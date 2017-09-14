Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me

EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey

Check out this gently-used 2017 INFINITI QX80 we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This INFINITI QX80 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Brown AWD INFINITI QX80 handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. One of the best things about this INFINITI QX80 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. EMG Auto has been in business since 1998 with 2 locations and over 300 cars. A family owned business, focused and determined to extend hospitality to all our clients. We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources. Therefore exact Configuration, Color, Certification and Accessories should be used as a guide only and are not guaranteed under any circumstances, for any inaccuracies, claims of losses of any nature. All advertised prices includes all cost to be paid by the consumer, except: Title, Taxes, Registration, License Fees, Insurance, Dealer Prep, Additional Options and include all applicable rebates. Subject to Credit Approval. Every effort is made in order to display accurate and current vehicle information, including Pricing. All vehicles are subjected to prior sale, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting Title and Ownership Confirmation. Inventory is updated daily and subject to change. Not responsible for typographical errors or omissions. To better insure the specific vehicle's availability, call us right away at 732-527-0477 and feel free to ask any questions. EMG-WB

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2NE0H9151457

Stock: 9833

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020