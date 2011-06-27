  1. Home
2015 INFINITI QX80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plentiful standard and optional features
  • powerful V8 with high towing capacity
  • easy-to-use electronics interface
  • capable handling for its size.
  • Cramped third-row seats
  • moderate ride harshness with the 22-inch wheels.
Edmunds' Expert Review

High levels of luxury, comfort and high-tech features make the three-row 2015 Infiniti QX80 a solid pick among large luxury SUVs.

Vehicle overview

If you haven't been following Infiniti's recent naming strategy, the QX80 nameplate might be unfamiliar. This is Infiniti's big luxury SUV, which used to be called the QX56 and then, more recently, just QX. Two years ago, Infiniti renamed it QX80. Regardless of the naming circus, the 2016 QX80 continues to be one of the more desirable choices for a large luxury SUV.

With 400 horsepower on tap from its V8 engine, this deluxe sport-utility vehicle provides quick acceleration and stout towing capacity. It's also pretty capable in off-road situations as well, which is something many competing SUVs can't claim. Simultaneously, the classy interior will coddle you and a half-dozen friends (seating capacity is seven or eight, depending on how you configure it) with its rich-looking materials and plentiful technology.

There are a few other options worth considering. Topping that list is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. Though it will typically cost you a little more, the GL provides just as much (or more) luxury ambience along with better fuel economy, quicker acceleration and a roomier third-row seat. Other options might be the off-road-capable 2015 Lexus LX 570 or the all-American 2015 Cadillac Escalade. Overall, though, the 2015 Infiniti QX80 stands out as a solid choice in the luxury SUV field -- in spite of its less-than-memorable name.

2015 INFINITI QX80 models

The 2015 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that offers seating for seven or eight passengers. It's offered in one well-equipped trim level with a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and foglights, automatic high-beam control, a sunroof, roof rails, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry/ignition, automatic tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a heated eight-way power driver seat (with power two-way lumbar), a six-way power front passenger seat, driver memory settings, second-row captain's chairs, a power-folding 60/40-split third-row seat, auto-dimming mirrors and a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel. Standard tech features include a 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a voice-activated navigation system and a 13-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Options are arranged in packages, some of which require other option packages as prerequisites. The Theater package adds a rear seat dual-screen entertainment system, a 120-volt household-type power outlet and heated second-row seats with a power tip-up feature for easier third-row access. The Split Bench Seat package replaces the second-row captain's chairs and center console with a 60/40-split-folding bench seat that increases seating capacity from seven to eight. Then there's the 22-inch Wheel package, which gets you, yes, 22-inch wheels.

Additional safety features are also grouped in the Driver Assistance package (see Safety below). Going for the Deluxe Technology package gets you adaptive front lighting, Infiniti's Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension, an upgraded climate control system, upgraded leather upholstery and special wood trim, ventilated front seats and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

Finally, there's the Limited package. It comes with just about everything standard and adds special interior and exterior trim.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Infiniti QX80 receives a few updates this year, including freshened front and rear styling, new LED headlights, new interior trim, standard automatic high-beam control and an updated forward collision mitigation system. Also, there's a new Limited package that comes with nearly all of the QX80's features standard.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2015 Infiniti QX80 is a 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces 400 hp and 413 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard. Rear-wheel drive is also standard, with four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing) available as an option. Properly equipped, the QX is capable of towing up to 8,500 pounds and, if so optioned, also features an automatic-leveling rear suspension.

In Edmunds testing, the QX80 accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is a little quicker than average for this vehicle segment. The EPA estimate for both rear- and four-wheel-drive models is 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/20 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2015 Infiniti QX80 comes with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a 360-degree parking camera, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints. Included with the Infiniti Connection telematics service are automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle notification, remote door access/locking, geo-fencing and max speed notifications.

The optional Driver Assistance package adds blind spot monitoring, a lane-departure warning and intervention system, frontal collision warning, frontal collision mitigation and a back-up collision mitigation system.

In Edmunds testing, the QX80 stopped from 60 mph in only 123 feet, a figure we're accustomed to seeing from much lighter passenger cars. For a massive SUV, that performance is quite good.

