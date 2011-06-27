Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me
- $15,198Great Deal | $4,488 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base53,837 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR5GM271827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,500Great Deal | $2,733 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base47,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Midnight Garnet 2016 INFINITI QX50 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change.Recent Arrival!For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. Reviews:* Powerful V6 engine; responsive handling; low base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR5GM271133
Stock: GM271133T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $15,998Great Deal | $5,429 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base51,414 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A&B Motor Cars - Pasadena / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP3GM230689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,495Great Deal | $2,512 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base39,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
ACCELERATING THE FUTURE! NAVIGATION SYSTEM. SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. REARVIEW CAMERA. REAR PARKING AID. INTEGRATED TURN CAMERA MIRROR. WOOD INTERIOR TRIM. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROL. KEYLESS ENTRY. KEYLESS START. INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. THIS 2016 INFINITI QX50 AWD IS WHITE WITH BLACK INTERIOR! EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL. DUAL AIRBAGS. ALLOY WHEELS. FOG LAMPS. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. LUGGAGE RACK. REAR SPOILER. REAR WIPER. REAR DEFROST. UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER. MEMORY SEAT. POWER PACKAGE. TRACTION CONTROL. SECURITY SYSTEM AND MORE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR7GM271747
Stock: GM271747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- $15,995Great Deal | $2,523 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base65,849 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR5GM260696
Stock: T0799A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $18,929Great Deal | $3,429 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base31,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base Maroon 4D Sport Utility 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VCARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 16347 miles below market average! Reviews:* Powerful V6 engine; responsive handling; low base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR2GM270795
Stock: 270795C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$18,500Great Deal | $3,027 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base60,313 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crain Ford Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Arkansas
Recent Arrival!Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Bose 11-Speaker Premium Audio System, Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Maple Interior Accents, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP9GM236027
Stock: 0JT6653A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $17,995Great Deal | $2,814 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base53,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A-Z Auto Sales - Newport News / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR0GM260377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,599
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base33,615 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoSource Windsor - Windsor / Colorado
**BACKUP CAMERA**, NAVIGATION / GPS, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, ALLOY WHEELS, XM RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Odometer is 19403 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR5GM262545
Stock: 23838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $18,790Good Deal
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base27,333 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP3GM233320
Stock: 10424222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $20,990Good Deal | $3,132 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base30,867 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlantic INFINITI - Jacksonville / Florida
WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!!!Hagane Blue 2016 INFINITI QX50 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival!Reviews:* Powerful V6 engine; responsive handling; low base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP4GM233519
Stock: P5231A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $20,000Good Deal
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base18,759 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Car Kia - San Antonio / Texas
Leather, Navigation, Bose Stereo, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, 1-Owner, Hagane Blue, graphite Leather, **ALLOYS WHEELS**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning. Odometer is 30404 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Hagane Blue 2016 INFINITI QX50 3.7L V6 w/ Leather, Navigation & Bose Stereo RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Premium Package (Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Bose 11-Speaker Premium Audio System, Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Maple Interior Accents, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, and Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability), Premium Plus Package (Around View Monitor (AVM), INFINITI Navigation System, and Streaming Audio via Bluetooth Wireless Technology), Hagane Blue, graphite Leather, **ALLOYS WHEELS**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **POWER SEATS**, 3.133 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Independent Front & Rear Multi-Link Suspension, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6 Speaker Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP0GM233727
