Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $25,959Great Deal | $5,032 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base93,371 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! [W01] 22" Wheel Package [F01] Driver'S Assistance Package [H01] Theater Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [B92] Roof Rail Crossbars [L92] Carpeted Cargo Mat/Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler [X01] Split Bench Seat Package Hermosa Blue Wheat; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes-Benz of Delray's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 INFINITI QX80 QX80 with 93,365mi. This 2016 INFINITI QX80 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The INFINITI QX80 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI QX80 QX80. More information about the 2016 INFINITI QX80: The QX80 is a large luxury truck that is both elegant and comfortable, yet its body-on-frame layout allows a tow rating of up to 8,500 pounds. Ride comfort and handling are also quite good and the big 5.6L V8 and 7-speed automatic make an agreeable pairing, with strong responsiveness. Three rows of seating accommodate up to eight passengers, which makes the QX80 a good pick for families. Inside, the cabin is a standout, with a quiet, refined feel, lots of standard and available technology, and great ride quality. Strengths of this model include quiet cabin, refined ride, Strong V8 powertrain, available safety and entertainment technology, and three rows of seating All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND2G9800715
Stock: G9800715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $24,690Great Deal | $3,770 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base104,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 INFINITI QX80 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC1G9402385
Stock: 402385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- $34,869Great Deal | $4,882 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Limited50,611 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Express - Lafayette / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Non-Smoker, 2 Keys, 4 New Tires, DVD Rear seat entertainment package, Bluetooth, Accident Free Carfax History Report, 3rd Row Seating, Remote Start, Tow Package, Touch-Screen, Carpet Floor Mats, Rear Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Running Boards, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 20 Black Premium Alloys, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Premium Sound System, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating w/Contrast Stitching, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats.Hermosa Blue 2016 INFINITI QX80 Limited AWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8Auto Express offers Online Shopping. You can buy from anywhere in the USA and have it shipped straight to your door. Shopping Online is safe and easy: 1. Choose your vehicle. 2. Select Your Payment. 3. Value Your Trade-In. 4. Electronically Sign Your Paperwork. 5. Schedule Your Delivery. At your request, I would be happy to send you a link to get started with Online Shopping.In an effort to limit your time at our dealership, Auto Express can expedite your entire process online. Start the process by texting us at 317-830-5726. At your request, I would be happy to send you a Walk Around Video of this vehicle. Or visit our website at www.AutoExpressCars.com Auto Express was awarded One of the top 50 Independent Auto Dealers in the USA. No Commissions, No Pressure!Reviews:* Plentiful standard and optional features; powerful V8 with high towing capacity; capable handling for its size; strong brakes. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NCXG9401252
Stock: P17069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $24,999Great Deal | $4,754 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base93,296 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~2016 INFINITI QX80 ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NFXG9611893
Stock: SA1168U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2019
- $32,998Great Deal | $4,390 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base69,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9G9122134
Stock: 18867907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,042Great Deal | $4,633 below market
Certified 2016 INFINITI QX80 Base60,840 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY ON THIS INFINITI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE! 1ST YEAR FREE SERVICE!! ***4WD - 4WD - 4WD***, ***DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE***, Blind Spot Warning, Backup Collision Intervention, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, ***THEATER PACKAGE***, Dual 7-inch color monitors, Heated second row seats, Remote tip up second row seats, ***DELUXE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE***, Hydraulic Body motion Control System, A.C Seats, Leather Appointed Seating, Burl Wood Trim, Burl Wood and Leather Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, ***22 TIRE AND WHEEL PACKAGE***, 120V Power Outlet, 13 Speakers, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 22 Wheel Package, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Bose Premium Sound System, Chrome Mirror Caps, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Technology Package, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Assistance Package, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seats w/Mocha Burl Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stratford Burl Trim, Theater Package, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 22 x 8.0 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy, Wireless Headphones (2).Certified. Certification Program Details: Certified. INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 167 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/Unlimited Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty from the vehicle's original in-service date OR 2 year/Unlimited mile Limited Warranty from CPO purchase date for vehicles outside new vehicle Warranty period * Transferable Warranty CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Black Obsidian 2016 INFINITI QX80 4D Sport Utility TECH, DRIV ASSIST, THEATER AWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8Odometer is 5911 miles below market average!Reviews:* Plentiful standard and optional features; powerful V8 with high towing capacity; capable handling for its size; strong brakes. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE5G9125029
Stock: G9125029
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- Price Drop$32,999Great Deal | $5,681 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base36,621 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Bakersfield - Bakersfield / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Black Obsidian 2016 INFINITI QX80 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 4D Sport Utility, 5.6L V8, RWD, Black Obsidian, Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seats w/Mocha Burl Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, 120V Power Outlet, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Driver's Assistance Package, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Theater Package, Wheels: 20 Split 6-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy, Wireless Headphones (2), 13 Speakers, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Climate Control System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seats w/Mocha Burl Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF5G9613096
