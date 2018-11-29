  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
2019 INFINITI QX80

What’s new

  • New Limited trim level
  • More safety features are now standard
  • Part of the second QX80 generation introduced in 2010

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engine delivers strong acceleration and a high tow rating
  • Commendable handling and braking for a big SUV
  • Interior technology and design lag behind luxury competition
  • Engine is thirstier than others in the class
  • Optional 22-inch wheels can make for a poor ride
Build & price

Which QX80 does Edmunds recommend?

We suggest going straight to the new Limited trim level. It comes standard with all the features you'll want, such as four-wheel drive, an upgraded suspension, 22-inch wheels, two-tone leather, heated and cooled front seats, a 15-speaker Bose audio system, and all of the QX80's available advanced driver safety features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

For buyers looking for a strong, do-it-all people mover with an abundance of luxury appointments, the 2019 Infiniti QX80 is one of just a few suitable choices. With available four-wheel drive, genuine towing capability, a feature-rich interior and no shortage of options, the full-size QX80 is built to handle just about any situation.

The striking, if polarizing, styling of the 2019 QX80 carries over unchanged from last year's refresh. It's distinctive and modern, and it signals the QX80's status as a member of the luxury class. Beneath the new-ish sheet metal you'll find essentially the same mechanical components from previous years. A robust V8 engine helps the QX80 tow 8,500 pounds, and when equipped with four-wheel drive, this Infiniti can take you pretty far off the beaten, or any, path.

Nothing much has changed on the inside either, and that's the biggest letdown with the 2019 QX80. Compared with key rivals, the QX80 has a less advanced infotainment system, a cramped and difficult-to-access third-row seat, and a cabin that falls short in overall look and feel. The QX80 has enough pros to keep it relevant in 2019, but we advise shopping around some before settling on this Infiniti.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Infiniti QX80 as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.

2019 INFINITI QX80 models

The 2019 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that provides seating for up to eight passengers. It's offered in two well-equipped trim levels: Luxe and the fully loaded Limited. Both have a 5.6-liter V8 (400 horsepower, 413 pound-feet of torque) and a seven-speed automatic. The Luxe offers a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, while the Limited is 4WD-only.

There are quite a few standard features on the QX80 Luxe, including 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, automatic high beams, a sunroof, roof rails, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, and forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.

Also standard are tri-zone climate control, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger, two-way lumbar adjustment for both), driver-seat memory settings, second-row captain's chairs, and a power-folding 60/40-split third-row seat. For the second row, a three-passenger, 60/40-split bench seat is available as a no-cost option.

Standard infotainment features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, voice controls, four USB ports, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.

Most of the QX80 add-ons come in the form of packages, with very few stand-alone options. If you're a fan of advanced safety features, as we typically are, the ProAssist package is a good value, bundling adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and intervention, and secondary driver services such as geofencing and maximum speed notifications.

Note that all other available packages require that you equip your QX80 with the ProAssist package as well as the 22-inch wheel package. These include the Theater package with a rear-seat entertainment system and the Sensory package, which offers a 15-speaker Bose audio system, quilted leather surfaces, an air purification system, and heated second-row seats with remote tilt-up for third-row access.

There's also a ProActive package It includes hydraulic body roll control, speed-sensitive steering, adaptive and auto-leveling headlights, upgraded seat belts, and a rearview mirror that can also function as a live-view rear camera.

In the QX80 Limited trim, all the above optional packages and four-wheel drive are standard. It also enjoys its own selection of paint, exterior styling differences, and interior leather and trim colors.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Infiniti QX80 Limited (5.6L V8 | 7-speed automatic | 4WD).

Scorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.0

Driving

8.0
There's no getting around the fact that the QX80 is a substantial vehicle that weighs nearly 3 tons. That said, Infiniti has done a solid job of engineering solutions to the problems that come along with moving so much mass. There's really nothing here that lets the big SUV down.

Acceleration

8.0
The 400-horsepower V8 motivates the QX80 to gallop from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. It's an impressive and smooth engine with more than enough grunt to hustle this massive vehicle along. Most competitors at this price point post similar or quicker times, but you won't want for power.

Braking

9.0
The brake pedal's action is soft but linear and offers some feedback. There is a lot of nosedive when braking hard, which might shake your confidence but doesn't hurt performance. In Edmunds testing, our QX80 stopped from 60 mph in 116 feet, which is very impressive for such a heavy vehicle.

