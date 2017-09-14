Used 2017 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me

1,099 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,099 listings
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    44,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $33,881

    $8,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    27,108 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,881

    $5,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    23,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,445

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    34,716 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $34,999

    $4,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    29,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $36,999

    $3,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Light Brown
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    54,763 miles

    $36,550

    $5,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    41,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,979

    $7,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    28,309 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $41,848

    $5,530 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    42,399 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,998

    $5,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    51,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,995

    $4,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    57,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,700

    $4,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    44,551 miles

    $37,988

    $3,300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    36,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,998

    $3,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    46,199 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,987

    $4,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    31,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,895

    $7,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    58,452 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,000

    $3,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80

    69,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2017 INFINITI QX80 Signature in Black
    used

    2017 INFINITI QX80 Signature

    22,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,597

    $5,452 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,099 listings
Great SUV if can overlook a few small things
Ken Smith,09/14/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
Top priorities for this purchase were safety, luxury and value. The QX80 delivers in all these areas. Great ride and comfort, top of the line safety features and a big luxurious package. Only small things I can pick out include a hard time getting the SUV in gear from park, maintenance light already popped on after 2 weeks ( I though this brand was more reliable than it's turning out to be) and the fuel economy is worse than I thought. That said I'm very pleased with the purchase and I'm happy knowing my family is in big safe SUV.