Stock: I4592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,988Great Deal | $3,767 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base77,815 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Glover Chevrolet - Tulsa / Oklahoma
White 2016 INFINITI QX80 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 Thank you for shopping at Jim Glover Chevrolet on the River! We are committed to providing an excellent customer service experience during your vehicle purchase. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Every vehicle purchase will be charged a $489 ADP and Processing fee. All prices include a discount for financing with the dealer to help us manage our customer portfolio with our lenders. Reviews: * Plentiful standard and optional features; powerful V8 with high towing capacity; capable handling for its size; strong brakes. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC6G9401314
Stock: R61177A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $34,222Great Deal | $5,340 below market
Certified 2016 INFINITI QX80 Base64,941 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Berman's INFINITI of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Buy your next car 100% online. Get instant upfront pricing on all our vehicles. Complete everything from the comfort of your home - without ever having to visit our dealership. Home delivery within 50 miles.Recent Arrival! BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, TOUCHSCREEN, EXTRA CLEAN, DEALER cSERVICED, NON SMOKER, POWER LIFT-GATE, PREMIUM WHEELS, USB PHONE PORT, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, BACKUP CAMERA, ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY, INFINITI PRE-CERTIFIED, AWD, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. 2016 INFINITI QX80 Premium Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Berman INFINITI of Merrillville has a 4.5 DEALER RATER RATING! Reviews:* Plentiful standard and optional features; powerful V8 with high towing capacity; capable handling for its size; strong brakes. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NEXG9125382
Stock: MP4384
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $28,999Great Deal | $4,739 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base90,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Peoria - Peoria / Arizona
New Tires, Bluetooth, Rear Entertainment / DVD / Video, Leather, Local Trade, One Owner, 120V Power Outlet, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Chrome Mirror Caps, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Technology Package, Driver's Assistance Package, Dual 7' Color Monitors, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Navigation System, Power moonroof, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, Stratford Burl Trim, Theater Package, Wheels: 22' x 8.0' 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy, Wireless Headphones (2).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF0G9610896
Stock: ED20218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $30,412Great Deal
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base57,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northside Alfa Romeo - Spring / Texas
Navigation System, Glass Moonroof, Bose Premium Audio System, Around View Monitor, Remote Engine Start, Push Button Start, 20" Premium Alloy Wheels, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Power Rear Liftgate, Rain-Sensing Wipers, and MORE!We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services, Northside Imports Houston is your premier FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati dealer in the Spring, Houston, Katy, and Sugar Land areas. When you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, we have a lot of information for you to help you make your decision. From financing information to research on all of the new car models we sell, there's something for everyone on our site. If you still have questions, don't hesitate to send us an email or contact us and our dedicated team will be glad to help you out. When you have found something you are interested in please feel free to get a price quote, evaluate your trade, apply for credit, or even save money by checking out our new car specials or used car specials. If you need service, our certified service technicians are ready to help you take care of your car so it lasts as long as you need it to. We also have a fully stocked parts department with genuine FIAT, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati parts and accessories. Our staff is eager to assist you. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NFXG9613384
Stock: K7C50132C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $28,400Great Deal | $4,284 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base70,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertz Car Sales Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified.Silver 2016 INFINITI QX80 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 **115 POINT INSPECTION**.Certification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/phoenix or call us at 602-773-2326.Reviews: * Plentiful standard and optional features; powerful V8 with high towing capacity; capable handling for its size; strong brakes. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF4G9612294
Stock: 9567215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,500Great Deal | $3,633 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Limited59,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This INFINITI QX80 Limited has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. There's a level of quality and refinement in this INFINITI QX80 Limited that you won't find in your average vehicle. Take home this 2016 INFINITI QX80 Limited and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage INFINITI QX80. A rare find these days. This genuinely stunning INFINITI QX80 Limited has about everything a family needs in a vehicle. The INFINITI even comes equipped with entertainment package that will keep your passengers easily occupied. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI QX80 Limited. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This INFINITI QX80 is so immaculate it is practically new. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, INFINITI decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a INFINITI QX80 Limited that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this INFINITI QX80, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. More information about the 2016 INFINITI QX80: The QX80 is a large luxury truck that
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE2G9120287
Stock: 120287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,979Great Deal | $3,338 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base70,982 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mel Hambelton Ford - Wichita / Kansas
View our entire inventory at www.mhford.com. See your wait time for Quick Lane service with our NEW Online Quick Lane Check-in tool at http://www.mhford.com/online-quick-lane-check-in.htm. Visit http://www.mhford.com/featured-vehicles/pre-owned.htm so you won’t miss out on all of our great vehicle Specials!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9G9120268
