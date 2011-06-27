Vehicle overview

The seven- or eight-passenger 2010 Infiniti QX56 is 5,705 pounds of honest truck-based luxury SUV. It's large, its 320-horsepower V8 puts it in charge, and it's got more presence than all those car-based luxury crossovers put together. This full-size luxury SUV also brings the bling, thanks to mirror-finish bodywork and standard 20-inch wheels. Even entering its seventh year of production, the QX56 remains an excellent choice for followers of the "bigger is better" school who want to make a bold vehicular statement.

But the QX56 is about more than just its imposing physical presence and under-hood brawn. There are plenty of techno-geek features inside, including a navigation system with voice activation, real-time traffic updates and a 9.3-gigabyte hard drive that can store thousands of music files for the 12-speaker Bose audio system.

The QX56 is also quite pleasant to drive, with impressively disciplined body motions given its enormity. And should you wish to tow something -- your chrome-hulled speedboat, perhaps -- the QX56 has you covered with a tow rating of up to 9,000 pounds, thanks in part to its tough Nissan Titan pickup truck underpinnings.

If you're considering buying one of these leather-lined behemoths, consider also the Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and Toyota Sequoia. The latter is relatively spartan in lower trims, but it's similar to the QX56 in concept, and its more luxurious variants are aimed squarely at the Infiniti.

If maximal bling is your thing, it's still tough to top the Escalade. If you appreciate thoughtful German engineering and don't mind a slightly smaller package, the GL-Class should appeal, and it's even available with a fuel-efficient diesel. Nonetheless, the worthy 2010 Infiniti QX56 is one of the best of this outsized breed.