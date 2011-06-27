2005 INFINITI QX56 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful and refined V8 power, good balance of ride and handling, class-leading towing capacity, roomy second-row seats, handy video parking monitor.
- Some low-grade cabin trim, typical big SUV thirst.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,185 - $5,150
Used QX56 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If the styling suits you, the rest of this import luxury liner should, too, as the QX56 more than measures up to its domestic competitors.
2005 Highlights
No significant changes this year for the QX56.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 INFINITI QX56.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sreethog11,04/23/2011
just hit 100k tires breaks spark plugs and gearing towards another 50k at least so far so good just hit 110 looks and drives likes the day it rolled out the quality and craftsmanship cant be repeated i just cant part with it for another that will dissapoint tahoe too small cadi same thing dont be afraid of 100k with a good maintenance schedule my uncle has 168k and no problems and he lives in the smoky mountains!I bet the tahoe would have died by now dont you?
CSTEP,12/01/2004
I purchased this vehicle at Inifiniti of Memphis, my hometown and I reside in Arkansas near the Oklahoma border (about 5 hours)and on my trip home, I felt like I was a first class passenger flying in a JET. I have driven several different SUV's and my choice was between this vehicle and the Cadillac Escalade. I must say that the escalade is beautiful on the outside like the Inifiniti, but the inside cannot compare. The Cadillac is not only outdated inside, but has a pimpish image and this is not what I wanted. When you say Infiniti it says class, luxury, technology and performance.
Karlsson,09/27/2010
I bought it in 2007 and since then have had to many bugs in the car like, backup camera failure, seat belt tensioner replacements, airbag light blinking,air pressure leveler failing, brake problems, rear hatch opening by its self, front axle joints making noises, tire air valves failing and so on. I spent like over 5000 big ones already on a car less than 5 years old.
LBP2013,10/16/2010
This vehicle was purchased new in March 2005. My family and I had nothing but problems with this vehicle. We had many engine issues that Santa Monica Infiniti repaired many times and finally my family decided to work with an attorney since this car had so many repairs and many recurring problems and we believed it qualified for remedies through the lemon law. Through persistence and working closely with our attorney Infiniti finally had to buy the car back and give us monetary remedy. We then bought a 2007 Escalade ESV to replace this unsatisfying beast. Infiniti gave us the money in February 2008 after the lemon law buyback.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 features & specs
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 4900 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the QX56
Related Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60