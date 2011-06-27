Vehicle overview

When it comes to large SUVs, choices are slim. The selection narrows if you prefer some luxury thrown in. The good news is that large luxury SUV candidates are strong performers in their own right and will likely fulfill your specific needs.

The 2013 Infiniti QX succeeds on several fronts, making it one of the more well-rounded choices. Passengers are treated to truly luxurious accommodations inside, with top-notch leather and wood surfaces and seats comfortable enough for all-day trips. The big QX also offers abundant cutting-edge electronics that should make any early adopter smile. Under the hood, there's a potent V8 engine that gets the large Infiniti up to speed with ease and offers enough power for serious towing.

Fortunately, the QX's downsides are few. As is common to SUVs of this kind, third-row seating is tight and best suited to children. Some drivers and passengers may find the ride harsh, particularly with the larger 22-inch wheels, while others may find the bloated exterior styling a tough hurdle to overcome.

Even considering these faults, the 2013 Infiniti QX remains a strong pick among large luxury SUVs. Of the few that still exist, the new 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is worth consideration, as it bests the Infiniti on several scores except price. If total space is a priority, the even pricier 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the champion, but its large proportions will challenge some drivers. The Infiniti QX manages to split the difference, meriting serious consideration among the giants.