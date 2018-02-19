Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me

1,099 listings
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    40,666 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $35,995

    $8,603 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    29,078 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $40,944

    $5,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    30,816 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $39,995

    $4,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    1,678 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $44,990

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    33,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $40,998

    $3,955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    31,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $41,998

    $3,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    30,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $42,998

    $2,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    2,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,998

    $3,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    40,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $40,498

    $4,162 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    30,716 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $42,140

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    34,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $41,961

    $4,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    30,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,995

    $567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    14,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,912

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    44,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $43,570

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    33,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $44,981

    $1,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    21,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $46,900

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    43,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,510

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI QX80

    54,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $37,820

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX80

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX80
Overall Consumer Rating
3.79 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating
3.79 Reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 3
    (33%)
  • 2
    (22%)
It's true, best for the money
Bob M.,02/19/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I've owned a 2015 qx80,a 2016 qx80 and just took delivery of a 2018. This is by far this sharpest looking , best value luxury suv. Drive one and you will be impressed by the interior, every surface is soft to the touch with nicely stitched leather. It is rated as the quietest suv on the market and drives and rides like a dream even with the 22"wheels. Just before this purchase I shopped the competitors and yes the Benz is small and overpriced, GMs, Yukon and Escalade are just not as soft and comfortable as the qx80 and too much plastic for this price point. Didn't actually look at the Navagator except online, it's also too pricey.Engine and transmission of the qx80 nicely compliment one another and performance power is more than adequate for a 3 ton suv. Got nearly every option except the Deluxe Technology package. Go check one out.
Report abuse