Steering

7.0
Steering is very light but more communicative than most. It does the job of making you confident about moving such a large object around on crowded roads. Tight maneuvers at low speed can be annoying due to the massive turning radius and many times you need to spin the steering wheel.

Handling

8.5
Infiniti's trick self-leveling hydraulic suspension keeps the QX80 stable in turns and controls body roll very well. This SUV is not upset by midcorner bumps or corrections. Stability control is always on and steps in decisively before the QX80 can reach its limits.

Drivability

7.5
The QX80 is generally predictable. But there is a delay between putting your foot down for max acceleration and when it actually happens. Also, the transmission's eagerness to upshift makes it difficult to maintain a constant speed on uphill climbs.

Off-road

8.0
The QX80's trick suspension allows for better articulation than many competitors, and off-road traction settings mean this big beast should be competent enough in most situations. But the 22-inch wheels are less than ideal for off-road applications.

Comfort

7.0
The QX80 can't quite hide its utilitarian roots. While the seats look nice, they aren't up to the standards of similarly priced vehicles, and the climate control is unrefined. Also, the big wheels diminish the ride quality at times.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seats don't offer enough adjustability for this class of vehicle. Unfortunately, the only upgrades are aesthetic and not functional, which means not everyone will be able to find a comfortable seating position. The second-row captain's chairs are less adjustable versions of the front seats.

Ride comfort

7.0
Big bumps are handled well by the clever suspension, but the QX80 gets bouncy when driving over uneven paving. The massive 22-inch wheels and slim tire sidewalls create more harshness than we'd like. With smaller wheels, the ride could outshine many other luxury offerings.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The QX80's cabin is generally quite well-insulated from outside sounds and road noise. At partial throttle, the V8 can sound a bit trucky, but it's not intrusive. The QX80's biggest weakness here is moderate wind noise at freeway speeds.

Climate control

7.0
On automatic, climate control alternates between too passive and too aggressive, and it doesn't maintain the temperature so much as charge toward it then back off for a while. The seat heating and cooling both work very well. The controls aren't the best we've seen, but they are straightforward enough to use.

Interior

7.0
There's plenty of interior room. And in spite of the thick roof pillars, outward visibility is good because of the high seating position and big mirrors. The control layout was class-leading when this generation QX80 was first introduced, but it now feels dated. The large and wide cabin means some controls require a bit of a reach.

Ease of use

7.0
The basic driving controls are easily accessible, but you'll need to lean and reach to get to some of the controls on the big center stack. Also, the distinctly last-generation button layout and user interface require a bit of getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
This Infiniti is a tall SUV, and it takes a bit of a climb to get into. The grab handles and a generous running board — along with high, square door openings — help. The third row can be a struggle for an adult to access because its floor is higher and the folding second-row seats don't create a very large opening.

Driving position

7.0
The driving position is commanding and upright, and there's enough adjustability for shorter and taller drivers. However, the steering wheel is awkwardly canted up toward the driver. Some controls are hard to reach from a comfortable sitting position.

Roominess

8.5
The first and second rows offer plenty of head-, legroom and shoulder room. You'll never feel cramped in those seats. The third row is more limited, but it's better than what you'll find in some rival SUVs. Shorter adults will fit in a pinch, and children should have no problem with the space.

Visibility

8.0
The big windows help with side visibility, as do the large side mirrors and 360-degree parking camera system. However, the thick front roof pillars can obstruct your view through turns, and the third-row headrests compromise rear visibility.

Quality

7.0
The surface materials are nice, and nothing rattles. However, Infiniti could have gone much further with the interior upgrades. While there's lots of leather around, it mostly just covers the hard, plasticky truck-based Nissan Armada underneath.

Utility

8.0
Thanks to the folding seats and great towing capacity, the QX80 offers s a lot of utility. However, the SUV's design hurts accessibility and usability. The high liftover and big rear bumper make loading heavy items problematic, and you can't open up a completely flat cargo space as in some competitors.

Small-item storage

7.0
Storage is sufficient, but it's not as clever or well-integrated as what many competitors offer. There's a large center armrest bucket as well as door pockets for water bottles. The cupholders don't have any restraint system, which has become a common feature, and there are no good spots to put a cellphone.

