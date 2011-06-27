Close

2016 INFINITI QX50, All Wheel Drive, 3.7 Liter V6, Automatic, 17/24 MPG, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/Door Locks, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, Good Tires, 58,051 Miles, Clean Carfax, One OwnerYou'll love the way you feel in our 2016 INFINITI QX50 AWD presented Graphite Shadow! Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that offers 325hp while connected to an innovative 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Fast, smooth, and quiet, our All-Wheel Drive Crossover provides near 25mpg while adapting to changing road conditions; boosting your confidence along the way. Masterful craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident with every curve and contour of our QX50. Take a moment to examine the great-looking alloy wheels, dual exhaust, integrated rear spoiler, and distinctive grille.Open the door to our QX50, admire the sequential welcome lighting, and take in the view from the sunroof as you settle into heated leather seats. The feeling of luxury washes over you as you take command of the central display, Bluetooth, and a premium sound system with CD, available satellite radio, auxiliary jack, and an iPod/USB interface. You'll appreciate a wealth of top-shelf amenities such as keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control and versatile 60/40 split-folding rear seats as you enjoy this smooth-as-silk ride.Safety surrounds you from INFINITI with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, and a rearview monitor. Stunning from every angle with versatility and comfort in abundance, our QX50 is practically perfect! Indulge your senses with this crossover today. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: JN1BJ0RR1GM266740

Stock: GM266740

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020