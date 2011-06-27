Vehicle overview

"Nothing succeeds like excess," Oscar Wilde said, and he could have been describing the 2012 Infiniti QX. That's because Infiniti's full-size SUV flagship is the quintessential cup-runneth-over by just about every measure you'd care to name.

Last year's complete redesign saw the QX move to its own unique platform (previous models were built on the platform of the Nissan Armada pickup), a move that improved its handling and overall refinement and put it on a more level playing field with the competition. Powertrain upgrades included a significant bump in horsepower, a seven-speed automatic transmission and a new full-time four-wheel-drive system.

The QX's seven- or eight-passenger interior is downright posh, with high-quality materials and a mind-boggling array of available technology, notably a Blind Spot Intervention system that not only sounds an alert if the QX begins to drift out of its lane, but also gently guides it back between the lines if the driver fails to take corrective action.

While all those improvements have created an impressive luxury SUV, the QX still has a couple of shortcomings, including controversial exterior styling and a third-row seat that's a tight fit for anyone over the age of 12. For some buyers, the 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV might be a better match for its extra space. And if you're looking for serious four-wheel-drive capability, you'll want to check out the Lexus LX 570 and 2012 Land Rover Range Rover. But overall the 2012 Infiniti QX56 remains a solid choice for buyers looking for an upscale full-size sport-ute.