Cargo space

7.5
Folding the third row provides quite a bit of room. The second-row center console is fixed in place, so unless you option second-row bench seats, the QX80 can't provide the same kind of cavernous cargo space as competitors. The cargo floor is also very high, and the big rear bumper forces you to reach.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The spacious second-row bucket seats will accommodate most car seats, and the LATCH points are easy to find. The second-row headrests are removable and the seatbacks recline for larger-seat fitment. The vehicle's height means you'll have to lift infants up, but running boards make it easy for toddlers to hop right in.

Towing

9.0
The stated towing capacity is 8,500 pounds, which is quite respectable. The suspension offers load-leveling, and an integrated tow hitch and seven-pin wiring harness are standard equipment.

Technology

7.0
There are a lot of features in the QX80, but many of the technology ones seem outdated. The quality of the screen and graphics, operation of the interface, and options for connectivity and driver aids are generally a generation behind.

Smartphone integration

6.5
A total of five USB ports and an HDMI connector update this older-tech platform. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't offered. Bluetooth works OK, but setting a phone as an audio source takes an extra step.

Driver aids

6.5
The features are there, but the execution isn't stellar. The adaptive cruise control system is sluggish to accelerate and brakes aggressively and late. Distance Control Assist works, but it's an odd adaptive cruise alternative that handles braking and tasks the driver with acceleration.

Voice control

6.0
Voice recognition requires very specific phrases. In our testing, it was prone to misunderstanding commands. Voice command options also aren't as extensive as the majority of rivals. There is a visual menu you can use to help find what you want, but that means taking your eyes off the road to look at it.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI QX80.

5 star reviews: 20%
4 star reviews: 60%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 20%
Average user rating: 3.6 stars based on 5 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, QX number 2
Murray,
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Its is my seconf QX since the updated body. I had a 2011 QX56 (Vin 1499). In case you didn't know, The first 1500 of these had bad timing chain tensioners and oiling issues. Mine started to rattle at about 83000 miles. Infiniti was VERY good to me and offered me a nice trade as well as a very nice price to move into my 2016 QX80. There isn't much difference over the years with these. Only the seat stitching was different. Both had the Technology and Theatre packages.Don't waste your money on the Theater package. Its difficult to use and I never used the one in my 2016. The headphones are still in the original plastic wrap! Other than the bad engine in the 56, both have been mechanically flawless. Tires every 36000 ,iles, Brakes (which are VERY good BTW) at about 60000 miles. They are huge, quiet and comfortable. Plenty of room for whatever you may need to put inside. They do drink lots of fuel. Mine averaged about 9 mpg in the city but I got as much as 23 mpg on long trips. These are no sports cars. The lean in turns, are heavy and 400hp is just enough. The only thing I didn't like about them is the transmission. The shift points are just all wrong. I assume its programmed to shift where it does to save fuel, But it just feels wrong.Down shifting itself on the highway with the cruise on is crazy! 7th to 3rd going up a hill is a bit much. For the price I'd like to see them do better with the leather coloring. Mine in sand or wheat or whatever they want to call it this year, wore off of the steering wheel fairly early in its life. The gold piping on the seats also comes off pretty quickly though I will say, its not noticeable unless you really look at it and know what you are looking for. While the paint seems to look pretty good, it is fairly soft. Not as soft as Audi, but its soft. Water spots are deep and take some serious detailing to remove on the black paint. I didn't notice it as much on the dark current QX56 though. Depreciation is pretty rough on these. $90k sticker and 3.5 years later its only worth about $32k. Not great in my book. It had been updated significantly since 2016 though. I personally don't like the look of the new ones.

4 out of 5 stars, My 5th INFINITI
JTitan,
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

This is my fifth INFINITI product, I had have many of their smaller cars and suvs in the past and was very happy. I decided to get something bigger for family use to travel comfortably. The ride quality and interior are excellent, safety systems work great! Reliability keeps me coming back to the brand as all of my INFINITI products have been flawless! This is a very comfortable long distance cruiser, the rear seat entertainment is easy to use and the heated/cooled seats work quick. Leather quality is good and is resistant to discoloring (I have the wheat colored quilted leather). Overall the only knock is the technology is badly outdated but still does the basics. Gas mileage is predictable for a large naturally aspirated V8, the sound it makes is great and has strong, smooth acceleration! Overall I would buy again as this is an excellent luxury family do everything proper (truck based) suv!

