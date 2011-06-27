Vehicle overview

While there are plenty of car-based crossovers that get better fuel economy and are more space-efficient inside than the 2016 Infiniti QX80, not a single one of those minivans-in-disguise models looks as cool as the QX80. Alright, maybe "cool" is a matter of opinion in this case. Still, there's no doubt that the big Infiniti makes a statement with its huge grille, one-of-a-kind headlights and distinctive shape. It's an announcement to the world that you're going big, and you really don't care what anyone thinks.

Happily, the QX80 packs plenty of muscle behind its sinister mien. With a 400-horsepower 5.6-liter V8 at your beck and call, authoritative acceleration and relaxed towing ability (up to 8,500 pounds worth) come easy. A little-known fact is that this Infiniti is based on the legendary Nissan Patrol, a rugged SUV that's seen duty on tough terrain around the world, so there's a respectable amount of off-road capability baked in, too.

Unlike many a milquetoast crossover SUV, the 2016 Infiniti QX80 stands out with brash styling.

Throw in a decidedly upscale interior with three rows of seats and it's clear that the QX80 is well equipped for just about anything you'll want to do with it. But it's not the only three-row luxury SUV worth considering. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a great choice thanks to its adult-friendly third row and superior overall refinement. Conceptually, the off-road-capable 2016 Lexus LX 570 comes closest to the QX80 (it's based on the similarly legendary Toyota Land Cruiser), while the all-American 2016 Cadillac Escalade makes a bold statement all its own. In final measure, all are solid picks. But if you want something with character, the inimitable 2016 Infiniti QX80 is the way to go.