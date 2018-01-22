2018 INFINITI QX80 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 delivers strong acceleration and a high tow rating
- Capable and controlled handling for a big SUV
- Brakes deliver strong stopping power
- Easy to see out of
- Engine is thirstier than most
- Updated interior hasn't changed enough
- Third-row seat is difficult to access and a tight fit for adults
- Ride quality degrades with optional 22-inch wheels
Which QX80 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
For shoppers looking for a rugged, do-it-all people mover that's also comfortable and upscale, a traditional three-row luxury SUV like the 2018 Infiniti QX80 is an obvious choice. With available four-wheel drive, genuine towing capability, a feature-rich interior, and no shortage of upgrades to select from, the QX80 is built to handle just about any situation.
What's readily noticeable about the 2018 QX80 is its updated exterior design. It's sleek, modern and much more befitting a member of the luxury class. Beneath the new skin is essentially the same mechanical components from last year. A powerful V8 engine helps the QX80 pull 8,500 pounds, and when equipped with four-wheel drive, the QX80 can take you pretty far off the beaten path.
Not much has changed on the inside either, and that's the biggest letdown to the 2018 QX80. The infotainment system isn't as advanced as those in rival luxury SUVs, for instance, and the overall look and feel of the cabin aren't as classy. The QX80 has enough pros to keep it relevant in 2018, but shopping around some before settling on this Infiniti is a wise idea.
2018 INFINITI QX80 models
The 2018 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that provides seating for up to eight passengers. It's offered in a single, well-equipped trim, powered by a 5.6-liter V8 (400 horsepower, 413 pound-feet of torque) with a seven-speed automatic and a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive.
There are quite a few standard features on the QX80, including 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and foglights, automatic high-beam control, a sunroof, roof rails, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel with heating, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition and automatic tri-zone climate control. Also standard are leather upholstery, a heated eight-way power driver seat and six-way power passenger seat (both with two-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, second-row captain's chairs, and a power-folding 60/40-split third-row seat. For the second row, a three-passenger, 60/40-split bench seat is available as a no-cost option.
Standard technology features include a 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, voice controls, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a total of four USB ports.
Most of the QX80 add-ons come in the form of packages, with very few stand-alone options. If you're a fan of advanced safety features, as we typically are, the Driver Assistance package is a good value, bundling adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection), stolen-vehicle notification, and secondary driver services such as geofencing and maximum speed notifications. All other available packages require that you equip your QX80 with the Driver Assistance package.
To better keep your backseat occupants comfortable and entertained, the Theater package includes a dual-screen rear entertainment system, a 120-volt power outlet, and heated second-row seats with a power tip-up feature for easier third-row access.
The Deluxe Technology package requires that you opt into both packages above and upgrade to larger 22-inch wheels. But doing so gets you adaptive front lighting, headlight washers, the Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension (provides greater stability during cornering), upgraded climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, special wood trim, ventilated front seats and a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.
Finally, onboard 4G Wi-Fi that connects up to five devices (monthly data plan required) and a 22-inch wheel and tire package are available as stand-alone options.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology6.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the QX80 models:
- Driver Control Assist
- Works like adaptive cruise control but only brakes as you approach a vehicle. The driver retains control of the acceleration pedal.
- Around View Monitor
- Stitches together views from front, rear and side cameras to make a 360-degree top view of the entire car.
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Calls emergency services in the case of an accident and can notify owners of a stolen vehicle.
