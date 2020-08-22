Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me
- 31,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,888
Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waconia / Minnesota
Excellent Condition! 1 OWNER! ONLY 31,098 Miles! WAS $22,988, PRICED TO MOVE $2,900 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. INFINITI Journey with Liquid Platinum exterior and Chestnut interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 325 HP at 7000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, One Owner, 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning AutoCheck One Owner EXPERTS REPORT: "With agility that's remarkable for its size, and a smooth ride over rough and broken surfaces, the QX50 delivers an exceptional driving experience." -KBB.com. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System WHO WE ARE: At Waconia new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep dealership. Has been a locally owned and operated family business since 1965. We strive to exceed your expectations. With a knowledgeable sales team, large inventory and everyday low prices, Waconia is the only place you will need to shop for a new or used car by Chrysler, Dodge, Ram or Jeep. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR4EM190056
Stock: V16891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- 90,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,799
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Obsidian Graphite; Leather Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 INFINITI QX50. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The INFINITI QX50 Journey offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Graphite Shadow AWD INFINITI enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Looking for a INFINITI QX50 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Stupendously fast, yet subtle at the same time, this INFINITI QX50 Journey sets the bar high. A true automotive masterpiece, this INFINITI can function on track-day or work-day, and will always get you to your destination very quick. This INFINITI QX50 Journey comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, INFINITI decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI QX50 Journey. There is no evidence of prior damage or paintwork on this INFINITI QX50 Journey. There are other vehicles and then there is the INFINITI QX50 Journey. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this INFINITI. More information about the 2014 INFINITI QX50: The INFINITI QX50 has a slew of standard luxury features, even on the base model. Upgrading to the QX50 Journey trim level with all-wheel drive costs less than four thousand dollars over the base price. The 3.7L V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs and the list of standard safety measures is extensive. Additionally, the 2-wheel-drive QX50 features an impressive rating of 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Strengths of this model include sleek styling inside and out, competitive price, and Lots of high-tech gear All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR4EM190641
Stock: EM190641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 45,304 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,599
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
LEATHER!! HEATED SEATS!! BOSE SOUND!! MOON ROOF!! BLUETOOTH!! NAVIGATION!! DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!! ALLOY WHEELS!! FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-5555 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374 ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP5EM210877
Stock: 9474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 54,993 miles
$16,998
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: EXECUTIVE VEHICLE,LEASED VEHICLE,LOANER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP9EM210218
Stock: 18703301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,788
Reliable Superstore - Springfield / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. New Lexus Trade In. 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey, Liquid Platinum, 4D Sport Utility 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, AWD. Comes with a 3 Month or 3000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. . Proudly serving Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Bolivar, Republic, Branson, Strafford, Aurora, Marshfield, Mansfield, Battlefield, Clever, Boaz, Rogersville, Fordland, Billings, and all of the Ozarks!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR3EM192784
Stock: 11670A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 83,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,875
Kal's Auto Sales II - Detroit / Michigan
Guaranteed Credit Approval...Drive away in the vehicle of your dream with as little as $795 Down! All vehicles are ready for delivery. 200 Vehicles To Choose From. No money out of pocket just sign & drive with good credit. You can see all of our cars car faxes and prices on our website https://kalsauto.com/detroit.aspx?clearall=1 Make sure to LIKE and FOLLOW are pages @Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kalsauotodetroit/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KalsautosalesMI/ A+ With BBB. We finance everyone. GET PRE-APPROVED NOW.To get started click the apply online button.- DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS ZERO DOWN!- BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT BANKRUPTCIES REPOSSESSION SOCIAL SECURITY OR DISABILITY INCOME. ARE ALL WELCOME!TOP DOLLAR TRADE IN.Kal's Auto Sales II 5130 E 8 Mile Rd Detroit Mi 48234 313.891.0000 Office 586-945-3312 24/7 Text line
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR8EM191114
Stock: 2-2247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,333
Vista Motors - Ontario / California
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This INFINITI QX50 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MOONLIGHT WHITE, GRAPHITE, LEATHER APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.* This INFINITI QX50 Features the Following Options *[U01] PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Bose 11-Speaker Premium Audio System, Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS), Plasmacluster air purifier, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor (AVM), front and rear sonar system, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, color touch-screen display, lane guidance and 3-D building graphics, INFINITI voice recognition for audio and navigation, NavTraffic w/real-time traffic information, NavWeather w/real-time weather, 3-day forecast and Zagat Survey restaurant guide, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed sensitive volume control and streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology , [S55] LITERATURE KIT, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 8-Spoke Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode w/Downshift Rev Matching and Adaptive Shift Control (ASC), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/55R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The QX50 is envisioned to stir confidence and respond with a liveliness that will make driving simply fun. With a 325-hp 3.7 liter V6 with 267 lb-ft of torque, you'll notice an unmistakable hint of its potential in the dual-polished exhaust tips. Adding to the QX50's performance is INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) which provides power where and when you need it, instantly adapting to changing conditions The QX50 has an environment designed around you. Flowing shapes create an intimate, personal space for driver and passengers alike. Black lacquer, aluminum, supple leather and available Maple interior accents add natural warmth and refined elegance to the cabin. And an array of emotive color and texture combinations - inspired by the four seasons - allow you to precisely tailor the QX50 to your tastes and personality. In addition, the QX50's front seats are inspired by the fit and drape of a finely tailored kimono. These front seats are designed to complement you in a way one is accustomed to only finding in a custom garment. Individuality is embraced with perfect combination of form and function. The Around View Monitor technology is also available with select QX50 configurations. The Around View Monitor uses four exterior cameras, one on every side, to give you a virtual 360-degree view of your surroundings, with enhanced 180-degree rearward view. This bird's-eye perspective is displayed on your in-dash monitor to help you see all around your INFINITI. If you get too close to an object, you'll see a warning on the screen and an audible tone will also sound, giving you greater confidence when parking.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Vista Motors Inc., 900 E. Holt Blvd, Ontario, CA 91761 to claim your INFINITI QX50!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HPXEM210227
