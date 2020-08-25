Used 2012 INFINITI QX for Sale Near Me
- 88,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,499$6,076 Below Market
MINI of Bedford - Bedford / New Hampshire
JUST REPRICED FROM $19,999, PRICED TO MOVE $2,700 below NADA Retail! Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Hitch, 4x4, [K01] DELUXE TOURING PKG, [B92] ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: DELUXE TOURING PKG (15) speaker Bose cabin surround sound system w/5.1 digital decoding, hydraulic body motion control system, climate-controlled front seats, semi-aniline leather seating, mocha burl wood trim, advanced climate control system w/auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air purifier & grape polyphenol filter, 2nd row footwell lights, TECHNOLOGY PKG intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning w/lane departure prevention, distance control assist, intelligent brake assist w/forward collision warning, blind spot warning w/blind spot intervention, front pre-crash seat belts, adaptive front lighting system w/auto-leveling headlights, THEATER PKG dual 7" color monitors, (2) wireless headphones, wireless remote control, aux audio/video input jacks, 120V pwr outlet, heated second-row outboard-seats, remote tip-up second-row seats, TIRE & WHEEL PKG 22" 9-spoke forged aluminum-alloy wheels, 275/50HR22 all-season tires, ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS. INFINITI 8-passenger with Moonlight White exterior and Wheat interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $19,999. This QX56 is priced $2,700 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC4C9315090
Stock: CB2911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 119,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,495$4,090 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **5.6 V8 GAS**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**5 PASSENGER SUV**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 7-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, CD player, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2012 INFINITI QX56 Sport Utility RWD 5 Passenger SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NDXC9715325
Stock: 31152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 82,476 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,000$3,803 Below Market
Jaguar Land Rover Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
- 2012 INFINITI QX56 BasePriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 31947 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 2.937 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 13 Speakers, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC3C9315338
Stock: 315338A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 98,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,900$3,801 Below Market
Prospect Auto Sales - Osseo / Minnesota
Visit Prospect Auto Sales online at prospectautomn.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 763-425-0646 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE1C9017646
Stock: 017646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$2,800 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE5C9016127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,447 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,847$2,561 Below Market
North Coast Auto Mall Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
2012 INFINITI QX56 Base Moonlight White 4D Sport Utility 5.6L V8 DOHC 32VFront and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, 360 view camera, AWD, Wheat w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl or Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, 120V Power Outlet, 22 x 8.0 9-Spoke Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Bose Studio Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Theater Package, Tire and Wheel Package, Wireless Headphones (2).Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power APEAL StudyFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.neautocredit.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9C9018334
Stock: 018334T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 127,892 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,950
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 1 OWNER, 5.6L V8 ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, 3RD ROW SEATING, DVD PLAYER, HEADREST TV, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HID LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT, AUTO FOLDING 3RD ROW, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT LEFT DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE6C9018582
Stock: 13444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,057$1,788 Below Market
Athens Chevrolet - Bogart / Georgia
Come see this 2012 INFINITI QX56 8-passenger. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.6L/339 engine will keep you going. This INFINITI QX56 comes equipped with these options: LIQUID PLATINUM, GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, [N92] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [L92] CARPETED CARGO MAT, CARGO NET & FIRST AID KIT, [H01] THEATER PKG -inc: dual 7" color monitors, (2) wireless headphones, wireless remote control, aux audio/video input jacks, 120V pwr outlet, heated second-row outboard-seats, remote tip-up second-row seats, [B93] STAINLESS STEEL REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, [B92] ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS, Vehicle security system w/alarm, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), and Tuscan Burl wood trim. Stop by and visit us at Athens Chevrolet, 4110 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30622.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC5C9318080
Stock: C9318080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2020
- 141,243 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2012 Infiniti QX56 Key Features**Third Row Seats**Leather Seats**Navigation**Back-Up Camera**Alloy Wheels**Moon roof**Bluetooth HandsFreeLink .Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF7C9519893
Stock: MA04520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 113,771 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,195$1,240 Below Market
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE1C9020983
