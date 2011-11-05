Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 59,333 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
Columbia Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NC3AN903614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,608 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,695$1,704 Below Market
Conway Imports - Streamwood / Illinois
***WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOUSE!*** FINANCING AVAILABLE! GOOD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! Our finance programs are designed for ALL TYPES OF CREDIT situations. We work with the TOP and LARGEST lenders in the automotive industry. All our vehicles are carefully hand selected by professionals. Conway Imports Auto Sales is located in northwest suburbs with easy access from I-390 Expressway. We are a family owned business that started locally in 1984. Our dealership is focused on low overhead to provide the best and unbeatable prices with the highest quality to our buyers. INSTANT APPROVAL ONLINE http://www.conwayimports.com/financing.aspx *2.48% APR Available - This INFINITI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Soft Open Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Internet Sales at 630-830-3600 or conwayimports@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NE0AN903815
Stock: 8058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 97,666 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,150$977 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
**CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **BELOW AVG MILES, **LOADED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **THIRD ROW, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **USB PORT, **BACKUP CAMERA, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT, **SIRIUS XM, **4WD, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 12 Speakers, 20'' 9-Spoke Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels, 3.357 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Audio System w/XM Satellite, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Mobile Entertainment System Package, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split Bench Seat Package, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Odometer is 43458 miles below market average! 12/17 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NE7AN908123
Stock: 16809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,809 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,190$325 Below Market
Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - O Fallon / Missouri
Look at this 2010 INFINITI QX56 Base. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.6L/339 engine will keep you going. This INFINITI QX56 has the following options: Cruise Control, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), Traction control system (TCS), Child safety rear door locks, Rear privacy glass, Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory, LIQUID ONYX METALLIC, GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, [M92] CARPETED CARGO MAT & CARGO NET, and [J92] MOONROOF WIND DEFLECTOR. See it for yourself at Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 3480 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NE2AN909275
Stock: DC20100A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 85,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,900$1,567 Below Market
Lance Cunningham Ford - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NE1AN904083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,356 miles
$12,699
Grand Valley Auto Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
Meet the beautifully crafted 2010 INFINITI QX56 4WD shown off in a gorgeous Tuscan Pearl Metallic. Powered by a 5.6 Liter V8 which provides 400hp while connected to an innovative 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive SUV scores near 20mpg and allows a towing capacity of 8,500lbs. The bold exterior is highlighted by a massive grille that is both elegant and intimidating, LED taillights, body-color running boards, huge power sliding glass sunroof and the convenience of a power rear liftgate.Once inside the cabin of the QX56, you'll find the cavernous leather-trimmed cabin offers a vast array of luxury appointments including a Bose 13-speaker premium audio system, a tri-zone automatic climate control system and INFINITI's innovative Around View Monitor featuring front and rear sonar systems. Full-Color Navigation, a backup camera, heated and cooled leather front seating, heated steering wheel, and a rear DVD entertainment system are included to ensure every ride is a luxurious one.When it comes to safety, the INFINITI QX56 has you covered with a multitude of features including six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, tire-pressure monitoring system, among other features. The time has come for you to experience a full-size luxury SUV that performs brilliantly in all conditions. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NC3AN906240
Stock: G3374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 165,418 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,900
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2010 INFINITI QX56 Base 4D Sport Utility 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 4WD Non Smoker, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, ALL Wheel Drive, Tow Package, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, Cylinder Count: 8, 4WD, graphite Leather, 12 Speakers, 20" 9-Spoke Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels, 3.357 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Audio System w/XM Satellite, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sonar System, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Mobile Entertainment System Package, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Preview Braking, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Technology Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. 20105-Speed Automatic with Tow Mode INFINITI QX56 deep garnet metallicWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NE9AN907586
Stock: 340408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 114,328 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,495
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights:Power Sunroof>>>DVD Entertainment System>>>Backup Camera>>>Power Liftgate>>>Power Folding Third Row Seating>>>2 Tow Pkg.>>>Adjustable Foot Pedal>>>Bose Audio System>>>Power Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls>>>Heated Leather Seats and Steering Wheel>>>Running Boards>>>Luggage Rack>>>Memory Driver Seat>>>Seating for 7>>>Chrome Wheels on New Tires>>>More vehicle options listed below............................... If you have any questions please contact our professional sales staff...Michael/Jake/Spenser at 952-447-2237... For more photos a Carfax History report or our complete inventory visit our website at ….. www.velishekautosales.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NE9AN908592
Stock: 16216-86
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,334 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$11,990
Unique Motors of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
This 2010 INFINITI QX56 4dr RWD 4dr features a 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a TAN interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite; Sentry Key; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 813-443-0887 or uniquemotorsoftampa@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NF8AN901917
Stock: T901917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 84,373 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,498
Preston Honda - New Castle / Pennsylvania