Stock: 210227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 70,469 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan
2014 INFINITY QX50 - - VERY NICE CONDITION IN AND OUT ON THIS SHARP QX50 - - ALL THE POWER YOU WILL NEED ALL ROLLED UP IN THIS SUPER CLEAN INFINITY - - SMOOTH RIDE AND FULL POWER INTERIOR - - ALLOY WHEELS - Local car, we know where it comes from. You want that quiet ride that will make driving enjoyable. This car will fit the bill. M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR1EM190547
Stock: 28745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,888
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 INFINITI QX50. This 2014 INFINITI QX50 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This INFINITI QX50 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. You can tell this 2014 INFINITI QX50 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 49,193mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2014 INFINITI QX50: The INFINITI QX50 has a slew of standard luxury features, even on the base model. Upgrading to the QX50 Journey trim level with all-wheel drive costs less than four thousand dollars over the base price. The 3.7L V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs and the list of standard safety measures is extensive. Additionally, the 2-wheel-drive QX50 features an impressive rating of 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. This model sets itself apart with sleek styling inside and out, competitive price, and Lots of high-tech gear We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP6EM210127
Stock: EM210127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 91,645 miles
$17,115
Joe Cooper Ford of Shawnee - Shawnee / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR3EM191991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,995$2,579 Below Market
Merrick Used Cars Corp - Springfield Gardens / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR0FM773287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,225$223 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! [U01] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B94] Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector [M92] Cargo Area Protector & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Obsidian Graphite; Leather Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**AUTONATION CERTIFIED Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with 23,179mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This INFINITI QX50 Journey has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage INFINITI QX50. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI QX50 Journey. More information about the 2015 INFINITI QX50: The INFINITI QX50 has a slew of standard luxury features, even on the base model. Upgrading to the QX50 Journey trim level with all-wheel drive costs less than four thousand dollars over the base price. The 3.7L V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs and the list of standard safety measures is extensive. Additionally, the 2-wheel-drive QX50 features an impressive rating of 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are competitive price, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of high-tech gear All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP0FM730499
Stock: FM730499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 82,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,450$994 Below Market
Coggin Honda of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX.QX50 Journey, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, Midnight Garnet, Wheat w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim.RWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP9FM730162
Stock: FM730162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,996
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Roseville - Roseville / California
[U01] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B94] Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Midnight Garnet Wheat; Leather Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Roseville BMW is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey only has 22,009mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This INFINITI QX50 Journey is the vehicle for you. This INFINITI QX50 Journey is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. The QX50 Journey has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 22,009mi put on this INFINITI. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI QX50 Journey. More information about the 2015 INFINITI QX50: The INFINITI QX50 has a slew of standard luxury features, even on the base model. Upgrading to the QX50 Journey trim level with all-wheel drive costs less than four thousand dollars over the base price. The 3.7L V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs and the list of standard safety measures is extensive. Additionally, the 2-wheel-drive QX50 features an impressive rating of 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are competitive price, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of high-tech gear All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR7FM771679
Stock: FM771679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 57,822 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,000$201 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey Midnight Garnet Power Moonroof, Leather, 360 Camera, Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor (AVM), Bose 11-Speaker Premium Sound System, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR1FM772472
Stock: 000K1192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 40,475 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,988
Lexus of Kendall - Miami / Florida
This QX50 is located at Lexus of Kendall in Miami, 10775 S Dixie Hwy. Please call 786-661-1125. LEXUS OF KENDALL MAKES YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS up to $300 per month for a total of up to $900 in cash reimbursement by dealer at time of sale. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Take home delivery or request curbside pickup at store. Simple paperless purchase makes buying a car easier than ever: Click and drive. We have new programs to help you financially including no interest financing and deferred payment plans. Please ask us for assistance. Be well. Be safe!!! INFINITI buyers in Miami looking for a QX50 please call us regarding stock number L14930Q. This INFINITI SUV is priced to sell at 15988. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 11241 miles below market average! ** NEW PRICE! **, LOCAL TRADE, Leather, MUST SEE!, Sunroof / Moonroof, ONE OF A KIND, Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor (AVM), Bose 11-Speaker Premium Sound System, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability. 2015 INFINITI QX50 4D Sport Utility 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V AWD Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HRXFM773670
Stock: L14930Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 57,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP8FM730556
Stock: 19261444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,750
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Navigation, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sun/Moon Roof, Luggage Rack, Hard Top, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, 3.133 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bose 11-Speaker Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Independent Front & Rear Multi-Link Suspension, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.2015 Moonlight White INFINITI 4D Sport Utility QX50 Journey AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR0FM772219
Stock: STK772219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
