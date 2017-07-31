Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me
2017 INFINITI QX5020,722 milesGreat Deal
$22,668$4,185 Below Market
INFINITI of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Certified. Majestic White 2017 INFINITI QX50 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor (AVM), Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Bose 11-Speaker Premium Audio System, Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, INFINITI Navigation System, Maple Interior Accents, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Security system, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" 8-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7752 miles below market average! INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 Reviews: * Powerful standard V6 engine; responsive handling more akin to a sport sedan than a sport-utility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RPXHM384592
Stock: P7056
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 14,483 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,686$4,268 Below Market
CRM Motors - Pelham / Alabama
This 2017 Infiniti QX50 AWD is a fantastic luxury compact SUV and ready for anything. This car is perfect for the city as well as long road trips across the country. It also does not hold back on comfort with heated leather seating backup camera and an intuitive user display. Come to CRM Motors at 2710 Pelham Parkway or call 205-358-3603 and schedule a test drive today. Our friendly staff members will be glad to assist you in finding the right vehicle for you and your budget. See you soon......... Come view our inventory by visiting us at 2710 Pelham Pkwy Pelham Al. 35124. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is ready to help at 205-358-3603! CRM Motors Inc. has been in business since 1994. Our staff has hundreds of years of combined experience in the auto industry! We are family owned and operated and all of our inventory goes through a 93 point inspection onsite to make sure our inventory meets our high standards for a quality product and customer satisfaction. All prices listed are BEFORE taxes title fee and dealer service fee and in some cases prices can vary based on credit approvals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR5HM401283
Stock: 401283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,990$3,444 Below Market
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**LEATHER INTERIOR**AIR CONDITIONING**NAVIGATION AID**BACKUP CAMERA**ELECTRONIC PARKING AID**FRONT HEATED SEATS**FRONT MULTI ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS**PUSH TO START**KEYLESS ENTRY**REAR AIR**POWER TRUNK**POWER SUNROOF**POWER LOCKS**POWER MIRRORS**POWER WINDOWS**ELECTRONIC BRAKE ASSISTANCE**TRIP COMPUTER**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP2HM389348
Stock: 389348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,981$2,969 Below Market
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Very nice 2017 Infiniti QX50 !!! AWD for for inclement weather with lots of nice options. Heated seats, reverse camera, leather, and a beautiful wood grain interior. Clean Carfax with no accidents and no damage. Please call us today to discuss any details you might like. Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR1HM404388
Stock: AP00307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 35,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,785$4,042 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR0HM408710
Stock: 3036A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 45,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,449
Travis Auto Group - Abilene / Texas
***ONE OWNER***BRAND NEW TIRES & WHEELS***LEATHER***NAVIGATION***SUNROOF***BOSE SOUND***HEATED SEATS***PUSH BUTTON START***COLLISION AVOIDANCE***ADAPTIVE CRUISE***LANE DEPARTURE***BLIND SPOT MONITOR***BIRDS-EYE CAMERA***KEY-LESS ENTRY w/ REMOTE START***FOG LIGHTS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP2HM382268
Stock: 11112157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 19,306 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,397$3,192 Below Market
Winchester DriveTime - Memphis / Tennessee
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR1HM403676
Stock: 1330046133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2017 INFINITI QX5031,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,737$3,551 Below Market
Sheehy INFINITI of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Malbec Black 2017 INFINITI QX50 FULLY LOADED DELUXE TECH AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX!, BLUETOOTH!, INFINITI FACTORY CERTIFIED!, NAVIGATION!, ONE OWNER!, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, HEATED SEATS!, BLIND SPOT MONITOR!, FORWARD EMERGENCY BRAKING!, LEATHER!, 360 CAMERA!, TIRE & WHEEL PKG!, NON SMOKER, 3-Month SirriusXM Satelite Radio Service Included,, 19" Tire & Wheel Package, 19" x 8.5" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver's Seat Lumbar Support, 8-Way Power Front-Passenger's Seat, ABS brakes, Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Pedals, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor (AVM), Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Blind Spot Warning, Bose 11-Speaker Premium Audio System, Coat Hanger On Driver's Seat Head Restraint, Deluxe Touring Package, Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Xenon Headlights, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Illuminated entry, INFINITI Navigation System, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Intelligent Cruise Control, Low tire pressure warning, Maple Interior Accents, Navigation System, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Up-Folding 2nd Row Seats, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Stitching On Meter Hood, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Remote keyless entry, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Technology Package, Traction control. NO HAGGLE PRICING. Pricing on Preowned units with Factory Certification includes $500 Rebate on all CPO models. Requires financing through IFS at standard tier per approved credit. Recent Arrival! INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty Reviews: * Powerful standard V6 engine; responsive handling more akin to a sport sedan than a sport-utility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RRXHM410724
Stock: PP5115
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 34,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,541$2,755 Below Market