Right color, right price! 2010 Infiniti QX56 in Tuscan Pearl Metallic with Beige leather interior! Comes loaded up with a 5.6L V8, leather interior, navigation, 4 wheel drive, backup camera, and much more!! Act fast on this one, we've had a bunch of calls on it already! PA state inspected, through the shop and ready for your driveway! Experience the way car buying should be with Presto! Price, the fast and easy way to buy a car! We do all the research to ensure you an upfront, great deal! Call us now to check availability and to schedule your test drive! Check out our reviews on Google and Facebook and see why Preston was voted Dealer of the Year in PA and OH on DealerRater.com! 4WD, wheat Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NC7AN906970
Stock: 2359B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 94,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,050
Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut
look here at this great 10 Infiniti QX56 this car has all great tires on the vehicle and it looks and runs great. Loaded with options and DVD player roof alloy wheels with this great CASH price listed here. This car also qualifies for the great extended warranty should you choose to purchase this peace of mind coverage. Please give Ed a call at 203-569-3535 and lets setup your appointment to come in see drive and make a deal. Ask us about our Best Price Guarantee! Now located in Stamford CT to better serve you! Better prices better inventory better access - same great family - easy access from I-95 and plenty of parking! Please be sure to visit our website at www.biancousedcarsstamfordct.com for more photos and inventory! We have a great selection of used cars trucks vans and luxury SUVs under $10000 dollars! These deals don't last long! Hand selected luxury vehicles help you buy with confidence! Ask about our certified pre-owned guarantee - availible on most of our vehicles! We have many financing options to fit your budget and will even buy your car even if you don't buy one from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NC6AN903333
Stock: C544766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,862 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,992
Hennessy Buick GMC - Morrow / Georgia
2010 INFINITI QX56, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS Navigation, Factory Leather Seating, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment, Clean CarFax, Dual Power Seats, Climate Controlled Seating, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 4WD, 12 Speakers, 20' 9-Spoke Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Bose Premium Audio System w/XM Satellite, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Pedal memory, Power Liftgate, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter. Hennessy of Southlake is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2010 INFINITI QX56, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Silver Indulgence Metallic over Stone w/Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces inside. It comes well appointed, is exceptionally clean and has undergone a rigorous mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning process. Come see why our cars are a cut above! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Hennessy is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peach Tree, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City. If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NE8AN907563
Stock: T21146A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 87,602 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,627
Crain Chevrolet - Little Rock / Arkansas
TV!, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, RWD, Black, Bose Premium Audio System w/XM Satellite, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Reclining 3rd row seat. Clean CARFAX. 100 year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty. All scheduled maintenance must be performed at Crain Automotive dealerships. 100 Hour Love it or Leave it Exchange policy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NF7AN908213
Stock: AC5435A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 156,111 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,590
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Silver Graphite Metallic 2010 INFINITI QX56 4WD is nicely equipped with a 5-Speed Automatic with Tow Mode, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, Heated Leatehr Seats, 20' 9-Spoke Chrome Finished Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Bose Premium Audio System w/XM Satellite, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry.Recent Arrival!Lou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NE3AN905994
Stock: B12415Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 96,118 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,846
Hoselton Chevrolet - East Rochester / New York
4WD, Wheat w/Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Bose Premium Audio System w/XM Satellite, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Included with our Pre-Owned Promise you will received: * 12 Months or 12k mile Wearable Item Coverage * 6 Months or 6k mile Major Item Coverage * Love or Leave it Promise with 3 Day Refunds or 30 Day Exchanges * 12 Months of Roadside Assistance and much more!! Click her for complete details http://www.hoselton.com/about-us/hoselton-preowned-promise/ Please call us @ (585) 662-2670 with any questions and to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NC0AN906227
Stock: PT1997A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 104,133 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999
Prestige Euro Cars - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NC4AN908045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,530 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,195
Glockner Toyota - Portsmouth / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3ZA0NEXAN907743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,506 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,484$3,261 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! [H01] Theater Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [B93] Roof Rail Crossbars [L93] Carpeted Cargo Mat; Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Moonlight White Wheat; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 INFINITI QX56 7-passenger is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Delray When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This INFINITI QX56 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This INFINITI QX56 7-passenger's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2011 INFINITI QX56: Although some might consider its styling a bit polarizing, the QX56 has a lot to offer for the buyer looking for a full-size body-on-frame SUV. Despite its size, the QX56 is smooth, quick, and maneuverable and it features a host of luxury amenities as standard equipment. Strengths of this model include High-end technology features, comfortable seating for eight, excellent stability and utility. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4B9001150
Stock: B9001150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX56 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX56
- 5(90%)
- 4(5%)
- 2(5%)
Related INFINITI QX56 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Audi A6 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2015
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Lexus LX 570
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan
- Used Chrysler Pacifica
- Used Nissan Armada
- Used Lexus GX 460
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Lincoln Aviator
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used HUMMER H2
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI Q60 Overland Park KS
- Used INFINITI Q60 Fontana CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Austin TX
- Used INFINITI G35 Gainesville FL
- Used INFINITI G35 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used INFINITI M37 Seattle WA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Evansville IN
- Used INFINITI QX80 Huntington Beach CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Phoenix AZ
- Used INFINITI M37 Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014 Boston MA
- Used INFINITI QX70 2014 Houston TX
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017 Jersey City NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2020 Accent
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020