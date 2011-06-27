Vehicle overview

With the 2004 introduction of the QX56, Infiniti decided to make its own mark on the full-size luxury SUV segment with a powerful and luxurious sport-ute of its own. "Q" has long been the letter to signify Infiniti's top models, namely the Q45 sedan, while the "X" stands for sport-utility. Finally, "56" denotes the SUV's 5.6-liter engine.

Looking at the QX56's profile, it's obvious that it's based on the Nissan Armada. It's not uncommon for luxury SUVs to share a familial resemblance with lower-line siblings, but we find the Armada's styling, particularly the roof and side window design, a little bizarre. With a curb weight of about 5,600 pounds, the QX56 needs some serious oomph to move it out, and fortunately it's got it. Displacing 5.6 liters, the 32-valve V8 pumps out 315 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque -- more than enough to make the heavyweight Infiniti QX56 feel light on its 18-inch tires. Both rear-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations are available. With a maximum tow rating of 9,000 pounds, the Infiniti SUV probably has more capacity than 90 percent of its owners will ever need.

With the interior of the Infiniti QX56, it's obvious that Infiniti attempted to turn a sow's ear (a.k.a. the Armada's interior) into a silk purse. The results are a mixed bag; the leather upholstery, beautiful wood trim and handsomely stitched and well-padded armrests boost the luxury quotient considerably over the bland Armada's. And both the first- and second-row seats are heated. But some low-grade components, notably the dull gauge cluster and the hard plastic used on the doors and dash top, bring it down when compared to its more lavishly appointed competitors. Nevertheless, the QX56's plush leather seats are sure to be enjoyed by all, and there's enough legroom in the second row so that even 6-footers can get comfortable. For those who may need eight-passenger capacity, a second-row bench seat is a no-cost option in lieu of the standard captain's chairs.

With class-leading performance, massive towing capacity (nearly double that of the Lexus LX 470) and a roomy and comfortable cabin, the 2006 Infiniti QX56 certainly makes a strong case for itself in the practical sense. Its long-range success will depend on how many buyers in this prestige-oriented segment are willing to prioritize those attributes over less substantial ones such as flashy style and status-quo nameplates.