  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX80
  4. Used 2016 INFINITI QX80
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2016 INFINITI QX80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plentiful standard and optional features
  • powerful V8 with high towing capacity
  • capable handling for its size
  • strong brakes.
  • Cramped third-row seat
  • moderate ride harshness with the 22-inch wheels.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
INFINITI QX80 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$33,857 - $40,000
Used QX80 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

High levels of luxury, comfort and tech make the three-row 2016 Infiniti QX80 a solid pick among large luxury SUVs.

Vehicle overview

While there are plenty of car-based crossovers that get better fuel economy and are more space-efficient inside than the 2016 Infiniti QX80, not a single one of those minivans-in-disguise models looks as cool as the QX80. Alright, maybe "cool" is a matter of opinion in this case. Still, there's no doubt that the big Infiniti makes a statement with its huge grille, one-of-a-kind headlights and distinctive shape. It's an announcement to the world that you're going big, and you really don't care what anyone thinks.

Happily, the QX80 packs plenty of muscle behind its sinister mien. With a 400-horsepower 5.6-liter V8 at your beck and call, authoritative acceleration and relaxed towing ability (up to 8,500 pounds worth) come easy. A little-known fact is that this Infiniti is based on the legendary Nissan Patrol, a rugged SUV that's seen duty on tough terrain around the world, so there's a respectable amount of off-road capability baked in, too.

Unlike many a milquetoast crossover SUV, the 2016 Infiniti QX80 stands out with brash styling.

Throw in a decidedly upscale interior with three rows of seats and it's clear that the QX80 is well equipped for just about anything you'll want to do with it. But it's not the only three-row luxury SUV worth considering. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a great choice thanks to its adult-friendly third row and superior overall refinement. Conceptually, the off-road-capable 2016 Lexus LX 570 comes closest to the QX80 (it's based on the similarly legendary Toyota Land Cruiser), while the all-American 2016 Cadillac Escalade makes a bold statement all its own. In final measure, all are solid picks. But if you want something with character, the inimitable 2016 Infiniti QX80 is the way to go.

2016 INFINITI QX80 models

The 2016 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that offers seating for seven or eight passengers. It's offered in base and Limited trim levels with a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Standard features on the base QX80 include 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and foglights, automatic high-beam control, a sunroof, roof rails, power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, automatic tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a heated eight-way power driver seat (with power two-way lumbar), a six-way power front passenger seat, driver memory settings, second-row captain's chairs, a power-folding 60/40-split third-row seat and a power-adjustable heated steering wheel.

Standard tech features include a 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls and a 13-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The center stack may have more buttons than a field jacket, but the contrast against the chrome and burl trim is aesthetically pleasing.

Options are arranged in packages, some of which require other option packages as prerequisites. The Theater package adds a dual-screen rear entertainment system, a 120-volt household-type power outlet and heated second-row seats with a power tip-up feature for easier third-row access. The Split Bench Seat package replaces the second-row captain's chairs and center console with a 60/40-split folding bench seat that increases seating capacity from seven to eight. Then there's the Tire and Wheel package, which gets you 22-inch wheels and all-season performance tires.

If it's advanced safety features you're after, the Driver Assistance package (see Safety section below) has you covered. Going for the Deluxe Technology package gets you adaptive front lighting, Infiniti's Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension, an upgraded climate control system, upgraded leather upholstery, special wood trim, ventilated front seats and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The QX80 Signature Edition gets some extra chrome trim, a special tan interior treatment and the Driver Assistance and Split Bench Seat packages.

Finally, the QX80 Limited comes with just about everything standard and adds its own distinctive interior and exterior trim.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, Infiniti offers a limited-production QX80 Signature Edition that includes the Driver Assistance and Split Bench Seat packages, a special tan interior and minor exterior styling tweaks.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2016 Infiniti QX80 is a 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces 400 hp and 413 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard. Four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing) is available as an option. Properly equipped, the QX is capable of towing up to 8,500 pounds and, if so optioned, also features a self-leveling rear suspension.

In Edmunds testing, a 2015 QX80 with four-wheel drive accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is a little quicker than average for this vehicle segment. The EPA estimate for the rear-wheel-drive QX80 is 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway), while the four-wheel-drive model drops to 15 mpg combined (13/19).

Safety

The 2016 Infiniti QX80 comes with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a 360-degree parking camera, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints. Included with the Infiniti Connection telematics service are automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle notification, remote door access and locking, geo-fencing and max speed notifications.

The optional Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and intervention, frontal collision warning and mitigation and a back-up collision mitigation system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a QX80 with 22-inch wheels stopped from 60 mph in only 113 feet, a figure we're accustomed to seeing from much lighter passenger cars. This is an astonishing result for a 3-ton SUV.

Driving

The standard 5.6-liter, 400-hp V8 puts a lot of punch at your disposal. Even though our last QX80 test vehicle weighed in at 6,043 pounds, the V8 makes that weight melt away when you dip into it. Shifts from the seven-speed automatic are smooth and swift. On the highway, the QX feels solid and stable, and road and wind noise are largely absent.

A strong V8 is the norm for luxury SUVs, but the 2016 Infiniti QX80 also possesses uncommon agility.