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6 Speaker Audio System.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 INFINITI QX50 4D Sport Utility Black Obsidian 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic RWDNapleton’s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RPXHM381062
Stock: PAH381062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 37,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,696$5,206 Below Market
Cadillac of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This INFINITI QX50 has a dependable Premium Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MAJESTIC WHITE, GRAPHITE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER. Drive Your INFINITI QX50 RWD in Luxury with These Packages [H01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Intelligent Cruise Control Full-speed range, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Aluminum Pedals, [E10] SPECIAL PAINT - MAJESTIC WHITE, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4), Wheels: 18' x 8.0' 8-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Adaptive Shift Control (ASC) and manual shift mode w/Downshift Rev Matching (DRM), Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/55R18 AS Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel. Stop By Today For a must-own INFINITI QX50 come see us at Cadillac of Las Vegas West, 5185 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146. Just minutes away! Closing Our Sonic Price saves you time and money and is a very convenient way to shop for a car. Here at Cadillac of Las Vegas, we want you to have an outstanding client experience which will be simple and transparent. Sonic Price is based on the actual sale prices of identical vehicles sold in our area, and we are confident that you will find our Sonic price to be very accurate. Call us today for your VIP appointment at 800-430-7985, or visit us at 5185 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146. (Sahara and Decatur) www.cadillacoflasvegas.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RPXHM381580
Stock: BHM381580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 29,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,999$2,752 Below Market
INFINITI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
2017 INFINITI QX50 Premium Plus , Navigation Liquid Platinum Premium Plus , NavigationQX50 Premium Plus , Navigation, 4D Sport Utility, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Liquid Platinum, Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP0HM384956
Stock: P2385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 22,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,440$2,759 Below Market
ALM Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Sun/Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Satellite Radio, Tire Pressure Monitor, 3.7L None, ABS Brakes, Automatic Transmission, Gasoline Fuel, Rear Wheel Drive, V6 Cylinder Engine.LIQUID PLATINUM, GRAPHITE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, [S55] LITERATURE KIT, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" 8-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: Adaptive Shift Control (ASC) and manual shift mode w/Downshift Rev Matching (DRM), Transmission w/Oil Cooler. This INFINITI QX50 has a powerful Premium Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded INFINITI QX50 Base *Tires: P225/55R18 AS Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear-Wheel Drive, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6 Speaker Audio System -inc: 7" color vehicle information display, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-sensitive volume control, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, XM satellite radio, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and Bluetooth, Radio w/Clock, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down.*Driving Away with This INFINITI QX50 Base Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at ALM Marietta, 1071 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060 to claim your INFINITI QX50!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP5HM382216
Stock: HM382216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 27,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,599$2,810 Below Market
Pearson Hyundai - Richmond / Virginia
2017 INFINITI QX50 Base Liquid Platinum AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic **DELIVER TO YOUR DOOR**, **SIGHT UNSEEN APPRAISAL**, **ONLINE CREDIT APP**, **CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE 804-276-0300**, **AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED... NO ACCIDENTS!!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE**, **SATELLITE RADIO**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATING**, **NAVIGATION**, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM**, **SUNROOF**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **BOSE STEREO**.**This Vehicle includes the following Options and Features: Premium Package (Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Bose 11-Speaker Premium Audio System, Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Maple Interior Accents, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, and Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability), Premium Plus Package (Around View Monitor (AVM), INFINITI Navigation System, and Streaming Audio via Bluetooth Wireless Technology), Technology Package (Aluminum Pedals, Blind Spot Warning, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), and Intelligent Cruise Control), 3.133 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/6 Speaker Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.We offer Market Based Pricing, please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 Days a week to serve you 8:30-9 M-F; 9-7 Sat; & 12-6 Sun. **ASK ABOUT OUR PEARSON PROMISE AND GET FREE LIFETIME STATE INSPECTIONS with any vehicle purchased.Reviews:* Powerful standard V6 engine; responsive handling more akin to a sport sedan than a sport-utility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR3HM403971
Stock: P13219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 25,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,000
David McDavid Acura Plano - Plano / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Midnight Garnet 2017 INFINITI QX50 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, KEYLESS ENTRY, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, DVD/ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM.Odometer is 9679 miles below market average!Reviews:* Powerful standard V6 engine; responsive handling more akin to a sport sedan than a sport-utility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP2HM386059
