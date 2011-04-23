Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 for Sale Near Me

Bob Howard Buick GMC - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

We are excited to offer this 2005 INFINITI QX56. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Off-road or on the street, this INFINITI QX56 handles with ease. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the INFINITI QX56. A INFINITI with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This QX56 was gently driven and it shows. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that INFINITI QX56 is in a league of its own We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 INFINITI QX56 with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N3AA08A95N801652

Stock: 5N801652

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020