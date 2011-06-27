just hit 100k tires breaks spark plugs and gearing towards another 50k at least so far so good just hit 110 looks and drives likes the day it rolled out the quality and craftsmanship cant be repeated i just cant part with it for another that will dissapoint tahoe too small cadi same thing dont be afraid of 100k with a good maintenance schedule my uncle has 168k and no problems and he

lives in the smoky mountains!I bet the tahoe would have died by now dont you?