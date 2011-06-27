Close

Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas

Clean CarFax, only TWO previous owners, and WAY below average mileage! This 2006 QX56 is FULLY LOADED with Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Rear Theater System, Upgraded Wheel Package, 3rd Row Seating, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Willow w/Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, and more!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N3AA08A46N802175

Stock: 6N802175

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020