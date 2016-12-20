  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2017 INFINITI QX80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-trimmed cabin that looks and feels truly luxurious
  • Powerful V8 delivers strong acceleration and a high tow rating
  • Tightly controlled handling that makes it feel smaller from behind the wheel
  • Third-row seat is a tight fit for adults
  • Ride quality gets choppy with optional 22-inch wheels
List Price Range
$33,500 - $48,995
Used QX80 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which QX80 does Edmunds recommend?

Though the Limited top trim level is appealing, we would start with a base QX80 and add the Theater and Driver's Assistance packages. That way, you get most of the desirable tech and safety features without the 22-inch wheels and tires that make for a bumpy ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

For some shoppers, a minivan just doesn't have the right capabilities. Even large, crossover-based SUVs won't do the trick. That's where hulking three-row, luxury vehicles such as the 2017 Infiniti QX80 come into play. With real towing power, high-quality interior appointments and a big-SUV attitude, the QX80 can shuttle your whole crew, and it can do it with style.

Equipped with a powerful V8 engine, the QX80 can pull up to 8,500 pounds. Its robust optional four-wheel-drive system can take you far off the beaten path. Or it can just transport you and seven of your closest friends to and from the local diner. The QX comes with upscale standard equipment such as tri-zone climate control and a 360-degree camera, and it is available with a suspension that gives it serious handling skill for its size — definitely not an attribute you typically associate with a three-row SUV. Thanks to its overall competence and several unique strengths, the 2017 Infiniti QX80 is definitely one of our top picks in the luxury, three-row SUV segment.

2017 INFINITI QX80 models

The 2017 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that offers seating for up to eight passengers. It's offered in base and Limited trim levels. The base comes with a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and the Limited comes exclusively with four-wheel drive.

Standard features on the base QX80 are abundant, so you won't be missing out on much, especially if you choose a few of the available options packages. The Limited model is a good option for buyers who just want to check every box and get all the equipment the QX80 offers.

There are quite a few standard features on the QX80, so calling it a base model is misleading. Nonetheless, even in the base trim level, it comes with a 5.6-liter V8 engine (400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet), a seven-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive (four-wheel drive with low-range gearing is optional), 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and foglights, automatic high-beam control, a sunroof, roof rails, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, automatic tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable and heated driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power front passenger seat, driver-seat memory settings, second-row captain's chairs (a 60/40-split bench seat is available as a no-cost option), a power-folding 60/40-split third-row seat, and a power-adjustable, heated steering wheel.

The QX80 is also packed with quite a bit of technology, most of which you would expect at this price point. Standard features include a 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

If you're looking to add a few more items to your QX80, you'll find that options are arranged in packages, some of which require other option packages as prerequisites. If it's advanced safety features you're after, the Driver Assistance package comes with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection), stolen vehicle notification and secondary driver services such as geo-fencing and maximum speed notifications. If you have the Driver Assistance package, you can also add the Theater package, which includes a dual-screen rear entertainment system, a 120-volt household-type power outlet and heated second-row seats with a power tip-up feature for easier third-row access. The Tire and Wheel package gets you 22-inch wheels and all-season performance tires.

Going for the Deluxe Technology package gets you all the previously mentioned packages plus adaptive front lighting, headlight washers, Infiniti's Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension, an upgraded climate control system, upgraded leather upholstery, special wood trim, ventilated front seats and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

Finally, the QX80 Limited comes with just about everything standard (including four-wheel drive) and adds its own distinctive interior and exterior trim. For both the base and Limited trims, in-car Wi-Fi is available as a stand-alone option.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Infiniti QX80 Limited (5.6L V8 | 7-speed automatic | AWD ).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Infiniti QX80 has received some revisions, but most of them were minor trim-level changes. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Infiniti QX80.

Driving

4.0
There's no getting around the fact that the QX80 is, underneath its skin, a 6,000-pound truck. That said, Infiniti has done a solid job engineering solutions to the problems that come along with moving so much mass, and there's really nothing here that lets the big SUV down.

Acceleration

4.0
The 400-horsepower V8 motivates this 6,000-pound SUV to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. It's an impressive and smooth engine with more than enough grunt to hustle this massive vehicle along. Most competitors at this price point post similar or quicker times, but you won't want for power.

