What is the QX80?

The Ship of Theseus is one of my favorite logic puzzles — if you replace every component of an object, does it remain the same object, or is it completely new? The changes made to the Infiniti QX80 over its lifespan don't exactly make it the automotive equivalent of this Ship of Theseus, but the modern version looks quite different from the one that debuted in 2011 as the QX56.

Over the last decade, the QX80 has seen a major exterior styling refresh, thorough updates to the interior, and revisions to the technology systems — all in an effort to make sure the QX80 isn't stuck in the past. That said, the QX80 employs old-school truck-based construction and a thirsty V8 engine, meaning it's more capable at towing than the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, at the expense of being thirstier and feeling ponderous from behind the wheel.

If you absolutely need the capability of a body-on-frame SUV, alternatives like the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon Denali, Lincoln Navigator and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are all newer and nicer to drive. And if you just need a lot of space, the aforementioned Mercedes and BMW will do just nicely. You should really expect the best from a vehicle at this price level, and the Infiniti QX80 just doesn't impress quite as much as these other luxury SUVs.