2005 INFINITI QX56 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and refined V8 power, good balance of ride and handling, class-leading towing capacity, roomy second-row seats, handy video parking monitor.
  • Some low-grade cabin trim, typical big SUV thirst.
List Price Estimate
$3,185 - $5,150
Used QX56 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If the styling suits you, the rest of this import luxury liner should, too, as the QX56 more than measures up to its domestic competitors.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes this year for the QX56.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 INFINITI QX56.

5(56%)
4(21%)
3(18%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
86 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan or GM after 100k !
sreethog11,04/23/2011
just hit 100k tires breaks spark plugs and gearing towards another 50k at least so far so good just hit 110 looks and drives likes the day it rolled out the quality and craftsmanship cant be repeated i just cant part with it for another that will dissapoint tahoe too small cadi same thing dont be afraid of 100k with a good maintenance schedule my uncle has 168k and no problems and he lives in the smoky mountains!I bet the tahoe would have died by now dont you?
DREAM SUV
CSTEP,12/01/2004
I purchased this vehicle at Inifiniti of Memphis, my hometown and I reside in Arkansas near the Oklahoma border (about 5 hours)and on my trip home, I felt like I was a first class passenger flying in a JET. I have driven several different SUV's and my choice was between this vehicle and the Cadillac Escalade. I must say that the escalade is beautiful on the outside like the Inifiniti, but the inside cannot compare. The Cadillac is not only outdated inside, but has a pimpish image and this is not what I wanted. When you say Infiniti it says class, luxury, technology and performance.
To many bugs
Karlsson,09/27/2010
I bought it in 2007 and since then have had to many bugs in the car like, backup camera failure, seat belt tensioner replacements, airbag light blinking,air pressure leveler failing, brake problems, rear hatch opening by its self, front axle joints making noises, tire air valves failing and so on. I spent like over 5000 big ones already on a car less than 5 years old.
Very un-Japanese in quality!
LBP2013,10/16/2010
This vehicle was purchased new in March 2005. My family and I had nothing but problems with this vehicle. We had many engine issues that Santa Monica Infiniti repaired many times and finally my family decided to work with an attorney since this car had so many repairs and many recurring problems and we believed it qualified for remedies through the lemon law. Through persistence and working closely with our attorney Infiniti finally had to buy the car back and give us monetary remedy. We then bought a 2007 Escalade ESV to replace this unsatisfying beast. Infiniti gave us the money in February 2008 after the lemon law buyback.
See all 86 reviews of the 2005 INFINITI QX56
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 4900 rpm
More about the 2005 INFINITI QX56

Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 Overview

The Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 is offered in the following submodels: QX56 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