Braking

5.0
The pedal is soft but linear and offers some feedback. There is a lot of nosedive when braking hard, which might shake your confidence but doesn't hurt performance. In Edmunds testing, our best stop from 60 mph was 116 feet, which is very impressive for a vehicle with this much mass.

Steering

3.0
Steering is very light, but more communicative than most. It does the job of making you confident about moving such a large object around on crowded roads. Tight maneuvers at low speed can be annoying due to the massive turn radius and number of turns between locks.

Handling

4.5
Infiniti's trick self-leveling hydraulic suspension keeps the car stable in turns, controlling body roll very well, and the SUV is not upset by midcorner bumps or corrections. Stability control is always on, and it steps in decisively before the QX80 can reach its limits.

Drivability

3.5
The QX80 is generally very predictable, but during passing maneuvers or hard starts, there is a delay between putting your foot down and acceleration. The transmission shifts smoothly, only causing problems on uphill climbs where its eagerness to upshift makes it difficult to maintain constant speed.

Off-road

4.0
The QX80's trick suspension allows for better articulation than many competitors, and off-road traction settings mean this big beast should be competent enough in most situations. The 22-inch wheels are less than ideal for off-road applications.

Comfort

3.0
The QX80 can't quite hide its utilitarian roots. While the seats look nice, they aren't up to the standards of similarly priced vehicles, and the climate control is unrefined. The suspension is quite good, but the big wheels make for some harsh moments.

Seat comfort

3.0
For a car this expensive, the front seats offer limited adjustability. Unfortunately, the only upgrades are aesthetic and not functional, which means not everyone will be able to find a comfortable seating position. The second-row dual thrones are less adjustable versions of the front seats.

Ride comfort

3.0
Big bumps are handled well by the clever suspension, but the car gets bouncy over uneven paving. The massive 22-inch wheels and slim sidewalls mean more harshness makes it through than we'd like. With smaller wheels, the ride could outshine many other luxury offerings.

Noise & vibration

4.5
The QX80's cabin is generally quite well insulated from outside sounds and road noise. At partial throttle the V8 can sound a bit trucky, but it's not intrusive. The QX80's biggest weakness in this category is moderate audible wind noise at freeway speeds.

Climate control

3.0
On automatic, climate control alternates between too passive and too aggressive, and it doesn't maintain temperature so much as charge toward it then back off for a while. Seat heating and cooling both work very well. The controls aren't the best we've seen but are straightforward enough to use.

Interior

3.0
There's plenty of interior room to go around, and in spite of thick pillars the visibility is good, with a high seating position and big mirrors. That said, the control layout isn't the best we've seen, and some controls require a bit of a reach. The QX80's truckish roots show through again.

Ease of use

3.0
Basic driving controls are easily accessed, but with the big center stack, reaching some controls can be a stretch, requiring you to lean. Also, the distinctly last-generation button layout and user interface require a bit of getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
This is a tall SUV that requires a bit of a climb to get in and out. But grab handles and a generous running board, along with high, square door openings, help. The third row can be a struggle for an adult to access: Its floor is higher, and the folding second-row seats don't create a large opening.

Driving position

3.0
The driving position feels commanding and upright, and there's enough adjustability for shorter and taller drivers, but the steering wheel feels canted up quite a bit toward the driver. All part of the underlying truck roots. Some controls are hard to reach from a comfortable sitting position.

Roominess

5.0
The first and second rows offer tons of head- and legroom and shoulder room. There's no feeling cramped in those seats. The third row has much more limited room, but it's better than the third rows in some competitors. Shorter adults will fit in a pinch, and children should have no problem with the space.

Visibility

4.5
Visibility is good, with lots of glass all around. The big side mirrors and 360-degree camera help. The hefty front roof pillars can obstruct some views, and rear visibility can be compromised by third-row headrests and a viewpoint high enough to hide some small cars at stoplights.

Quality

3.0
Surface materials are nice, and nothing rattles. Under its skin, this is a well-built truck. But Infiniti could have gone much further with the interior upgrades. While there's lots of leather around, it mostly just covers over the hard, plasticky, truck-based Nissan Armada underneath.

Utility

4.0
With the QX80's folding seats and great towing capacity, there's a lot of utility. But the SUV's design hurts accessibility and usability. The high liftover and deep bumper make loading heavy items in the back a strain, and you can't open up a completely flat cargo space as in some competitors.

