Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Obsidian Graphite; Leather Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 INFINITI QX50. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The INFINITI QX50 Journey offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Graphite Shadow AWD INFINITI enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Looking for a INFINITI QX50 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this INFINITI QX50 Journey sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this INFINITI can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. This INFINITI QX50 Journey comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, INFINITI decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI QX50 Journey. There is no evidence of prior damage or paintwork on this INFINITI QX50 Journey. There are other vehicles and then there is the INFINITI QX50 Journey. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this INFINITI. More information about the 2014 INFINITI QX50: The INFINITI QX50 has a slew of standard luxury features, even on the base model. Upgrading to the QX50 Journey trim level with all-wheel drive costs less than four thousand dollars over the base price. The 3.7L V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs and the list of standard safety measures is extensive. Additionally, the 2-wheel-drive QX50 features an impressive rating of 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Strengths of this model include sleek styling inside and out, competitive price, and Lots of high-tech gear All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BJ0HR4EM190641

Stock: EM190641

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020