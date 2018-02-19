Used 2018 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me

I've owned a 2015 qx80,a 2016 qx80 and just took delivery of a 2018. This is by far this sharpest looking , best value luxury suv. Drive one and you will be impressed by the interior, every surface is soft to the touch with nicely stitched leather. It is rated as the quietest suv on the market and drives and rides like a dream even with the 22"wheels. Just before this purchase I shopped the competitors and yes the Benz is small and overpriced, GMs, Yukon and Escalade are just not as soft and comfortable as the qx80 and too much plastic for this price point. Didn't actually look at the Navagator except online, it's also too pricey.Engine and transmission of the qx80 nicely compliment one another and performance power is more than adequate for a 3 ton suv. Got nearly every option except the Deluxe Technology package. Go check one out.

