Used 2012 INFINITI QX for Sale Near Me

JUST REPRICED FROM $19,999, PRICED TO MOVE $2,700 below NADA Retail! Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Hitch, 4x4, [K01] DELUXE TOURING PKG, [B92] ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: DELUXE TOURING PKG (15) speaker Bose cabin surround sound system w/5.1 digital decoding, hydraulic body motion control system, climate-controlled front seats, semi-aniline leather seating, mocha burl wood trim, advanced climate control system w/auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air purifier & grape polyphenol filter, 2nd row footwell lights, TECHNOLOGY PKG intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning w/lane departure prevention, distance control assist, intelligent brake assist w/forward collision warning, blind spot warning w/blind spot intervention, front pre-crash seat belts, adaptive front lighting system w/auto-leveling headlights, THEATER PKG dual 7" color monitors, (2) wireless headphones, wireless remote control, aux audio/video input jacks, 120V pwr outlet, heated second-row outboard-seats, remote tip-up second-row seats, TIRE & WHEEL PKG 22" 9-spoke forged aluminum-alloy wheels, 275/50HR22 all-season tires, ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS. INFINITI 8-passenger with Moonlight White exterior and Wheat interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $19,999. This QX56 is priced $2,700 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2NC4C9315090

Stock: CB2911

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020