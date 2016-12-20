2017 INFINITI QX80 Review
Pros & Cons
- Well-trimmed cabin that looks and feels truly luxurious
- Powerful V8 delivers strong acceleration and a high tow rating
- Tightly controlled handling that makes it feel smaller from behind the wheel
- Third-row seat is a tight fit for adults
- Ride quality gets choppy with optional 22-inch wheels
Edmunds' Expert Review
For some shoppers, a minivan just doesn't have the right capabilities. Even large, crossover-based SUVs won't do the trick. That's where hulking three-row, luxury vehicles such as the 2017 Infiniti QX80 come into play. With real towing power, high-quality interior appointments and a big-SUV attitude, the QX80 can shuttle your whole crew, and it can do it with style.
Equipped with a powerful V8 engine, the QX80 can pull up to 8,500 pounds. Its robust optional four-wheel-drive system can take you far off the beaten path. Or it can just transport you and seven of your closest friends to and from the local diner. The QX comes with upscale standard equipment such as tri-zone climate control and a 360-degree camera, and it is available with a suspension that gives it serious handling skill for its size — definitely not an attribute you typically associate with a three-row SUV. Thanks to its overall competence and several unique strengths, the 2017 Infiniti QX80 is definitely one of our top picks in the luxury, three-row SUV segment.
2017 INFINITI QX80 models
The 2017 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that offers seating for up to eight passengers. It's offered in base and Limited trim levels. The base comes with a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and the Limited comes exclusively with four-wheel drive.
Standard features on the base QX80 are abundant, so you won't be missing out on much, especially if you choose a few of the available options packages. The Limited model is a good option for buyers who just want to check every box and get all the equipment the QX80 offers.
There are quite a few standard features on the QX80, so calling it a base model is misleading. Nonetheless, even in the base trim level, it comes with a 5.6-liter V8 engine (400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet), a seven-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive (four-wheel drive with low-range gearing is optional), 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and foglights, automatic high-beam control, a sunroof, roof rails, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, automatic tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable and heated driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power front passenger seat, driver-seat memory settings, second-row captain's chairs (a 60/40-split bench seat is available as a no-cost option), a power-folding 60/40-split third-row seat, and a power-adjustable, heated steering wheel.
The QX80 is also packed with quite a bit of technology, most of which you would expect at this price point. Standard features include a 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.
If you're looking to add a few more items to your QX80, you'll find that options are arranged in packages, some of which require other option packages as prerequisites. If it's advanced safety features you're after, the Driver Assistance package comes with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection), stolen vehicle notification and secondary driver services such as geo-fencing and maximum speed notifications. If you have the Driver Assistance package, you can also add the Theater package, which includes a dual-screen rear entertainment system, a 120-volt household-type power outlet and heated second-row seats with a power tip-up feature for easier third-row access. The Tire and Wheel package gets you 22-inch wheels and all-season performance tires.
Going for the Deluxe Technology package gets you all the previously mentioned packages plus adaptive front lighting, headlight washers, Infiniti's Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension, an upgraded climate control system, upgraded leather upholstery, special wood trim, ventilated front seats and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.
Finally, the QX80 Limited comes with just about everything standard (including four-wheel drive) and adds its own distinctive interior and exterior trim. For both the base and Limited trims, in-car Wi-Fi is available as a stand-alone option.
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Infiniti QX80 Limited (5.6L V8 | 7-speed automatic | AWD ).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Infiniti QX80 has received some revisions, but most of them were minor trim-level changes. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Infiniti QX80.
- Driver Assistance Package
- Combines adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning and more.
- Around View Monitor
- Puts together views from front, rear and side view cameras to make a 360-degree view of the entire car.
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Calls emergency services in the case of an accident and can also notify owners of a stolen vehicle.