Stock: 670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,326 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,492$1,188 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $67,950.00 , CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, graphite Leather, 120V Power Outlet, 13 Speakers, 22" x 8.0" 9-Spoke Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Automatic temperature control, Bose Studio Surround Sound System, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual 7" Color Monitors, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather steering wheel, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: Bose Premium Sound System w/XM Satellite, Rear air conditioning, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Theater Package, Tilt steering wheel, Tire and Wheel Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wireless Headphones (2).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND7C9716481
Stock: 716481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 87,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,882$1,022 Below Market
D-Patrick Honda - Evansville / Indiana
2012 INFINITI QX56 Base Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick Honda. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Check out our D-Patrick Honda Helping Kids program, and nominate someone today. Get your next used vehicle at a community driven, locally owned dealership, D-Patrick Honda. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. AWD, wheat. 4D Sport Utility 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V AWD Dark Currant (812) 477-6201 and shop online at www.dpathonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE6C9016900
Stock: A14922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 91,100 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,987$815 Below Market
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS, on this 2012 INFINITI QX56 - located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - SPORT LUXURY SUV, SUV W/ 3RD ROW SEATING, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, THIRD ROW SEATING, AWD, Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl or Semi-Aniline Leather Seating. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE5C9017164
Stock: BTC9017164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 97,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,499$1,289 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2012 INFINITI QX56 AWD EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE/ BACK UP CAMERA / XM RADIO / BOSE SOUND SYSTEM / BLUETOOTH AUDIO / SUNROOF / LEATHER SEAT / ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC2C9316030
Stock: LLM7208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 129,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,990$880 Below Market
Centre City Motors - Escondido / California
2012 Infiniti QX56 -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: USB, Hard drive: 9.3GB, In-Dash CD: DVD audio, Premium brand: Bose, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 2, Total speakers: 13, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.18, Rear brake diameter: 13.8, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.79, Door sill trim: stainless steel, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Heated steering wheel, Interior accents: leather, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Easy entry: manual rear seat, Memorized settings: 2 driver, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: power liftgate, Axle ratio: 2.94, Alternator: 150 amps, Battery saver, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Front spoiler, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Mudguards: front, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Running board color: body-color, Skid plate(s), Window trim: chrome, Video system: auxiliary audio/video input, Driver information system, Electroluminescent instrumentation, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping, Roof rails, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic hazard warning lights, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rear multi-view, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Parking sensors: front, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat type: captains chairs, Third row headrests: adjustable, Third row seat folding: flat, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: leather-trimmed, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 19.7, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5, Air suspension: rear, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: double wishbone, Self leveling suspension, Navigation system: hard drive, Real time traffic, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 7, Wheels: alloy, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer hitch: Class IV, Trailer wiring: 7-pin, Front wipers: rain sensing, Power windows: remotely operated, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND6C9716097
Stock: M2-INF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$759 Below Market
Simpson Buick GMC - Buena Park / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Buy with confidence with our available Simpson Total Protection Package! Ask us how., Please call for more details., Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl or Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, 120V Power Outlet, 22' x 8.0' 9-Spoke Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Advanced Climate Control System, Bose Studio Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Touring Package, Dual 7' Color Monitors, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Illuminated Kick Plates, Mocha Burl Trim, Navigation System, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, Theater Package, Tire and Wheel Package, Wireless Headphones (2). Platinum Graphite Clean CARFAX. All Roads Lead to Simpson.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF0C9515913
Stock: 111436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 133,906 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,788
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 BEST DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** WELL MAINTAINED***VERY CLEAN*** BACKUP CAMERA*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** LOADED***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** Bad or No Credit, Fast approval Guaranteed!!! Best Price on the internet!!! Like New 2012 Infiniti QX56. Remarkably clean condition. Sunroof. Heated Seats. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This INFINITI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND6C9715872
Stock: 715872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 88,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,900$380 Below Market
Rockland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nanuet / New York
2012 INFINITI QX56 Base 8 Passenger 8 Passenger
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE8C9017501
Stock: 9017501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
