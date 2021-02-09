What is the QX80?

The QX80 is the biggest and beefiest SUV in Infiniti's lineup. Unlike contemporaries like the Mercedes GLS or BMW X7 — which employ unibody construction like a car or smaller crossover — the QX80 is an old-school body-on-frame SUV. That means it rides and handles like the truck it is underneath. However, a strong backbone and powerful V8 engine give the QX80 superior tow ratings compared to the Mercedes and BMW.

The QX80 has been on sale since 2011 (back then, it was known as the QX56), but the automaker has done a good job at keeping this luxury lug up-to-date in the interim. Case in point: the 2022 Infiniti QX80, which replaces the previous dual-screen infotainment system with a single 12.3-inch central touchscreen. Eagle-eyed Infiniti fans will recognize this as the same system found on the smaller QX60 crossover, and we think its addition to this range-topping SUV couldn't come soon enough.

The QX80's old setup consisted of a lower touchscreen and an upper display screen controlled by a knob. We found it quite difficult to use in practice, especially since the reaction time to user inputs was pretty slow for both screens. If the QX60 is anything to go by, the new interface should be much snappier and intuitive. The new system also supports wireless Apple CarPlay integration so users won't have to plug in to mirror their smartphone interface on the central touchscreen. However, Android users will still have to connect to their phones via USB port to enable Android Auto.