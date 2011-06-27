2006 INFINITI QX56 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful and refined V8 power, good balance of ride and handling, class-leading towing capacity, roomy second-row seats, handy video parking monitor.
- Some low-grade cabin trim that's out of place in a luxury vehicle, typical big SUV thirst for fuel.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If the styling suits you, the rest of this import luxury SUV should, too, as the 2006 Infiniti QX56 more than measures up to its domestic competitors.
Vehicle overview
With the 2004 introduction of the QX56, Infiniti decided to make its own mark on the full-size luxury SUV segment with a powerful and luxurious sport-ute of its own. "Q" has long been the letter to signify Infiniti's top models, namely the Q45 sedan, while the "X" stands for sport-utility. Finally, "56" denotes the SUV's 5.6-liter engine.
Looking at the QX56's profile, it's obvious that it's based on the Nissan Armada. It's not uncommon for luxury SUVs to share a familial resemblance with lower-line siblings, but we find the Armada's styling, particularly the roof and side window design, a little bizarre. With a curb weight of about 5,600 pounds, the QX56 needs some serious oomph to move it out, and fortunately it's got it. Displacing 5.6 liters, the 32-valve V8 pumps out 315 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque -- more than enough to make the heavyweight Infiniti QX56 feel light on its 18-inch tires. Both rear-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations are available. With a maximum tow rating of 9,000 pounds, the Infiniti SUV probably has more capacity than 90 percent of its owners will ever need.
With the interior of the Infiniti QX56, it's obvious that Infiniti attempted to turn a sow's ear (a.k.a. the Armada's interior) into a silk purse. The results are a mixed bag; the leather upholstery, beautiful wood trim and handsomely stitched and well-padded armrests boost the luxury quotient considerably over the bland Armada's. And both the first- and second-row seats are heated. But some low-grade components, notably the dull gauge cluster and the hard plastic used on the doors and dash top, bring it down when compared to its more lavishly appointed competitors. Nevertheless, the QX56's plush leather seats are sure to be enjoyed by all, and there's enough legroom in the second row so that even 6-footers can get comfortable. For those who may need eight-passenger capacity, a second-row bench seat is a no-cost option in lieu of the standard captain's chairs.
With class-leading performance, massive towing capacity (nearly double that of the Lexus LX 470) and a roomy and comfortable cabin, the 2006 Infiniti QX56 certainly makes a strong case for itself in the practical sense. Its long-range success will depend on how many buyers in this prestige-oriented segment are willing to prioritize those attributes over less substantial ones such as flashy style and status-quo nameplates.
2006 INFINITI QX56 models
The Infiniti QX56 is a full-size luxury SUV that comes in one trim level with either two- or four-wheel drive. As expected, standard features are plentiful, including 18-inch chrome wheels, HID headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, leather seating for seven, real wood trim, a DVD-based navigation system, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a separate rear air conditioner, one-touch power windows and a power rear liftgate. The short list of options includes a bench seat for the second row (increasing capacity to eight), satellite radio, a power sunroof and a very handy rear backup camera system packaged with adaptive cruse control.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Power comes by way of a 5.6-liter V8 with 315 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic handles the shifting duties, sending the power to either the rear wheels or all four wheels via Infiniti's All-Mode all-wheel-drive system. Maximum towing capacity is 9,000 pounds with 2WD and 8,900 with 4WD.
Safety
Side curtain airbags offer protection to all three rows of passengers, and seat-mounted side-impact airbags protect front-seat passengers. A reverse-sensing system is standard, and a useful rear video camera is optional. All QX56s include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control and a tire-pressure monitor. Power-adjustable pedals help owners find an ideal driving position and are linked to the standard memory system. In NHTSA front-impact crash tests, the Infiniti QX56 earned a top five-star rating for its protection of front occupants.
Driving
Around town, the 2006 Infiniti QX56 moves out briskly and effortlessly storms up freeway on-ramps to blend into fast-moving traffic. The five-speed automatic provides seamless gear changes and steps down promptly when a burst of power is needed for quick passing. An independent suspension all around provides the well-damped ride quality that luxury SUV buyers would expect along with surprisingly nimble handling for a vehicle of its size. Body lean is noticeable when cornering, but it's nothing excessive -- just a reminder to the driver that in spite of the QX56's sure handling, there is still a lot of sheet metal getting tossed around.
Interior
The Infiniti QX56 interior is swathed in leather and thick carpeting. The steering wheel is trimmed in wood and aluminum, and the console features a generous plank of either dark Macore or blonde Apaya wood trim. Unfortunately, hard plastics on the dash and doors somewhat detract from the upscale ambience. Second-row captain's chairs are standard, along with a removable center console and third-row split fold-flat bench seat. A fold-flat second-row bench seat is optional. Big as it feels on the inside, the QX56 has less maximum cargo capacity than an Escalade or Navigator, with just over 97 cubic feet of space. But if you're planning to seat passengers in all three rows, the Infiniti SUV has the advantage, with a generous 20 cubic feet behind the third row.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 INFINITI QX56.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the QX56
Related Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60