Stock: PS233727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $16,995Good Deal | $1,767 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base58,051 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman Toyota - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
2016 INFINITI QX50, All Wheel Drive, 3.7 Liter V6, Automatic, 17/24 MPG, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/Door Locks, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, Good Tires, 58,051 Miles, Clean Carfax, One OwnerYou'll love the way you feel in our 2016 INFINITI QX50 AWD presented Graphite Shadow! Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that offers 325hp while connected to an innovative 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Fast, smooth, and quiet, our All-Wheel Drive Crossover provides near 25mpg while adapting to changing road conditions; boosting your confidence along the way. Masterful craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident with every curve and contour of our QX50. Take a moment to examine the great-looking alloy wheels, dual exhaust, integrated rear spoiler, and distinctive grille.Open the door to our QX50, admire the sequential welcome lighting, and take in the view from the sunroof as you settle into heated leather seats. The feeling of luxury washes over you as you take command of the central display, Bluetooth, and a premium sound system with CD, available satellite radio, auxiliary jack, and an iPod/USB interface. You'll appreciate a wealth of top-shelf amenities such as keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control and versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats as you enjoy this smooth-as-silk ride.Safety surrounds you from INFINITI with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, and a rearview monitor. Stunning from every angle with versatility and comfort in abundance, our QX50 is practically perfect! Indulge your senses with this crossover today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR1GM266740
Stock: GM266740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $18,490Good Deal | $2,029 below market
Certified 2016 INFINITI QX50 Base68,474 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
Clean CARFAX.PREMIUM with PREMIUM PLUS PKG!! NAV-BOSE-HEATED SEATS-SURROUND VIEW CAMERA-FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST-MEMORY SEATS***Price includes financing with IFS @ standard rates***Malbec Black 2016 INFINITI QX50 4D Sport Utility AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR8GM266492
Stock: P7265A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Price Drop$19,000Good Deal | $1,818 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base41,483 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Automax Preowned - Attleboro - Attleboro / Massachusetts
AWD Deluxe Touring / Premium Plus Edition - Majestic White exterior on Graphite Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Sunroof / Moonroof, Around View Back Up Camera, Push Button Start, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls, 19" Sport Alloy Wheels, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD with only 41k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... Former Lease Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR1GM270786
Stock: 270786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $18,988Good Deal | $1,381 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base50,744 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel - Laguna Niguel / California
Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel is offering you this 2016 INFINITI QX50 SUV at a competitive price and welcomes you into our world-class dealership to test drive the vehicle of your dreams and experience the very best in selection and service. Original MSRP priced at $42,130 You'll love the way you feel in our 2016 INFINITI QX50 SUV presented Majestic White! Enjoy the crisp punch of the 3.7 Liter V6 that provides a healthy 325hp via a responsive 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Fast, smooth, and quiet, our Rear Wheel Drive Crossover offers sharp handling and near 25mpg on the open road. Masterful craftsmanship and attention to detail is evident with every curve and contour of our QX50. Take a moment to examine the great-looking alloy wheels, dual exhaust, integrated rear spoiler, and distinctive grille. PREMIUM EQUIPMENT - Premium Plus Package - Heated Front Seats - LED Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls - Rearview Monitor - Premium Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP0GM233355
Stock: M16940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $19,997Good Deal | $1,408 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base41,093 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
INFINITI QX50 - NAV - PREMIUM PLUS - LEATHER - MOONROOF 2016 Hagane Blue 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Clean CARFAX. **AWD**, NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH*** ***HANDS FREE***, ***MOONROOF***, **LEATHER SEATING**, **HEATED SEATS**, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Climate Control System, Alloy wheels, Aluminum Roof Rails, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Around View Monitor (AVM), Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Bose 11-Speaker Premium Audio System, CD player, Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Navigation System, Low tire pressure warning, Maple Interior Accents, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6 Speaker Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Remote keyless entry, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Traction control. Odometer is 22144 miles below market average! Reviews: * Powerful V6 engine; responsive handling; low base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR9GM262676
Stock: P7551A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $17,590Fair Deal | $1,240 below market
2016 INFINITI QX50 Base50,464 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Carfax Certified, MANAGER'S SPECIAL!, 1 Owner!, WON'T LAST!, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, AMAZING MPG!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible.2016 INFINITI QX50 Liquid Platinum
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP4GM234329
Stock: GM234329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-18-2019