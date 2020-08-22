Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me

1,437 listings
QX50 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,437 listings
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Silver
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    31,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,888

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    90,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,799

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    45,304 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,599

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    54,993 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Silver
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    94,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,788

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    83,228 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,875

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in White
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    104,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,333

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50

    70,469 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Silver
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    49,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,888

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    91,645 miles

    $17,115

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    65,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $2,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    23,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,225

    $223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Dark Red
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    82,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,450

    $994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Dark Red
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    22,009 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,996

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Gray
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    57,822 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,000

    $201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50

    40,475 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,988

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    57,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    83,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,750

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX50

Overall Consumer Rating
3.88 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 1
    (25%)
I wish I still had my 2014 QX50
LPT,02/16/2016
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I had a 2014 QX50 that I drove 34,000 miles until my son totaled it in a car crash during a snowstorm. The good news is that even though the car was totaled and all airbags were deployed, my son walked away without a scratch. I was surprised that the windshield did not crack. When I drove this car, I would say that I can only think of two drawbacks. It does not have a very tight turning radius. For example I had a Volvo V50 station wagon for many years where you could make a hairpin turn in the smallest of spaces. Second, the designers of this car must have not taken into consideration that some women buy cars like this one. The brake pedal is the only brake pedal in a car that I have driven where my foot could not rest of the floor and have the ball of my foot on the break. The brake pedal is positioned higher than in any other car I've driven...in other words, it was designed for a large foot. It was incredibly reliable and the seats are amazingly comfortable. It is hard to find a car with seats as comfortable as this car. Love this car.
