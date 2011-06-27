Vehicle overview

If bling is your thing, you'll find a lot to like about the 2009 Infiniti QX56. Everything from its bold grille to its 20-inch wheels is festooned with mirror-finish brightwork, and the QX56's unorthodox styling makes it stand out amid the sea of cookie-cutter SUVs. Having elbowed its way into an attention-grabbing segment once ruled by domestics like the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, the Nissan Armada-based QX56 remains a viable alternative to these gargantuan American utes, even in the sixth year of its current design.

Last year's revisions have helped keep the QX56 competitive. The revamped interior boasts improved materials quality and a bevy of standard premium features like keyless start and a power-folding third-row seat. There's also plenty of state-of-the-art technology, including a navigation system with voice activation, real-time traffic updates and a hard drive that can store a library's worth of music files for the 12-speaker Bose audio system. As ever, the QX56 is surprisingly enjoyable to drive for such a massive vehicle, thanks to its well-controlled ride and willing V8. And while it's not a segment leader in cargo capacity, it will still haul more people and packages than most other SUVs on the road.

As is often the case with luxury vehicles, choosing the one for your driveway is largely a matter of personal preference rather than objective rankings. If a classy but subdued presence is more your speed, we suggest looking at the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. If you want the biggest and brawniest luxury SUV on the block, it's hard to top the Escalade. But if you're partial to big, bright and shiny and the domestic luxury offerings seem a bit too traditional, then by all means, express yourself with the 2009 Infiniti QX56.