Driving

If there's one thing that quickly becomes apparent when you slide behind the 2015 Infiniti QX80's steering wheel, it's the strong acceleration the 400-hp V8 puts at your disposal. Shifts from the seven-speed automatic are likewise smooth and swift. On the highway, the QX feels solid and stable, and road and wind noise are blissfully absent.

The QX can handle some limited off-road excursions thanks to its low-range gearing and tough suspension. Yet Infiniti's big SUV is also blessed with uncommon agility, particularly when it's fitted with Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, which reduces body roll around tight turns to the point that the QX almost feels light on its feet. The downside to the handling improvement is that ride quality suffers somewhat, though the decline in comfort has less to do with the optional suspension itself than the large 22-inch wheels that required. It's a good idea to take a QX80 for a thorough test-drive before opting for these larger wheels.

Interior

Inside, the 2015 Infiniti QX80 offers a handsome cabin that's enhanced by the generous use of high-quality materials. Technophiles will appreciate the wide array of cutting-edge bells and whistles, not the least of which is the Around View Monitor that offers a 360-degree top-down view of the area around the vehicle. Just as important is the fact that technophobes have nothing to fear, because the QX's electronics interface is very easy and intuitive to use.

As you'd expect, the QX80's front and second-row seats offer a high degree of comfort. The 60/40-split power-folding third-row seat has less legroom than the third rows in other large luxury SUVs, and depending on their age and size, youngsters may only find it passable for short jaunts. When it comes to cargo room, the 16.6 cubic feet of space behind the QX80's third row grows to a healthy 95 cubic feet with all the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 INFINITI QX80.