Stock: HM386059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 18,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,976
P.M. Standley Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! PM Standley Motorcars Certified Unit Comes With A FREE 3 Year 100,000 Mile Limited Power Train Warranty To Enhance Your Worry Free Car Buying Experience!All Wheel Drive Package, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Dual Power and Dual Heated Leather Bucket Seating, Memory Seating, Rear Camera With Park Assist, Keyless Start Feature, Bluetooth For Phone, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi Zone A/C Feature, Factory Alloy Wheels, All Power Accessories, Only 18,000 Miles, One Owner Accident Free CarFax and More!PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - ALL CERTIFIED SUPERSTORE ...WHERE A COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND BUYING EXPERIENCE AWAITS! AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS, OUR ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER IS UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU'VE EVER EXPERIENCED. COME IN & LET US SHOW YOU WHAT 75 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE CAN DO FOR YOU! OUR 100,000 SQUARE FOOT ALL INDOOR SHOWROOM & SERVICE CENTER HOUSES HUNDREDS OF THE FINEST CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED CARS, TRUCKS & LOADED SUVs IN THE COUNTRY AT THE VERY BEST PRICES ON THE MARKET. EVERY VEHICLE WE OFFER FOR SALE GOES THROUGH OUR HUGE 40 BAY STATE-OF-THE-ART SERVICE CENTER & IS COMPLETELY READY FOR YOUR WORRY FREE NEEDS. OUR CERTIFIED INVENTORY COMES WITH OUR AMAZING EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR COMPLETE PEACE-OF-MIND AUTO BUYING. WE HAVE THE VERY BEST FINANCING RATES IN THE COUNTRY AS WELL AS THE BEST IN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES, MAINTENANCE PLANS & VEHICLE UPGRADES ...RIGHT HERE ON SITE AT PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS! GO ONLINE AT PMSTANDLEY.COM OR GIVE US A CALL AT 844-338-9572 & LET US HANDLE ALL OF YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS TODAY. PM STANDLEY MOTORCARS - AN AMERICAN TRADITION SINCE 1944*All Vehicles Subject To Registration, Tax, Title and Licensing Fees As Well As Documentation and Vehicle Preparation Fees*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR2HM405453
Stock: HM405453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 37,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,488$3,599 Below Market
Jenkins Hyundai of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
Scores 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This INFINITI QX50 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. MAJESTIC WHITE, GRAPHITE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER.*This INFINITI QX50 Comes Equipped with These Options *[P02] PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Streaming Audio via Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Around View Monitor (AVM), front and rear sonar system, INFINITI Navigation System, color touch-screen display, lane guidance and 3-D building graphics, INFINITI voice recognition for audio and navigation, XM NavTraffic w/real-time traffic information and XM NavWeather w/real-time weather and 3-day forecast, [P01] PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Bose 11-Speaker Premium Audio System, Maple Interior Accents, Dual Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, outside mirrors and steering wheel, linked to individual Intelligent Keys, entry/exit assist for driver's seat and steering wheel, Advanced Climate Control System (ACCS), Plasmacluster air purifier, Aluminum Roof Rails, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Radio Data System (RDS) and speed sensitive volume control, [K01] DELUXE TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Coat Hanger On Driver's Seat Head Restraint, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy, Premium Stitching On Meter Hood, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon Headlights, Adaptive Front lighting System (AFS) w/auto-leveling headlights, Tires: P245/45R19 Performance AS, 2-Way Power Driver's Seat Lumbar Support, 8-Way Power Front-Passenger's Seat, Power Up-Folding 2nd Row Seats, [H01] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Intelligent Cruise Control Full-speed range, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Aluminum Pedals , [S55] LITERATURE KIT, [N92] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [M93] TONNEAU COVER, [M92] CARGO AREA PROTECTOR & FIRST AID KIT, [E10] SPECIAL PAINT - MAJESTIC WHITE, [B94] STAINLESS STEEL LOOK REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own INFINITI QX50 come see us at Jenkins Hyundai Ocala, 1602 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP1HM389227
Stock: Y10789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 30,071 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,492$2,601 Below Market
AutoCenters Herculaneum - Herculaneum / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 4400 miles below market average! 2017 INFINITI QX50 AWD 7-Speed AutomaticFREE LIFETIME WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE!! All vehicles are competitively priced to sell! We have financing options for ALL credit types! For additional information, or to schedule your appointment please contact AutoCenters Herculaneum at 1-866-695-3157. Visit our digital showroom at www.autocentersherculaneum.com.Reviews: * Powerful standard V6 engine; responsive handling more akin to a sport sedan than a sport-utility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR6HM400689
Stock: 73282RP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 51,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,495$3,305 Below Market
Jersey Car Direct - Colonia / New Jersey
2017 Infiniti QX50 AWD SUV !! Navigation !!! Power Sunroof !! Back-Up Camera !! Push Button Start !! Bluetooth!!! Automatic Climate Control !! And Much More !! Offering Tri-State Only 14 Day Return Policy! All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Jersey Car Direct is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company, Conveniently located 15 mins from NYC, in the heart of NJ, close to all major highways, NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR7HM402421
Stock: 402421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
