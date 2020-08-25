Used 2012 INFINITI QX for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    88,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,499

    $6,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    119,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,495

    $4,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    82,476 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,000

    $3,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    98,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,900

    $3,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    124,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $2,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    122,447 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,847

    $2,561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    127,892 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,950

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    141,028 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,057

    $1,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    141,243 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    113,771 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,195

    $1,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    133,326 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,492

    $1,188 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    87,557 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,882

    $1,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    91,100 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,987

    $815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    97,542 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,499

    $1,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    129,402 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,990

    $880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    106,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    133,906 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,788

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI QX QX56

    88,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,900

    $380 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX

See all 7 reviews
Not perfect but really good - and expensive!
wildkat11,11/08/2012
We've had this car for 18k miles. I like it. My wife thinks it's too big. It does feel big even though it's not any larger than other SUV's. I find that I use the surround cameras often during parking. Lots of nice features. Ride is harsh on entrance ways and sizeable bumps - but it's a smooth highway cruiser. If I drive the vehicle and really baby it I can get the listed mpg. My wife, however, is getting under 14 mpg average in mostly midsize town driving. I'm pretty disapointed in the mpg. Plus the tank is too small so you're constantly filling up with fuel.