Stock: 200920A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2020
- $32,500Good Deal | $4,335 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base45,366 milesDelivery available*
Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida
*** SUPER GREAT FAMILY MOVER *** GREAT RIDE QUALITY *** GREAT LOW MILES *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** 3RD ROW SEATING *** DVD PLAYERS *** NEWER TIRES *** POWER LIFT GATE * GREAT RIDING SUV THAT PUNCHES A PUNCH THAT GIVE YOU V-8 POWER *** PURE LUXURY A MUST SEE FOR BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF TRUE QUALITY ****CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION / GPS, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, THIRD ROW SEATING, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, 2 KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER INSPECTED, POWER LIFTGATE, 22' WHEELS, NON SMOKER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, !!! SUPER CLEAN !!!, !!! PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD !!!, !!! PREMIUM WHEELS !!!, !!! SUPER FUEL SAVER !!!, !!! GARAGE KEPT !!!, !!! # 1 TRUSTED BRAND !!!, 4D Sport Utility, 5.6L V8, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Imperial Black, Graphite Leather, 22" Wheel Package, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning, Body Side Moldings, Chrome Mirror Caps, Driver's Assistance Package, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Navigation System, Signature Edition Accessory Package (DISC), Signature Edition Package (DISC), Split Bench Seat Package, Wheels: 22" x 8.0" 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy.*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ****!!! WHEN THE OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE SAY YES !!!Here at Gary Yeomans Honda, the measure of our success isn't the number of vehicles sold; it's the number of customers who return to us. Gary Yeomans Honda is, and always has been, a beacon of exceptional customer satisfaction in the automotive retail industry. Your satisfaction is the foundation of our family-owned and operated Gary Yeomans Honda that's proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Deltona and beyond. There are numerous reasons why choose Gary Yeomans Honda:We not only provide the services of professional and courteous talented team; Honda Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We also offer access to amenities not found in some of the highest rated luxury resorts. From airport shuttle service, to a guest lounge, we aim to make you feel at home. Offering over $4,000 in benefits over the course of four years, our Preferred Owner Benefits is just one of many ways we say "thank you" to our loyal customers from Volusia County, Flagler County and beyond.Gary Yeomans Honda Daytona truly has every one of your automotive needs covered, Internet pricing in before all reconditioning, inspections, or certifications.All specials and promotions limited to in-stock vehicles only. Call for current price and stock availability. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our website may not represent actual vehicle (Car Availability, Mileages, Equipment, Options, Color and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error). We guarantee the advertised price for 12 hours from when the specials are offered.The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today (386)-253-4478. Or, stop by and see us in person at 752 North Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach 32124 today.TAKING CARE OF OUR CUSTOMERS EVERYDAY....TO INSURE THEIR SATISFACTION.....COME SEE US AT GARY YEOMANS...""""HONDA"""" ,WHERE WE WILL NOT WASTE YOUR TIME OF MONEY..Reviews:* Plentiful standard and optional features; powerful V8 with high towing capacity; capable handling for its size; strong brakes. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF6G9613303
Stock: 9613303T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $27,900Good Deal | $3,150 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base83,763 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
Local Trade, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Leather, 360 Camera, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Extended Warranty Available, Original MSRP: $64,245, Serviced at INFINITI!, 22" Aftermarket Niche Wheels. 2016 INFINITI QX80 Base Black Obsidian Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF2G9612214
Stock: PM2343A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Price Drop$27,980Good Deal | $2,702 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base120,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban INFINITI - Novi / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Majestic White 2016 INFINITI QX80 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 120V Power Outlet, 22 Wheel Package, ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, All Season Floor Mats, All Season Package, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Cargo Protector, Carpeted Cargo Mat/Cargo Net & First Aid Kit, Chrome Mirror Caps, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Technology Package, Driver's Assistance Package, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, Stratford Burl Trim, Theater Package, Traction control, Wheels: 22 x 8.0 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy, Wireless Headphones (2).Why Choose Suburban INFINITI of Novi We understand that there are a lot of choices when buying your next new or used vehicle, financing your purchase, getting service performed, or buying parts for your vehicle. It's a tough decision unless you've already had a history of great service from an automotive retailer. If you're looking for an auto dealership that can serve your automotive needs, we want to provide you a list of reasons our customers tell us that they come to Suburban INFINITI of Novi. Professional, certified sales staff - Suburban INFINITI of Novi has certified our sales staff and the National automotive Dealers Association has accredited our staff in the best communications practices and ethical treatment of customers. Our culture is one of professional courtesy and mutual respect.***VIP Appointment*** Call today and we will set up a safe and sanitized vehicle inspection. We will come to you (locally), and give you the time and peace of mind knowing your in a safe place.Reviews:* Plentiful standard and optional features; powerful V8 with high towing capacity; capable handling for its size; strong brakes. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE8G9121699
Stock: 20251A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $34,224Good Deal | $2,721 below market
2016 INFINITI QX80 Base67,278 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
120V Power Outlet, 22' Wheel Package, ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Chrome Mirror Caps, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Technology Package, Driver's Assistance Package, Dual 7' Color Monitors, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, Stratford Burl Trim, Theater Package, Traction control, Wheels: 22' x 8.0' 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy, Wireless Headphones (2). Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Mile One Certified, this vehicle comes with a 12 month or 12,000 mile powertrain warranty. Buy with Confidence. 13/19 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NEXG9126175
Stock: 400541M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020