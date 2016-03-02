Used 2004 INFINITI QX56 for Sale Near Me
- 185,524 milesLemon history, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,502$763 Below Market
John Adams GMC - Rexburg / Idaho
***Home of WARRANTY FOREVER*** Contact dealer for details. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! This 2004 INFINITI QX56 comes equipped with, 10 Speakers, 3.357 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Audio System w/AM/FM/RDS, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. 2004 INFINITI QX56 Silver 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V More information or to make an appointment please call 208.356.4455.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C44N803180
Stock: 043180TV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 274,004 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Kool Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sturgis / Michigan
2004 INFINITI QX56 White 4WD, Tan Leather. Jim Stykemain Chevrolet Buick GMC in Sturgis MI is closer than you think. On the corner M66 and US12 in Sturgis. Driving time to Jim Stykemain Chevrolet Buick GMC: La Grange = 15 minutes,White Pigeon = 18 minutes, Three Rivers = 22 minutes, Coldwater = 30 minutes. Elkart = ONLY 39 MINUTES! COME CHECK US OUT. Visit us online at STYKEMAINSTURGIS.COM Proudly serving: Sturgis, Howe, LaGrange, Elkart, Kalamazoo, Angola,Portage, Battle Creek, Detroit, Indianapolis, South Bend, Fort Wayne, and all of greater Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C44N808623
Stock: P5620A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 179,233 miles4 Accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,899
Rivertown Toyota - Columbus / Georgia
We are excited to offer this 2004 INFINITI QX56. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This INFINITI QX56 is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning INFINITI QX56 . Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. This low mileage INFINITI QX56 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This great opportunity is at the Rivertown Toyota Used Car Center in the middle of Rivertown Auto Mall. When you pull into the auto mall make your first RIGHT and you will see hundreds of Pre-Owned Vehicles to view .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C04N808859
Stock: 4N808859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 182,192 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Bob Howard Buick GMC - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2005 INFINITI QX56. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Off-road or on the street, this INFINITI QX56 handles with ease. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the INFINITI QX56. A INFINITI with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This QX56 was gently driven and it shows. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that INFINITI QX56 is in a league of its own We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08A95N801652
Stock: 5N801652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 145,608 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,989
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Riverdale - Riverdale / Utah
Located at Riverdale this 2005 White INFINITI QX56 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4WD, Leather, 10 Speakers, 18 Chrome Wheels, 3.357 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose AM/FM/6CD In-Dash Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 4WD, Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C65N809533
Stock: X4714A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 115,652 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,350
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Clean CarFax, only TWO previous owners, and WAY below average mileage! This 2006 QX56 is FULLY LOADED with Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Rear Theater System, Upgraded Wheel Package, 3rd Row Seating, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Willow w/Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, and more!Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08A46N802175
Stock: 6N802175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 187,594 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$6,000
A2Z Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
**NON SMOKER! WELL CARED FOR!** **MOONROOF** **LOCAL TRADE IN - NEVER A RENTAL!** **4x4 - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!** #LEATHER SEATS# 4D Sport Utility 5.6L V8 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD Black Black Leather.Black 2006 INFINITI QX56 Base Visit A2Z Autos online at www.a2zautos.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 317-377-9990 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08CX6N802621
Stock: A2937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 194,999 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08A96N810191
Stock: 810191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 215,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950
VA Auto Sales - Harrisonburg / Virginia
We register and provide license plates for our customers in VA! 7 Passenger! 4WD! Comes with: navigation, back-up camera, rear entertainment system, sunroof, heated front/back seats, leather interior, power front seats, alloy wheels, fog lamps, roof rack, running boards, power liftgate, adjustable pedals, owner's manual and more. Video link of this Infiniti is here ---------> https://youtu.be/xhodymFt_Qk Our vehicles are Carfax Certified! They are serviced, detailed and pass a rigorous Virginia State Inspection. We offer great financing, affordable extended warranties, and we can register and title your vehicle in Virginia! Only $199 processing fee! With over 20 years in business, VA Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Harrisonburg, Virginia will provide you with the service you deserve! Call Now (540) 564-0952 Text us: (540)228-0002 WWW.VAAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C77N804148
Stock: 20539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,800 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,795
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, Stability Control, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Air Suspension, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Chrome Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Mirror Memory, Adjustable Pedals, Seat Memory, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Security System, Bluetooth Connection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C77N805669
Stock: 32758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 228,698 milesGreat Deal
$5,488
1and 2 Automotive - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08D18N910136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,156 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,999$1,867 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C68N907188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,992 milesFair Deal
$10,994$595 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2008 INFINITI QX56 4dr 4WD 4dr features a 5.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tuscan Pearl Metallic with a Tan Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C08N904688
Stock: 904688C71139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2018
- 177,456 miles
$8,980
Autonomics - Lexington / Kentucky
anti-pinch feature
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C78N904719
Stock: a4271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,918$727 Below Market
C4 Auto Group - Claremore / Oklahoma
Visit C4 Auto Group online at c4auto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 918-923-6711 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C68N910611
Stock: 910611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 230,881 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,500$364 Below Market
Serra Chevrolet - Birmingham / Alabama
Clean CARFAX. White 2008 INFINITI QX56 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.6L V8 DOHC White Leather. **Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $12,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify.** To qualify for Trade Assist, your trade must be 2013 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Trade assistance of $1000 is included in the conditional Serra Deal. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated. See dealer for details.' $1,000 - Trade Assist - To qualify must be 2013 or newer with less than 100,000 miles at the time of sale. Must be in operating condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08D58N909796
Stock: C121714B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 183,784 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,750$276 Below Market
Prestige Auto Brokers - Portsmouth / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08C28N908712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,259 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,995
Affordable Auto Sales - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N3AA08D38N904385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX56
- 5(74%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(1%)