1 out of 5 stars, Inferior quality
Normanclifton ,
LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

When starts to pullout of garage in am motor revs up before pulling out !! ! dealer says that is standard for this car !!!!!!! When turning the steering wheel either way you feel it shudder when turning!!!! Dealer says the tire tread is causing that and they don’t warranty tires !!!!!!! Car has 2200miles on it !!!!! And last the rear axle Assy. Started to howl and they say they can’t tell where the noise is coming from and won’t repair any of these issues. No wonder their sales are down 50%

4 out of 5 stars, noisy land yacht gas hog rental ?upgrade?
robert goodhope,
LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

cruise control at 55 mph got 13 mpg on flat terrain. small hill climb caused abrupt lower gear with engine roaring. hard to get in and out. drove and rode like a truck. instrumentation counter intuitive in need of technology upgrade. would not want to get in this in dark rental lot and try to set the mirrors and seat again.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$68,600
MPG 13 city / 19 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
LUXE 4dr SUV features & specs
LUXE 4dr SUV
5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$65,500
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD
5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$90,200
MPG 13 city / 19 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 INFINITI QX80 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite QX80 safety features:

Driver Control Assist
Works like adaptive cruise control but only brakes as you approach a vehicle. The driver retains control of the acceleration pedal.
Around View Monitor
Stitches together views from front, rear and side cameras to make a 360-degree top view of the entire car.
Automatic Collision Notification
Calls emergency services in the case of an accident and can notify owners of a stolen vehicle.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall3 / 5
Driver2 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover23.7%

Infiniti QX80 vs. the competition

Infiniti QX80 vs. Nissan Armada

Basically the QX80's less fancy twin, the Armada features the same V8 engine (though it makes slightly less power), an impressive 8,500-pound towing capacity and decent off-road prowess, but it costs considerably more. You don't get the same quality of leather or other interior materials, but the design and available feature content are similar.

Compare Infiniti QX80 & Nissan Armada features

Infiniti QX80 vs. Chevrolet Tahoe

The Chevrolet Tahoe is a stalwart in the full-size SUV game, and continual refinement keeps it a strong player year after year. The optional 6.2-liter V8 is one of the best truck engines on sale today and helps give the Tahoe easy, powerful acceleration and strong towing numbers. But the cargo floor is too high, the third row is next to useless, and the ride can get a bit agricultural over rough roads.

Compare Infiniti QX80 & Chevrolet Tahoe features

Infiniti QX80 vs. Audi Q7

If a compliant ride and passenger comfort outrank tow ratings and cargo capacity as priorities for your three-row SUV, the Audi Q7 needs to be on your short list. Packed with technology and wrapped in tastefully subdued style, the Q7 is more modern wagon than big SUV. But what it has in sophistication it lacks in towing capacity and ruggedness of truck-based SUVs.

Compare Infiniti QX80 & Audi Q7 features

FAQ

Is the INFINITI QX80 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 QX80 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.2 out of 10. You probably care about INFINITI QX80 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the QX80 gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 16 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the QX80 has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI QX80. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 INFINITI QX80?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 INFINITI QX80:

  • New Limited trim level
  • More safety features are now standard
  • Part of the second QX80 generation introduced in 2010
Learn more

Is the INFINITI QX80 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI QX80 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the QX80. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the QX80's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 INFINITI QX80 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 INFINITI QX80 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 QX80 and gave it a 7.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 QX80 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI QX80?

The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI QX80 is the 2019 INFINITI QX80 LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,500.

Other versions include:

  • LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $68,600
  • LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $65,500
  • LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $90,200
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI QX80?

If you're interested in the INFINITI QX80, the next question is, which QX80 model is right for you? QX80 variants include LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A). For a full list of QX80 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 INFINITI QX80

2019 INFINITI QX80 Overview

The 2019 INFINITI QX80 is offered in the following submodels: QX80 SUV. Available styles include LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), LUXE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and LIMITED 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI QX80?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI QX80 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 QX80 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 QX80.

What's a good price for a New 2019 INFINITI QX80?

Which 2019 INFINITI QX80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 INFINITI QX80 for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 QX80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $74,490 and mileage as low as 10 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 INFINITI QX80.

Can't find a new 2019 INFINITI QX80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new INFINITI QX80 for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,807.

Find a new INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,656.

