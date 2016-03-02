Used 2004 INFINITI QX56 for Sale Near Me

102 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
QX56 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 102 listings
  • 2004 INFINITI QX56 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI QX56

    185,524 miles
    Lemon history, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,502

    $763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI QX56 in White
    used

    2004 INFINITI QX56

    274,004 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 INFINITI QX56 in Gold
    used

    2004 INFINITI QX56

    179,233 miles
    4 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,899

    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI QX56 in White
    used

    2005 INFINITI QX56

    182,192 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI QX56 in White
    used

    2005 INFINITI QX56

    145,608 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,989

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2006 INFINITI QX56

    115,652 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,350

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2006 INFINITI QX56

    187,594 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI QX56 in White
    used

    2006 INFINITI QX56

    194,999 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI QX56 in White
    used

    2007 INFINITI QX56

    215,681 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI QX56 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 INFINITI QX56

    159,800 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,795

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI QX56 in Gray
    used

    2008 INFINITI QX56

    228,698 miles
    Great Deal

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI QX56 in Silver
    used

    2008 INFINITI QX56

    137,156 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI QX56 in White
    used

    2008 INFINITI QX56

    137,992 miles
    Fair Deal

    $10,994

    $595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI QX56

    177,456 miles

    $8,980

    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI QX56

    138,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,918

    $727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI QX56 in White
    used

    2008 INFINITI QX56

    230,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,500

    $364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI QX56

    183,784 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,750

    $276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 INFINITI QX56 in Black
    used

    2008 INFINITI QX56

    155,259 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX56 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 102 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX56
  4. Used 2004 INFINITI QX56

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX56

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX56
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6118 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 118 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Would buy it again!
John Douglas,02/03/2016
Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
12 great years and 110,000 miles with no problem or repairs needed. Fantastic vehicle!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
QX56
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI QX56 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings