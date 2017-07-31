Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me

This SUV offers a great smooth ride and accelerates better than any car I've owned, including other luxury cars. I had hoped to own it for many years but I am highly disappointed in some things that are important to me that will prevent me from keeping the car. The fuel economy does not exist, the SUV is a gas guzzler and in a time of fuel efficiency, it's really poor. The navigation system is the absolute worse. You can't see the current traffic status unless you set/enter a destination, that's so 90's. Just to simply drive to work/home you cannot observe current traffic, so I'm stuck using Google Maps or Waze on my phone after spending nearly $2k for navigation. You can't get Bluetooth without the navigation pkg., and you must have a Sirius XM package for the system to work, again this is archaic. Only 1 USB port, and all information is in a list which is incredibly unsafe & a huge distraction so you can't use it while driving. The directional compass is a tiny arrow, you never know what direction is N,W, S or E without searching while driving for the arrow. There is no power button for the trunk, there are no cup/bottle holders in the doors and the duel cup holders in the center console are too small for more than one cup at a time and it blocks the gear shift!

Read more