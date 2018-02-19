Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me
- 40,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$35,995$8,603 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2018 Infiniti QX80! This SUV is in great shape inside and out! It's loaded with options including an Automatic Transmission, AWD, 5.6L V8, Navigation, Back Up Camera, 360 Camera, 3rd Row Seats, Cruise Control, Front Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Rear Climate Control, Push Button Start, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Memory Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, and Much more! Overall this SUV is very clean inside and out! Please note this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage which had been repaired. Please feel free to call or email us with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9J9190926
Stock: 190926FA71162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 29,078 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$40,944$5,466 Below Market
Hendrick BMW - Charlotte / North Carolina
ONLY 29,078 Miles! Hermosa Blue exterior, QX80 trim. Navigation, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera. Rear Spoiler, Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "The 400-horsepower V8 motivates this 6,000-pound SUV to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. It's an impressive and smooth engine with more than enough grunt to hustle this massive vehicle along.".OUR OFFERINGSExperience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" at the #1 rated BMW dealership in the nation three years running, Hendrick BMW! Visit us at 7036 E. Independence Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28227 or on our website at www.HendrickBMWCharlotte.com, "like" us on Facebook and follow us @HendrickBMW on Twitter. Hendrick BMW is the only dealership ever to win BMW's Center of Excellence award 12 years in a row!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF2J9662165
Stock: 501426A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 30,816 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$39,995$4,416 Below Market
R & B Car Company South Bend - South Bend / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE0J9193746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,678 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,990$2,643 Below Market
INFINITI Of Marin - San Rafael / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF5J9664086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$40,998$3,955 Below Market
CarMax Riverside - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Riverside / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9J9191171
Stock: 19191326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$41,998$3,333 Below Market
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4J9190929
Stock: 19244408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$42,998$2,619 Below Market
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4J9191076
Stock: 19244411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,998$3,903 Below Market
Sutherland Chevrolet - Nicholasville / Kentucky
ONLY 3400 MILES! 1 OWNER! A NON-SMOKER UNIT. LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC, 5.6 LITER V-6 WITH 4OO H.P., A/C, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS WITH CONSOLE, POWER PANORAMA SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, FRONT AND REAR A/C AND HEAT, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TILT WHEEL, POWER DRIVER'S AND PASSENGER SEATING, AM-FM STEREO WITH SIRUS-XM SATILITE RADIO, PREMIUM 13-SPEAKER AUDIO SOUND SSYTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB PORTS, KEY-LESS START, 2 KEY-LESS ENTRIES, ASSIST STEPS, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, DEEP TINTED GLASS, POWER LIFT-GATE, STABILITRAK WITH TRACTION CONTROL, THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA WITH REAR PARKING ASSIST, BLIND-ZONE ALERT, RECLINING 3RD ROW SEATING, PREMIUM 20 INCH ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MUCH MORE! STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY! MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE0J9192712
Stock: P92712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 40,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$40,498$4,162 Below Market
Graham Used Car Outlet - Mansfield / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Clean One Owner, LOOKS,SMELLS,AND DRIVES LIKE NEW !!!, NAVIGATION, REAR BACKUP CAM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, GREAT LOOKING COLOR!!!, THIS VEHICLE IS PRICE RANKED #1 IN OUR MARKET AREA !!!. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.PRICED RIGHT!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE3J9190744
Stock: R7678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2019
- 30,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$42,140
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND5J9840519
Stock: 10430205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 34,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$41,961$4,406 Below Market
Phil Long Lincoln of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Hermosa Blue exterior and Graphite interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 34,427! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. INFINITI QX80 with Hermosa Blue exterior and Graphite interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 5800 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVE"The 400-horsepower V8 motivates this 6,000-pound SUV to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. It's an impressive and smooth engine with more than enough grunt to hustle this massive vehicle along." -Edmunds.com.MORE ABOUT USPrices do not include sales tax, finance charges, costs of emission tests, other governmental fees, or taxes and transportation costs incurred after sale, to deliver the vehicle to the purchaser at the purchaser's request. Vehicle pricing is subject to change without notice based on current manufacturer rebates and incentives and current vehicle market value. Contact dealer for most current information. Vehicle availability is subject to prior sale and system update.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NEXJ9190515
Stock: 82040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 30,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,995$567 Below Market
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $43,995 * * Check out this 2018 INFINITI QX80 Base * * 2018 ** INFINITI * * QX80 * This 2018 INFINITI QX80 Base might just be the SUV AWD you've been looking for. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC1J9440285
Stock: F2306PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,912
Mercedes-Benz of San Juan - San Juan / Texas
2018 INFINITI QX80 in Graphite Shadow. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!46 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF SAN JUAN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mbsanjuantx.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of San Juan is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving The Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Mission, San Juan, Pharr, Edinburg, Palmview, Alamo, Donna, La Joya, Weslaco, Mercedes, Harlingen, Reynosa, as well as Laredo, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF0J9663847
Stock: J1635A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI QX8044,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$43,570
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Upgraded Audio System, 360 Surround View Camera, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, AWD/4WD, Back-up Camera, Moonroof, Leather, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Power Rear Liftgate, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Navigation System. Certified.Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We are the largest volume Infiniti retailer in Texas for over four years now as well as the largest Infiniti dealership in the world. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE2J9190962
Stock: J9190962
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 33,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,981$1,927 Below Market
Orr Cadillac - Hot Springs / Arkansas
2018 INFINITI QX80 Base RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 As We Expect 'Great Service' To Be Part Of EVERY Deal For FREE, Here Are A Couple Of Additional Things You Get From Us: All Of Our Pre-Owned Are Required To Pass A 155 Point Inspection Process That Includes The Engine, Transmission, Braking, Steering, Suspension, Air Conditioning, And Electrical Systems Just To Name A Few! Once The Inspection Process Is Complete, We Go To Work Correcting Any Outstanding Issues. Then, We Spend The Long Dollar To Ensure That You Will Not Have To Worry About Anything On Your New 3 Series For The Foreseeable Future! Once They Are Completed In The Service Department, We Spend Up To $250 Dollars On A Professional Detail That Guarantees Your Vehicle Delivery Day Will Be Something Special! At the time of delivery, you can expect the same level of commitment that you have seen through the prior steps! We will deliver your QX80 Base to you, full of gas, with all of the documentation that you need to be able to drive your vehicle worry free!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF0J9663329
Stock: 663329A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 21,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$46,900
Infiniti of Macon - Macon / Georgia
2018 INFINITI QX80 WITH DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Moonstone White *INFINITI CERTIFIED READY*, *NAVIGATION*, *DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BOSE STEREO*, *SUNROOF*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, *3RD ROW SEATING*, *TRACTION CONTROL*, *REAR VIEW CAMERA*, *DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *SURROUND VIEW CAMERA*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *6 SPEAKERS*, *SIRIUS XM*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *TILT STEERING CONTROLS*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Backup Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Intervention (BSI), Blind Spot Warning, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Split Bench Seat Package, Traction control.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND5J9840844
Stock: TEL40844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 43,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$39,510
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF1J9662366
Stock: 10432612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 54,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$37,820
Don Ringler Chevrolet - Temple / Texas
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, OFF ROAD Alloy wheels, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Black Obsidian 2018 INFINITI QX80 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 Remember, at DonRingler.com - We'll Do What it Takes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF3J9660215
Stock: PT465A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
