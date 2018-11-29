2019 INFINITI QX80
What’s new
- New Limited trim level
- More safety features are now standard
- Part of the second QX80 generation introduced in 2010
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 engine delivers strong acceleration and a high tow rating
- Commendable handling and braking for a big SUV
- Interior technology and design lag behind luxury competition
- Engine is thirstier than others in the class
- Optional 22-inch wheels can make for a poor ride
Which QX80 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
For buyers looking for a strong, do-it-all people mover with an abundance of luxury appointments, the 2019 Infiniti QX80 is one of just a few suitable choices. With available four-wheel drive, genuine towing capability, a feature-rich interior and no shortage of options, the full-size QX80 is built to handle just about any situation.
The striking, if polarizing, styling of the 2019 QX80 carries over unchanged from last year's refresh. It's distinctive and modern, and it signals the QX80's status as a member of the luxury class. Beneath the new-ish sheet metal you'll find essentially the same mechanical components from previous years. A robust V8 engine helps the QX80 tow 8,500 pounds, and when equipped with four-wheel drive, this Infiniti can take you pretty far off the beaten, or any, path.
Nothing much has changed on the inside either, and that's the biggest letdown with the 2019 QX80. Compared with key rivals, the QX80 has a less advanced infotainment system, a cramped and difficult-to-access third-row seat, and a cabin that falls short in overall look and feel. The QX80 has enough pros to keep it relevant in 2019, but we advise shopping around some before settling on this Infiniti.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Infiniti QX80 as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
2019 INFINITI QX80 models
The 2019 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that provides seating for up to eight passengers. It's offered in two well-equipped trim levels: Luxe and the fully loaded Limited. Both have a 5.6-liter V8 (400 horsepower, 413 pound-feet of torque) and a seven-speed automatic. The Luxe offers a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, while the Limited is 4WD-only.
There are quite a few standard features on the QX80 Luxe, including 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, automatic high beams, a sunroof, roof rails, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, and forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.
Also standard are tri-zone climate control, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger, two-way lumbar adjustment for both), driver-seat memory settings, second-row captain's chairs, and a power-folding 60/40-split third-row seat. For the second row, a three-passenger, 60/40-split bench seat is available as a no-cost option.
Standard infotainment features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, four USB ports, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.
Most of the QX80 add-ons come in the form of packages, with very few stand-alone options. If you're a fan of advanced safety features, as we typically are, the ProAssist package is a good value, bundling adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, and secondary driver services such as geofencing and maximum speed notifications.
Note that all other available packages require that you equip your QX80 with the ProAssist package as well as the 22-inch wheel package. These include the Theater package with a rear-seat entertainment system and the Sensory package, which offers a 15-speaker Bose audio system, quilted leather surfaces, an air purification system, and heated second-row seats with remote tilt-up for third-row access.
There's also a ProActive package It includes hydraulic body roll control, speed-sensitive steering, adaptive and auto-leveling headlights, upgraded seat belts, and a rearview mirror that can also function as a live-view rear camera.
In the QX80 Limited trim, all the above optional packages and four-wheel drive are standard. It also enjoys its own selection of paint, exterior styling differences, and interior leather and trim colors.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking9.0
Steering7.0
Handling8.5
Drivability7.5
Off-road8.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.0
Quality7.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing9.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids6.5
Voice control6.0
Sponsored cars related to the QX80
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI QX80.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- brakes
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- climate control
- safety
- ride quality
- interior
- appearance
- value
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
- seats
- road noise
- handling & steering
- technology
- steering wheel
- wheels & tires
- towing
- dashboard
- warranty
- comfort
- off-roading
- infotainment system
- engine
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
Its is my seconf QX since the updated body. I had a 2011 QX56 (Vin 1499). In case you didn't know, The first 1500 of these had bad timing chain tensioners and oiling issues. Mine started to rattle at about 83000 miles. Infiniti was VERY good to me and offered me a nice trade as well as a very nice price to move into my 2016 QX80. There isn't much difference over the years with these. Only the seat stitching was different. Both had the Technology and Theatre packages.Don't waste your money on the Theater package. Its difficult to use and I never used the one in my 2016. The headphones are still in the original plastic wrap! Other than the bad engine in the 56, both have been mechanically flawless. Tires every 36000 ,iles, Brakes (which are VERY good BTW) at about 60000 miles. They are huge, quiet and comfortable. Plenty of room for whatever you may need to put inside. They do drink lots of fuel. Mine averaged about 9 mpg in the city but I got as much as 23 mpg on long trips. These are no sports cars. The lean in turns, are heavy and 400hp is just enough. The only thing I didn't like about them is the transmission. The shift points are just all wrong. I assume its programmed to shift where it does to save fuel, But it just feels wrong.Down shifting itself on the highway with the cruise on is crazy! 7th to 3rd going up a hill is a bit much. For the price I'd like to see them do better with the leather coloring. Mine in sand or wheat or whatever they want to call it this year, wore off of the steering wheel fairly early in its life. The gold piping on the seats also comes off pretty quickly though I will say, its not noticeable unless you really look at it and know what you are looking for. While the paint seems to look pretty good, it is fairly soft. Not as soft as Audi, but its soft. Water spots are deep and take some serious detailing to remove on the black paint. I didn't notice it as much on the dark current QX56 though. Depreciation is pretty rough on these. $90k sticker and 3.5 years later its only worth about $32k. Not great in my book. It had been updated significantly since 2016 though. I personally don't like the look of the new ones.
