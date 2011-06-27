  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX80
  4. Used 2014 INFINITI QX80
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2014 INFINITI QX80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plentiful standard and optional features
  • powerful V8 with high towing capacity
  • easy-to-use electronics interface
  • capable handling for its size.
  • Cramped third-row seats
  • moderate ride harshness with the 22-inch wheels.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
INFINITI QX80 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$25,510 - $36,998
Used QX80 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

High levels of luxury, comfort and high-tech features make the three-row 2014 Infiniti QX80 a solid pick among large luxury SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Infiniti has renamed pretty much its entire lineup this year, so you're fully excused if you don't immediately know what the 2014 Infiniti QX80 is. Replacing last year's QX, which was previously called the QX56, Infiniti's full-size luxury SUV has gone through more names than Candlestick Park. But once you get past its initially confusing moniker and quirky styling, you'll realize the QX80 is a pretty appealing sport-utility.

With 400 horsepower on tap from its V8 engine, this deluxe sport-utility vehicle has the muscle to tow an impressive 8,500 pounds. Simultaneously, the classy interior will coddle you and a half-dozen friends (seating capacity is seven or eight, depending on how you configure it) with its rich-looking materials and cutting-edge technology. The QX80 isn't lacking in the safety department either, as it has the full gamut of passive and active systems, including this year's newly optional back-up collision mitigation system. Finally, this big SUV lives up to Infiniti's sporty heritage by offering spirited performance and reasonably athletic moves around turns.

While these are undeniable strengths, some buyers will find it hard to overlook the Infiniti QX80's few notable shortcomings. The trade-off for the 5.6-liter V8's performance is lackluster fuel economy, and unlike many of its rivals, Infiniti doesn't offer a more efficient engine option. And if you choose the 22-inch wheels, the resulting stiffer ride quality may end up being a little too harsh. Lastly, the third-row seat is really only suitable for young kids.

As such, we suggest also looking at a few of the QX80's competitors. Topping that list is the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. Though it will typically cost you a little more, the GL provides just as much (or more) luxury ambience along with better fuel economy, quicker acceleration and a roomier third-row seat. Other options might be the off-road-capable 2014 Lexus LX 570 or the all-American 2014 Cadillac Escalade. Overall, though, the 2014 Infiniti QX80 stands out as a solid choice in the luxury SUV field -- in spite of its less-than-memorable name.

2014 INFINITI QX80 models

The 2014 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that offers seating for seven or eight passengers. It's offered in one well-equipped trim level with a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, roof rails, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry/ignition, automatic tri-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a heated eight-way power driver seat (with power two-way lumbar), a six-way power front passenger seat, driver memory settings, second-row captain's chairs, a power-folding 60/40-split third-row seat, auto-dimming mirrors and a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel. Standard electronics include a 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a voice-activated navigation system and a 13-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Options are arranged in packages, some of which require other option packages as prerequisites. The Theater package adds a rear seat dual-screen entertainment system, a 120-volt household-type power outlet and heated second-row seats with a power tip-up feature for easier third-row access. The Split Bench Seat package replaces the second-row captain's chairs and center console with a 60/40-split-folding bench seat that increases seating capacity from seven to eight.

The Deluxe Touring package adds 22-inch wheels (available separately) as well as Infiniti's Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension, an upgraded climate control system, upgraded leather upholstery and special wood trim, ventilated front seats and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. Finally, the Technology package adds adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and a lane departure warning and keeping system.

2014 Highlights

Aside from the new name, the only change for the 2014 Infiniti QX80 is the addition of Back-up Collision Intervention to the Technology option package.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2014 Infiniti QX80 is a 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces 400 hp and 413 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard. Rear-wheel drive is also standard, with four-wheel drive (with low-range gearing) available as an option. Properly equipped, the QX is capable of towing up to 8,500 pounds and, if so optioned, also features an automatic-leveling rear suspension.

In Edmunds testing, the QX80 accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is a little quicker than average for this vehicle segment. The EPA estimate for both rear- and four-wheel-drive models is 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/20 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Infiniti QX80 comes with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a 360-degree parking camera, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front active head restraints. Included with the Infiniti Connection telematics service are automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle notification, remote door access/locking, geo-fencing and max speed notifications.

