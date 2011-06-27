Vehicle overview

Like many other luxury-brand SUVs, the 2007 Infiniti QX56 is based on a less status-conscious vehicle, in this case the Nissan Armada. To separate the high-society QX56 from the common man's Armada, designers gave the front end a heavy chrome grille with Infiniti's strong horizontal theme and added liberal splashes of chrome to the body. Unfortunately, the QX56 inherits the same oddball form as the Armada, meaning the strange greenhouse design that looks like the melding of two dissimilar structures.

Look beneath the controversial skin, however, and there's some beauty to be found. This year, the already burly 5.6-liter V8 sees a small bump in output, putting those figures at 320 horsepower and 393 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to make the 5,600-pound luxury SUV feel light on its feet, an impression confirmed by its impressive 0-60 time of 7.3 seconds. That muscle also allows a maximum towing capacity of 9,000 pounds. The QX56 also possesses handling that belies its considerable mass, making the big sport-ute easy to drive around the typical perils of suburbia.

The cabin is a mixed bag, with plush leather seating, handsome wood accents and well-padded armrests boosting the luxury quotient considerably over that of the bland Armada. But some low-grade components, notably the dull gauge cluster and the hard plastic used on the doors and dash top, bring it down when compared to its more lavishly appointed competitors such as the Lexus LX 470, Mercedes GL450 and Cadillac Escalade. The luxury of space is there in spades, however, as even 6-footers can get comfortable in the second row; the third row can accommodate adults as well.

In the practical sense, the 2007 Infiniti QX56 makes a convincing argument for itself with its strong performance, massive towing capacity and roomy, comfortable cabin. None of this will matter to those who don't warm up to the styling, and the Escalade and GL450 arguably provide all of that in much more attractive wrappers, and both are priced competitively with the Infiniti. Still, for those needing a capable, full-size luxury SUV with three fully usable rows of seating, the QX56 is worth strong consideration.