Vehicle overview

Infiniti has renamed pretty much its entire lineup this year, so you're fully excused if you don't immediately know what the 2014 Infiniti QX80 is. Replacing last year's QX, which was previously called the QX56, Infiniti's full-size luxury SUV has gone through more names than Candlestick Park. But once you get past its initially confusing moniker and quirky styling, you'll realize the QX80 is a pretty appealing sport-utility.

With 400 horsepower on tap from its V8 engine, this deluxe sport-utility vehicle has the muscle to tow an impressive 8,500 pounds. Simultaneously, the classy interior will coddle you and a half-dozen friends (seating capacity is seven or eight, depending on how you configure it) with its rich-looking materials and cutting-edge technology. The QX80 isn't lacking in the safety department either, as it has the full gamut of passive and active systems, including this year's newly optional back-up collision mitigation system. Finally, this big SUV lives up to Infiniti's sporty heritage by offering spirited performance and reasonably athletic moves around turns.

While these are undeniable strengths, some buyers will find it hard to overlook the Infiniti QX80's few notable shortcomings. The trade-off for the 5.6-liter V8's performance is lackluster fuel economy, and unlike many of its rivals, Infiniti doesn't offer a more efficient engine option. And if you choose the 22-inch wheels, the resulting stiffer ride quality may end up being a little too harsh. Lastly, the third-row seat is really only suitable for young kids.

As such, we suggest also looking at a few of the QX80's competitors. Topping that list is the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. Though it will typically cost you a little more, the GL provides just as much (or more) luxury ambience along with better fuel economy, quicker acceleration and a roomier third-row seat. Other options might be the off-road-capable 2014 Lexus LX 570 or the all-American 2014 Cadillac Escalade. Overall, though, the 2014 Infiniti QX80 stands out as a solid choice in the luxury SUV field -- in spite of its less-than-memorable name.