The optional Technology package bundles several safety-related features, including blind-spot monitoring, a lane-departure warning and keeping system, frontal collision warning, frontal collision mitigation and a back-up collision mitigation system.

In Edmunds testing, the QX80 stopped from 60 mph in only 123 feet, a figure we're accustomed to seeing from much lighter passenger cars. For a massive SUV, that performance is quite good.

Driving

If there's one thing that quickly becomes apparent when you slide behind the 2014 Infiniti QX80's steering wheel, it's the strong acceleration the 400-hp V8 puts at your disposal. Shifts from the seven-speed automatic are likewise smooth and swift. On the highway, the QX feels solid and stable, and road and wind noise are blissfully absent.

Infiniti's big SUV is also blessed with uncommon agility, particularly when it's fitted with the Deluxe Touring package and the automaker's advanced Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, which reduces body roll around tight turns to the point that the QX almost feels light on its feet. The downside to the handling improvement is that ride quality suffers somewhat, though the decline in comfort has less to do with the optional suspension itself than the large 22-inch wheels that are included in the same option package. It's a good idea to take a QX80 for a thorough test-drive before opting for these larger wheels.

Interior

Inside, the 2014 Infiniti QX80 offers a handsome cabin that's enhanced by the generous use of high-quality materials. Technophiles will appreciate the wide array of cutting-edge bells and whistles, not the least of which is the Around View Monitor that offers a 360-degree top-down view of the area around the vehicle. Just as important is the fact that technophobes have nothing to fear, because the QX's electronics interface is very easy and intuitive to use.

As you'd expect, the QX80's front and second-row seats offer a high degree of comfort. The 60/40-split power-folding third-row seat has less legroom than the third rows in other large luxury SUVs, and depending on their age and size, youngsters may only find it passable for short jaunts. When it comes to cargo room, the 16.6 cubic feet of space behind the QX80's third row grows to a healthy 95 cubic feet with all the rear seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 INFINITI QX80.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lots of comfort and lots of room
Trenton Cogdill,01/15/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I bought new in 2014 totally loaded. I am 6 ft 6 in tall and this is the only luxury SUV with adequate headroom without tilting the seat back. I have taken 5 hour trips with 4 adults and two children in total comfort. Voice operated navigation is great. Absolutely no mechanical issues in 55000 miles. I am 71 years old and this is by far my favorite vehicle. Better than Cadillac, Mercedes, and BMW that I have owned.
Nice ride, nice looks....wrapped around junk
Tim Lane,05/05/2020
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Had my 2014 QX80 for nearly 3 years. Nothing but issues. Sensors, air bag sensors, air ride compressor system had to be completely replaced, now I'm looking at a bad pulley for the timing chains, that's another $2,800 and I find out that brass fitting was engineered poorly at the engine and while replacing the timing chains, this piece may not fit back to the engine....and nothing can be done except replace the engine if that occurs. So, low end...I get to pay another $2,800 and potentially another $7,000 or more on top of that for a new engine....over a brass fitting that might cause engine damage. Unreal. For a $70,000+ automobile I expect better.
3rd row for hobbits or small children only.
Josh,03/15/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
It's a great vehicle and we really like it, my only complaint is the third row. The design folks clearly have never sat there. We had a long trip and I had to try and put two adults in the third row and very quickly had to get them into another vehicle. The second row is just as plush and comfortable and the front but there should of been the ability to slide the second row forward to allow for adults in the third row.
Love this vehicle and so do the kids
Older Dad,06/24/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Comfortable classy SUV that is a great drive. More than enough storage for family of four and two dogs. Love all the optional safety features which are a must have in any vehicle going forward.
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 INFINITI QX80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 INFINITI QX80

Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 Overview

The Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 is offered in the following submodels: QX80 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 INFINITI QX80?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 Base is priced between $25,510 and$36,998 with odometer readings between 42133 and75539 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 INFINITI QX80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 INFINITI QX80 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 QX80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,510 and mileage as low as 42133 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 INFINITI QX80.

Can't find a used 2014 INFINITI QX80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI QX80 for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,938.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI QX80 for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,239.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,555.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 INFINITI QX80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI QX80 lease specials

Related Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles