If you need a large vehicle to just move people or tow something this is a great stylish comfortable vehicle but if you are a weekender who heads to the cabin with all their gear and family it may not be what you need. My previous vehicle was a 2008 QX56 that was one of the best vehicles I've owned, no issues, problems or complaints. Plenty of comfort, storage, versatility and usability so most of what I am doing here is comparing back to that vehicle. What you loose with the QX80 is the larger storage area's in and around the cabin. You loose rear storage cu. ft., you loose the ability to easily remove the 2nd row center council for pet beds or to put long items in through the rear. Why do these vehicle makers think that it's ok to not have completely flat fold down rear seats, your storage in back is now at an angle compared to old QX56. Infiniti also reduced the hideaway storage in the back where you put your trailer hitch when not in use. Do they not understand that you also need to put other things back there like straps and such? They also remove the side storage compartment in the back as well that was nice to hide things in when you stopped someplace and did not want someone to see it, like your wife's purse. Stupid things Infiniti did was things like putting the heated steering wheel button low and down to the left so it's hard to get at and see. Rear entertainment that has two headrest mounted screens only has one HDMI input in the back so the kids can only watch one thing at a time from their phones or other peripherals. Why did they change the volume button to be different then the source button on the steering wheel, you can find the source button without looking but finding the flat volume button is harder; what one do you use more? They put this over sized knob for switching into 4wd down by the shifter but make you have to reach to the control knob for the menu system on the dash; which one do you think you use more here? Removing the trailer hitch cover is overly complicated and needs to be re-engineered. Performance is great, power is substantial, fit and finish is great, shifting is not as smooth as I think it should be but it's ok and is something to get used to. Getting in and out is not as easy as the old QX56, seat adjustments is not as good I think and mirrors are smaller in some ways that make things tougher when backing up trailers.

Read more