5(50%)
4(10%)
3(20%)
2(10%)
1(10%)
3.8
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Infiniti QX80 Ownership Experience
Craig Elford,06/10/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
My 2015 QX80 is my second Infiniti full size SUV as I previously drove a 2006 QX56 which I still own as a third vehicle for our family. I put over 205,000 miles on the 2006 model, and had absolutely no problems. Great quality vehicle with outstanding ownership experience. When it came time to look at new vehicles I again did rigorous evaluation before purchasing my 2015 QX80. I looked at the Ford Expedition (I previously owned a 1997 model), the Lincoln Navigator (my wife drives a 2006 model), the Cadillac Escalade, the GMC Yukon Denali, the Chevy Tahoe LTZ, and the Toyota Sequoia Platinum. I am 6'-8" and immediately eliminated the Toyota Sequoia as I could not even sit in the driver seat due to the very short headroom as my head hit the ceiling even with the seat back reclined pretty significantly. I loved the legroom and headroom for all the GM products as they had best in class legroom, but GM still has not engineered a decent 3rd row seat to fold flat into the floor. While they advertise the new versions that way, in reality you lose at least 4" in the height of the cargo area as they have artificially raised the cargo floor to accommodate the third row seating when folded down. Legroom on their 3rd row seating was basically unusable. That left the Lincoln Navigator and the Ford Expedition, but there was simply no comparison when evaluating the quality of the vehicles between the Infiniti QX80 and the Ford and Lincoln products. I have been extremely pleased with the outstanding quality of my QX-80. With 400 horsepower it has plenty of power to provide effective performance for such a large, heavy vehicle. While it does not have sports car acceleration, if you are driving a full size SUV that is not a primary consideration. I have found the 5.6 liter engine to have plenty of power and zip and even when cruising at 70 mph there is still plenty of acceleration when you need to pass. The 315 horses available on my 2006 QX56 was adequate, and the new fuel injection on the QX80 provides a noticeable difference in power. The greatest improvements in with the QX-80 is in the changes made with technology to improve the ride and to make the driving experience safer. I have found the blind spot monitor to be a tremendous help, and the intelligent cruise control is an amazing technology to monitor what is happening with vehicles ahead of you to ensure safe distances are maintained. If you have not used this technology, you will love it as you can set the interval you are looking to maintain and the sensors on the vehicle do an amazing job of monitoring not only the vehicle immediately in front of you, but also the vehicle on ahead to determine if there is a potential safety hazard and will automatically adjust the set speed accordingly. The driving and passenger ride experience is incredibly comfortable. With the long wheel base, the quality of the seats, and the suspension system provides a luxury car ride for your passengers. I get so many compliments from those riding with me as to how incredibly comfortable the ride is as well as how impressed they are with the luxury finish. Infiniti has used very high quality materials and it is very evident in the look and feel of the vehicle. Even with the size of a full size SUV, the QX80 handles incredibly well for both highway driving, city driving, and the surround view cameras and sensors make it every easy to handle vehicle even in tight spaces. Turning radius is excellent for this size vehicle and I can actually U-turn in a much smaller radius than many passenger cars. This vehicle is a dream to drive on the highway as the ride is so comfortable, yet when needed the handling is very responsive. Another great advantage to a full size SUV is the amount of cargo you can haul in the cargo area behind the 2nd row, and if necessary with the second row captain seats folded down. I have hauled an incredible amount of gear in my vehicle multiple times over the past 27 months and having the voluminous cargo area is great. This is where it is so important at the elegant engineering of how the 3rd row seating folds into the floor. While I would agree with the other two reviews listed regarding the low end of the gas gauge accuracy, and at times the shifting of the transmission could be smoother, but that is only when you are really pushing the vehicle and need to accelerate quickly. Overall, to me these are very small issues compared to the overall quality and experience of owning this vehicle. The QX80 also has unique styling which you may either love or hate, but you won't look like every other full size SUV on the road. I personally really like the styling as it is not just a square box like so many of the competitors. The net is, I love my 2015 Infiniti QX80, and would highly recommend this vehicle to anyone. We have been so impressed with my QX80 we purchased a new 2017 QX60 for my wife to replace her old vehicle. She loves it!
Extremely cushy, most roomy and reliable. Thirsty.
JBoles,03/04/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Don't go see this car if you're not prepared to buy it. You will fall in love with the interior- plush seats with a multitude of settings, heat/cooling options, quiet, the most spacious 3 row out there. Love this vehicle but wish was a hybrid/not so thirsty. 3 years in with my 2015 CPO Limited Edition and haven't done anything but change the oil- and I drive the heck out of it. Gets a solid 14 mpg.
Infiniti Luv
Nellz,12/17/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Due to thid type of engine it needs a oil change every 5k miles which can be inconvienent. Gas gussler but what SUV is not. Wonderful car inside and out. Very perfect for a family of 4. We have 2 kids in carseats and this is the perfect size SUV
Climate Control Issues very uncomfortable
Tim,11/27/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
When the Outside Temperature is between 40 & 60 degrees & the Vehicle Climate Control is Auto the center & floor Vents run 15 to 20 degrees warmer than the other vents making it uncomfortable. In order to keep your feet from sweating the outside vents have to be closed & the interior temperature is controlled by the center & floor vents (this is the only way to lower the temperature without having cold air come out of the Side Vents). Having the side vents closed makes your arm closest to the door cold when the outside temperature is in the 40s, unless you are wearing a jacket. I brought the vehicle back to the dealer I purchased it from they kept it for 4 days & told me that was normal. I placed a temperature gauges in the vents & photographed the Outside Airtemp reading and interior controls documenting the issue, I took the vehicle to another Infinity Dealer with the Presentation that illustrated the temperature difference between vents. The Service Adviser was great he contact the Infinity Rep & validated my concern. After another 24 hours without my vehicle the Answer from Infinity = all the QX80s have the same issue it is normal. It maybe normal for the QX80 however my Lexus or Toyota do not have a 20 degree split between vents, nor do I remember any other vehicle I have owned. This is a great vehicle, however if you live a 4 season climate twice a year you need to compensate for the Climate Control Anomaly. I would think the fix would be straight forward, either a sensor or software issue. The Climate Control issue will make me look at a different vehicle when the time comes for another SUV. The Gas issue described in another review is accurate - The Amber lite illuminates after using around 19 gallons, that doesn't bother me now that I know @ at 15mpg there is only 105 miles left in the tank if you drive easy. I generally fill all my vehicles at 1/4 tank
See all 10 reviews of the 2015 INFINITI QX80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 features & specs

More about the 2015 INFINITI QX80

Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 Overview

The Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 is offered in the following submodels: QX80 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 INFINITI QX80?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 Base is priced between $29,680 and$45,985 with odometer readings between 14028 and78880 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 INFINITI QX80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 INFINITI QX80 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2015 QX80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,680 and mileage as low as 14028 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 INFINITI QX80.

Can't find a used 2015 INFINITI QX80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX80 for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,195.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,406.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX80 for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,783.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,627.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 INFINITI QX80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 info