Small-item storage

3.0
Storage is sufficient, but not as clever or well integrated as many competitors. You'll find a big center armrest bucket and door pockets for water bottles. The cupholders don't have any restraint system, which has become a common feature, and there are no real spots to put a cellphone.

Cargo space

3.5
Folding the third row provides quite a bit of room. The second-row center console is fixed in place, so unless you option second-row bench seats, the QX80 can't provide the same kind of cavernous cargo space as competitors. Liftover is also very high, and the deep rear bumper forces you to reach.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
The spacious second-row buckets means two of just about any car seat will fit, and the LATCH points aren't hard to find. Unfortunately, the vehicle's height means you'll have to lift infants in.

Towing

5.0
Stated towing capacity is 8,500 pounds, which is quite respectable. The suspension offers load-leveling, and an integrated tow hitch and seven-pin wiring harness are standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 INFINITI QX80.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV if can overlook a few small things
Ken Smith,09/14/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Top priorities for this purchase were safety, luxury and value. The QX80 delivers in all these areas. Great ride and comfort, top of the line safety features and a big luxurious package. Only small things I can pick out include a hard time getting the SUV in gear from park, maintenance light already popped on after 2 weeks ( I though this brand was more reliable than it's turning out to be) and the fuel economy is worse than I thought. That said I'm very pleased with the purchase and I'm happy knowing my family is in big safe SUV.
Exactly what we needed.
scott,03/01/2019
Signature 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
We wanted to upgrade one of our Acura MDX's to something more spacious. We purchased our 2017 QX80 in 2017 and I have been driving over a year. It's been great so far. My wife and I were really surprised about the maneuverability compared with our MDX. It's a big vehicle but is quite responsive and does not drive like a truck. The cabin is quiet and comfortable. My wife thought it was big at first but after driving a couple of times she is perfectly comfortable with the larger size. The QX80 responds more like a mid-size SUV. It fits in our garage fine and accommodates 6 comfortably. Access to the third row seating is excellent as the 2nd row seats allow for easy access. Now that my wife is working from home more frequently (with me), she is now prefers driving our QX80. As do I... Our daughter will get the MDX soon and I suspect we might need another QX80. It's our first Infiniti and I can say it will not be our last. I have found it to be a solid vehicle and have been extremely impressed with the Infiniti Dealership. We have had absolutely no problems with it. The storage space is excellent with the third row down and provides the additional space we needed. I am happy with the Bose sound system and although the MP3 USB utilization is a bit outdated with old FAT table limitations. It works fine if you structure the music library accordingly. We did not want the full entertainment system package so I cannot comment about that. I was able to get the front to play AVI but it requires some tech know-how for the video formatting. I find my IPad with streaming more efficient anyway. Really the only downside is the gas consumption compared to our previous MDX although I doubt it's worse than any other V8 in it's class. I get about 12.5-13.5mpg around town. It does much better on the highway but I rarely need to drive long distances anymore. We love it!
Love MY QX80
Walter from Stockbridge,11/01/2018
Signature 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Owned my QX80 Signature Series for over a year, and still love it. It handles excellent on dry roads, and in the rain, and high winds. It has the comfort that is needed for trips. It has the power to continue to perform when loaded with passengers. And a cargo trailer.
Drive it love it QX80
Andy hales,01/15/2019
Signature 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Great drive good economy for its size only let down is that it’s not overly good for carrying cargo. Tows very well and everybody in the family loves it.
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 INFINITI QX80
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the QX80 models:

Driver Assistance Package
Combines adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning and more.
Around View Monitor
Puts together views from front, rear and side view cameras to make a 360-degree view of the entire car.
Automatic Collision Notification
Calls emergency services in the case of an accident and can also notify owners of a stolen vehicle.

More about the 2017 INFINITI QX80

Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 Overview

The Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 is offered in the following submodels: QX80 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), Signature 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and Signature 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 INFINITI QX80?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 Base is priced between $33,500 and$48,995 with odometer readings between 24599 and79889 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 Limited is priced between $36,932 and$36,932 with odometer readings between 45769 and45769 miles.

Which used 2017 INFINITI QX80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 INFINITI QX80 for sale near. There are currently 27 used and CPO 2017 QX80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,500 and mileage as low as 24599 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 INFINITI QX80.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