This is my fifth INFINITI product, I had have many of their smaller cars and suvs in the past and was very happy. I decided to get something bigger for family use to travel comfortably. The ride quality and interior are excellent, safety systems work great! Reliability keeps me coming back to the brand as all of my INFINITI products have been flawless! This is a very comfortable long distance cruiser, the rear seat entertainment is easy to use and the heated/cooled seats work quick. Leather quality is good and is resistant to discoloring (I have the wheat colored quilted leather). Overall the only knock is the technology is badly outdated but still does the basics. Gas mileage is predictable for a large naturally aspirated V8, the sound it makes is great and has strong, smooth acceleration! Overall I would buy again as this is an excellent luxury family do everything proper (truck based) suv!
When starts to pullout of garage in am motor revs up before pulling out !! ! dealer says that is standard for this car !!!!!!! When turning the steering wheel either way you feel it shudder when turning!!!! Dealer says the tire tread is causing that and they don’t warranty tires !!!!!!! Car has 2200miles on it !!!!! And last the rear axle Assy. Started to howl and they say they can’t tell where the noise is coming from and won’t repair any of these issues. No wonder their sales are down 50%
cruise control at 55 mph got 13 mpg on flat terrain. small hill climb caused abrupt lower gear with engine roaring. hard to get in and out. drove and rode like a truck. instrumentation counter intuitive in need of technology upgrade. would not want to get in this in dark rental lot and try to set the mirrors and seat again.
Features & Specs
|LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$68,600
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|LUXE 4dr SUV
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$65,500
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
|LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$90,200
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite QX80 safety features:
- Driver Control Assist
- Works like adaptive cruise control but only brakes as you approach a vehicle. The driver retains control of the acceleration pedal.
- Around View Monitor
- Stitches together views from front, rear and side cameras to make a 360-degree top view of the entire car.
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Calls emergency services in the case of an accident and can notify owners of a stolen vehicle.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|23.7%
Infiniti QX80 vs. the competition
Infiniti QX80 vs. Nissan Armada
Basically the QX80's less fancy twin, the Armada features the same V8 engine (though it makes slightly less power), an impressive 8,500-pound towing capacity and decent off-road prowess, but it costs considerably more. You don't get the same quality of leather or other interior materials, but the design and available feature content are similar.
Infiniti QX80 vs. Chevrolet Tahoe
The Chevrolet Tahoe is a stalwart in the full-size SUV game, and continual refinement keeps it a strong player year after year. The optional 6.2-liter V8 is one of the best truck engines on sale today and helps give the Tahoe easy, powerful acceleration and strong towing numbers. But the cargo floor is too high, the third row is next to useless, and the ride can get a bit agricultural over rough roads.
Infiniti QX80 vs. Audi Q7
If a compliant ride and passenger comfort outrank tow ratings and cargo capacity as priorities for your three-row SUV, the Audi Q7 needs to be on your short list. Packed with technology and wrapped in tastefully subdued style, the Q7 is more modern wagon than big SUV. But what it has in sophistication it lacks in towing capacity and ruggedness of truck-based SUVs.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX80 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 INFINITI QX80?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 INFINITI QX80:
- New Limited trim level
- More safety features are now standard
- Part of the second QX80 generation introduced in 2010
Is the INFINITI QX80 reliable?
Is the 2019 INFINITI QX80 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI QX80?
The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI QX80 is the 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,500.
Other versions include:
- LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $68,600
- LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $65,500
- LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $90,200
What are the different models of INFINITI QX80?
More about the 2019 INFINITI QX80
2019 INFINITI QX80 Overview
The 2019 INFINITI QX80 is offered in the following submodels: QX80 SUV. Available styles include LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI QX80?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI QX80 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 QX80 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 QX80.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI QX80 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 QX80 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 INFINITI QX80?
Which 2019 INFINITI QX80s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 INFINITI QX80 for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 QX80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $74,490 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 INFINITI QX80.
Can't find a new 2019 INFINITI QX80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI QX80 for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,807.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,656.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 INFINITI QX80?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related 2019 INFINITI QX80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2009
- Used Ford F-150 2005
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2005
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2003
- Used Ford Mustang 2012
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Lexus GX 460 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2018
- Used Ford Escape 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Expedition
- 2021 Acura RDX
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 HR-V
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 BMW X3
- Kia Sportage 2020