With four-wheel drive, the QX can handle some limited off-road excursions thanks to its low-range gearing and tough suspension. Yet Infiniti's big SUV is also blessed with uncommon agility, particularly when it's fitted with the Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, which reduces body roll around tight turns to the point that the QX almost feels light on its feet. The downside is that ride quality suffers somewhat, though the decline in comfort has less to do with the optional suspension itself than the large 22-inch wheels that are mandatory with the upgrade. We advise taking a QX80 for a thorough test-drive over a variety of surfaces before opting for these wheels.

Interior

Inside, the 2016 Infiniti QX80 offers a handsome cabin that's enhanced by the generous use of high-quality materials. Technophiles will appreciate the wide array of bells and whistles, including the Around View Monitor that offers a 360-degree top-down view of the area around the vehicle. Just as important is the fact that technophobes have nothing to fear, because the QX's electronics interface is very easy and intuitive to use. Only picky shoppers, perhaps, will object to the fact that this interface has been around for quite a while now, and it doesn't have the freshest look or feel.

As you'd expect, the QX80's front and second-row seats offer a high degree of comfort. The 60/40-split power-folding third-row seat has less legroom than the third rows in other large luxury SUVs, though it's passable on short trips and usable on a regular basis by kids. On the hauling front, the QX80 can swallow 16.6 cubic feet of stuff behind its third row, 49.6 cubes with the third row folded and a healthy 95 cubes with both rear rows folded.

As in most three-row SUVs, the third row is best left to occupants of smaller stature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 INFINITI QX80.

5(42%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(17%)
3.4
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 miles on the Range (and the mountains)!
Montana Visitor,08/26/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I reserved a full-size SUV with Hertz for the family trip to western Montana. We really got lucky when all they had was a QX80 at Bozeman airport. There were multiple days that we spent 6 - 8 hours in the vehicle and more than once 4+ hours at a time. We were all quite comfortable at all times. I've never driven a vehicle that was comfortable so such lengths of time. It was also a joy to drive on Montana's pothole-free highways and backroads. Handled high-speeds (in excess of 100 mph) with rock-solid stability and only a bit of wind-noise as a sign. Yes, Virginia, such speeds are completely safe on a 4-mile straight on a perfectly smooth road, with no trees in sight (you can see any cars, animals, pedestrians, etc. miles away). Fuel economy seemed fine - it's a big SUV with a powerful V8! Also, I'm used to driving full-size trucks with V8s so I knew what to expect. Was disappointed, but not surprised when I confirmed the price is more than I'm willing to spend. Can't justify $70k+ in the northeast where our vehicles are bathed in corrosive salt-spray 5 months per year. Very happy to learn the 2017 Nissan Armada is basically the QX80 with slightly fewer features, Nissan badges, and $15k cheaper. The Armada will be first on my list when we need to replace a vehicle. P.S. I picked "Limited" trim level because Edmunds wouldn't allow me to skip it. I'm not sure which trim level I drove.
Like driving a very thirsty cloud
Michael Smith,07/12/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
So I am leasing a current 2016 QX80 Signature Edition. It has all the bells and whistles you want and none of the BS. Gas mileage is in a word, horrible, but if you are paying a grand a month for your car $60-80 a month in gas is probably not a worry. Safety and tech are top notch, accelerates nicely and is a pleasure to drive. Plus I am saving 200/month vs a MB that is similarly equipped. I looked around, Hard, this was far and away the best bang for the buck. Cadillac felt cheap inside(PLASTIC AS FAR AS THE EYE CAR SEE) the same car from MB is way overpriced, and doesn't exist for Audi, BMW, Porsche or Lexus. I even tried the Lexus 540 which felt tiny in comparison and everything else was soo much smaller or no where near as nice (Yukon, Tahoe, Expedition). This is also far more comfortable than any previous vehicle I have owned (MB E350 Wagon, RR HSE, Yukon Denali and Dodge Durango) and is probably only beaten in value of all cars I have owned by my Porsche (550 Spyder).
RoadTrip
Calvin Dill,09/25/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
If you are looking for a dependable, great road care that is comfortable for long drives and has kid entertainment with good around town manners and bang for your buck this is the best luxury vehicle on the market. If you are looking for fair gas mileage and a great large SUV the QX80 will thrill you if gas mileage is your top priority stay away from the QX80.
Great overall SUV
RDiaz,10/28/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Great SUV, I've owned Mercedes, Escalate, BMW and a Tahoe, by far this one is the best I've own. Gas is what you expect from a large 400HP engine, but no complaints from me. Real confortable and easy to drive around town, and it doesn't feel big at all.
See all 12 reviews of the 2016 INFINITI QX80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 INFINITI QX80

Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 Overview

The Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 is offered in the following submodels: QX80 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 INFINITI QX80?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 Base is priced between $34,224 and$35,864 with odometer readings between 60698 and67278 miles.
  • The Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 Limited is priced between $33,857 and$33,857 with odometer readings between 86989 and86989 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 INFINITI QX80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 INFINITI QX80 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2016 QX80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,857 and mileage as low as 36515 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 INFINITI QX80.

Can't find a used 2016 INFINITI QX80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX80 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,841.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,587.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX80 for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,563.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,018.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 INFINITI QX80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI QX80 lease specials

Related Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles