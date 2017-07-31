Used 2017 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me

1,437 listings
QX50 Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in White
    certified

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    20,722 miles
    Great Deal

    $22,668

    $4,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    14,483 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,686

    $4,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    20,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,990

    $3,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    21,194 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,981

    $2,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    35,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,785

    $4,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    45,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,449

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    19,306 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,397

    $3,192 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    certified

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    31,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,737

    $3,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    34,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,541

    $2,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    37,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,696

    $5,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    29,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $2,752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    22,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,440

    $2,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    27,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,599

    $2,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Dark Red
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    25,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,000

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    18,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,976

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    37,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,488

    $3,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    30,071 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,492

    $2,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX50 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX50

    51,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,495

    $3,305 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX50

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX50
Overall Consumer Rating
4.312 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Love it, BUT...won't buy it again
Kim N,07/31/2017
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This SUV offers a great smooth ride and accelerates better than any car I've owned, including other luxury cars. I had hoped to own it for many years but I am highly disappointed in some things that are important to me that will prevent me from keeping the car. The fuel economy does not exist, the SUV is a gas guzzler and in a time of fuel efficiency, it's really poor. The navigation system is the absolute worse. You can't see the current traffic status unless you set/enter a destination, that's so 90's. Just to simply drive to work/home you cannot observe current traffic, so I'm stuck using Google Maps or Waze on my phone after spending nearly $2k for navigation. You can't get Bluetooth without the navigation pkg., and you must have a Sirius XM package for the system to work, again this is archaic. Only 1 USB port, and all information is in a list which is incredibly unsafe & a huge distraction so you can't use it while driving. The directional compass is a tiny arrow, you never know what direction is N,W, S or E without searching while driving for the arrow. There is no power button for the trunk, there are no cup/bottle holders in the doors and the duel cup holders in the center console are too small for more than one cup at a time and it blocks the gear shift!
Report abuse
