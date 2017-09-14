Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me
- 44,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$33,881$8,548 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Check out this gently-used 2017 INFINITI QX80 we recently got in. This 2017 INFINITI QX80 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. The INFINITI QX80 's pristine good looks were combined with the INFINITI high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD INFINITI QX80 . With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD INFINITI is in a class of its own. This 2017 INFINITI QX80 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NEXH9157749
Stock: 102381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 27,108 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,881$5,459 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Check out this gently-used 2017 INFINITI QX80 we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This INFINITI QX80 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Brown AWD INFINITI QX80 handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. One of the best things about this INFINITI QX80 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE0H9151457
Stock: 9833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 23,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,445
Gunn GMC Buick - Selma / Texas
13 Speakers, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seats w/Mocha Burl Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.Odometer is 24880 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2017 Hermosa Blue INFINITI QX80 5.6L V8 7-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF4H9646141
Stock: G02977A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 34,716 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$34,999$4,213 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $9335 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NCXH9430686
Stock: C305804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 29,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$36,999$3,663 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6361 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND3H9830324
Stock: C307065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 54,763 miles
$36,550$5,713 Below Market
Daytona INFINITI - Daytona Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.2017 INFINITI QX80**LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, **ONE OWNER, 120V Power Outlet, 22 Tire & Wheel Package, ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Chrome Mirror Caps, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Technology Package, Driver Assistance Package, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, Split Bench Seat Package, Stratford Burl Trim, Theater Package, Traction control, Wheels: 22 x 8.0 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy, Wireless Headphones (2).This Vehicle Includes the Following Options: features 22 Tire & Wheel Package (Wheels: 22 x 8.0 14-Spoke Forged Aluminum-Alloy), Deluxe Technology Package (Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Chrome Mirror Caps, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Headlight Washers, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, and Stratford Burl Trim), Driver Assistance Package (Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, and Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)), Split Bench Seat Package, Theater Package (120V Power Outlet, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, and Wireless Headphones (2)), ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 13 Speakers, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seats w/Mocha Burl Trim, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.*Pricing Disclaimer: All prices do not include tax, tag, e-tag fee ($279) or dealer fee ($999.50) or dealer add-ons. Pricing includes $750 Trade Assist
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NDXH9830286
Stock: P830286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 41,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,979$7,452 Below Market
Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington - Huntington / New York
*Get No Payments for 90 Days This Month Only* This 2017 INFINITI Qx80 AWD is offered exclusively at Empire Ford Lincoln Premium Installed Options include deluxe technology package, driver assistance package, 22 tire & wheel package, theater package, roof rail crossbars, all season package, carpeted cargo mat/cargo net & first aid kit, split bench seat package, activation disclaimer and literature kit. Well Equipped with All Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors and Power Side Mirrors. The exterior color is Hermosa Bluewith a Graphite interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC4H9431817
Stock: U1660T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 28,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$41,848$5,530 Below Market
Schumacher Subaru of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
You won't want to miss this excellent value! This vehicle is a thoroughly modern take on the contemporary SUV, setting the standard for style, performance and sensibility! All of the premium features expected of an INFINITI are offered, including: a built-in garage door transmitter, skid plates, and leather upholstery. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF3H9641609
Stock: 20D0483A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 42,399 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,998$5,410 Below Market
CarMax Phoenix-West Valley - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tolleson / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND7H9830343
Stock: 19191329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,995$4,006 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Graphite Shadow Graphite; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet Doral's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 51,001mi. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this INFINITI QX80 . Driven by many, but adored by more, the INFINITI QX80 is a perfect addition to any home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF9H9642408
Stock: H9642408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 57,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,700$4,029 Below Market
Coughlin Automotive Group - London / Ohio
2017 INFINITI QX80- ALL WHEEL DRIVE- 5.6L V8 ENGINE- SUN ROOF- BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM- DRIVER SEAT MEMORY- PUSH TO START ENGINE- NAVIGATION- HEATED SEATS- AIR CONDITIONED SEATS- REAR ENTERTAINMENT- 57K MILES, CLEAN CAR FAX, FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL OR STOP IN, ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NEXH9150932
Stock: T20179A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 44,551 miles
$37,988$3,300 Below Market
Scott Clark Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX. 2017 INFINITI QX80 4D Sport Utility 4D Sport Utility 5.6L V8 RWD 7-Speed Automatic **LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, **CLEAN CARFAX, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **BLUETOOTH, **USB PORTS, **POWER SUN / MOON ROOF, **POWER LEATHER SEATING, **POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATING, **POWER HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATING, **3RD ROW SEATING, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF5H9642888
Stock: PL42888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 36,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,998$3,148 Below Market
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF6H9641409
Stock: 19296267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,199 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,987$4,645 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2017 INFINITI QX80 4dr RWD features a 5.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Liquid Platinum with a Graphite interior. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF9H9641176
Stock: H9641176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 31,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,895$7,509 Below Market
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND4H9830820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,452 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,000$3,669 Below Market
McGrath Arlington Kia - Palatine / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE3H9151890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$32,995
Metro Mazda of Mesquite - Mesquite / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LIFTGATE, MOONROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, 3RD-ROW SEATING, 4D Sport Utility, 5.6L V8, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Obsidian, Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seats w/Mocha Burl Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, 13 Speakers, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seats w/Mocha Burl Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Split 6-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 14/20 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF9H9641999
Stock: P10133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 22,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,597$5,452 Below Market
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 Signature with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE1H9157588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
