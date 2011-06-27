  1. Home
2006 INFINITI QX56 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and refined V8 power, good balance of ride and handling, class-leading towing capacity, roomy second-row seats, handy video parking monitor.
  • Some low-grade cabin trim that's out of place in a luxury vehicle, typical big SUV thirst for fuel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If the styling suits you, the rest of this import luxury SUV should, too, as the 2006 Infiniti QX56 more than measures up to its domestic competitors.

Vehicle overview

With the 2004 introduction of the QX56, Infiniti decided to make its own mark on the full-size luxury SUV segment with a powerful and luxurious sport-ute of its own. "Q" has long been the letter to signify Infiniti's top models, namely the Q45 sedan, while the "X" stands for sport-utility. Finally, "56" denotes the SUV's 5.6-liter engine.

Looking at the QX56's profile, it's obvious that it's based on the Nissan Armada. It's not uncommon for luxury SUVs to share a familial resemblance with lower-line siblings, but we find the Armada's styling, particularly the roof and side window design, a little bizarre. With a curb weight of about 5,600 pounds, the QX56 needs some serious oomph to move it out, and fortunately it's got it. Displacing 5.6 liters, the 32-valve V8 pumps out 315 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque -- more than enough to make the heavyweight Infiniti QX56 feel light on its 18-inch tires. Both rear-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations are available. With a maximum tow rating of 9,000 pounds, the Infiniti SUV probably has more capacity than 90 percent of its owners will ever need.

With the interior of the Infiniti QX56, it's obvious that Infiniti attempted to turn a sow's ear (a.k.a. the Armada's interior) into a silk purse. The results are a mixed bag; the leather upholstery, beautiful wood trim and handsomely stitched and well-padded armrests boost the luxury quotient considerably over the bland Armada's. And both the first- and second-row seats are heated. But some low-grade components, notably the dull gauge cluster and the hard plastic used on the doors and dash top, bring it down when compared to its more lavishly appointed competitors. Nevertheless, the QX56's plush leather seats are sure to be enjoyed by all, and there's enough legroom in the second row so that even 6-footers can get comfortable. For those who may need eight-passenger capacity, a second-row bench seat is a no-cost option in lieu of the standard captain's chairs.

With class-leading performance, massive towing capacity (nearly double that of the Lexus LX 470) and a roomy and comfortable cabin, the 2006 Infiniti QX56 certainly makes a strong case for itself in the practical sense. Its long-range success will depend on how many buyers in this prestige-oriented segment are willing to prioritize those attributes over less substantial ones such as flashy style and status-quo nameplates.

2006 INFINITI QX56 models

The Infiniti QX56 is a full-size luxury SUV that comes in one trim level with either two- or four-wheel drive. As expected, standard features are plentiful, including 18-inch chrome wheels, HID headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, leather seating for seven, real wood trim, a DVD-based navigation system, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a separate rear air conditioner, one-touch power windows and a power rear liftgate. The short list of options includes a bench seat for the second row (increasing capacity to eight), satellite radio, a power sunroof and a very handy rear backup camera system packaged with adaptive cruse control.

2006 Highlights

Revisions for the 2006 Infiniti QX56 include a 60/40-split third-row seat, a standard Bluetooth hands-free system and new power-folding exterior mirrors.

Performance & mpg

Power comes by way of a 5.6-liter V8 with 315 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic handles the shifting duties, sending the power to either the rear wheels or all four wheels via Infiniti's All-Mode all-wheel-drive system. Maximum towing capacity is 9,000 pounds with 2WD and 8,900 with 4WD.

Safety

Side curtain airbags offer protection to all three rows of passengers, and seat-mounted side-impact airbags protect front-seat passengers. A reverse-sensing system is standard, and a useful rear video camera is optional. All QX56s include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control and a tire-pressure monitor. Power-adjustable pedals help owners find an ideal driving position and are linked to the standard memory system. In NHTSA front-impact crash tests, the Infiniti QX56 earned a top five-star rating for its protection of front occupants.

Driving

Around town, the 2006 Infiniti QX56 moves out briskly and effortlessly storms up freeway on-ramps to blend into fast-moving traffic. The five-speed automatic provides seamless gear changes and steps down promptly when a burst of power is needed for quick passing. An independent suspension all around provides the well-damped ride quality that luxury SUV buyers would expect along with surprisingly nimble handling for a vehicle of its size. Body lean is noticeable when cornering, but it's nothing excessive -- just a reminder to the driver that in spite of the QX56's sure handling, there is still a lot of sheet metal getting tossed around.

Interior

The Infiniti QX56 interior is swathed in leather and thick carpeting. The steering wheel is trimmed in wood and aluminum, and the console features a generous plank of either dark Macore or blonde Apaya wood trim. Unfortunately, hard plastics on the dash and doors somewhat detract from the upscale ambience. Second-row captain's chairs are standard, along with a removable center console and third-row split fold-flat bench seat. A fold-flat second-row bench seat is optional. Big as it feels on the inside, the QX56 has less maximum cargo capacity than an Escalade or Navigator, with just over 97 cubic feet of space. But if you're planning to seat passengers in all three rows, the Infiniti SUV has the advantage, with a generous 20 cubic feet behind the third row.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 INFINITI QX56.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My lease is expiring- - here's my story
Penny,01/14/2009
My lease expires next week so I thought I would summarize the pros and cons of my experience with the QX56. I have had it for over three years and it has almost 45K miles on it. Overall I have enjoyed the power, quiet, and handling. The kids have enjoyed all the leg room, the captain's chairs and DVD in the back. Cargo capacity is great. The biggest problem I have with it is the suspension- -the car booms and shudders with even small potholes. Second biggest problem is occasional glitch with brakes that dealer told me they had never heard of but has happened with other owners. (suddenly makes a loud clunking sound and gets jerky upon rebraking- -must restart car.) Actual mileage: 13.
Good used luxury SUV
pnad,09/28/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I wanted big and comfortable. Shopped Lexus, Cadillac and Lincoln. The QX56 was cheaper than the Escalade, bigger than the GX470 and more reliable than the Navigator. It is a little odd looking from the outside, but looks great from the drivers seat. And oh what a drivers seat it is... Its like wearing new shoes WITH new socks. So comfortable. Passengers LOVE the second row seats. The 3rd row, like most, is better suited to smaller kids but I could sit back there for a 30 minute ride. Bose stereo sounds awesome. AUX input is strangely missing, but you can connect a phone/ipod whatever to the DVD input. Mileage isn't great, but it is the same for most of these trucks. Read up about brake issues on these trucks. Same for Nissan Titan and Armada. Warped rotors are not a big deal to me. $56ea at the local part store, I don't care if I need to replace them once a year. The other brake issue is the 'delta stroke sensor'. You will want to google that. A sensor goes bad in the brake booster causing the antilock brakes to kick on. Feels like you are trying to stop on ice. I knew it was a possibility so I wasn't freaked out when it happened to me. Truck still stopped pretty good, just had that grindy/vibrating pedal feel. You can clear the fault by simply restarting the vehicle. If it happens a few more times I will look into replacing the brake booster ($180)
Great SUV but Handling and Brake Issues
time4akshun,08/21/2014
I have owned my QX56 for about 5 years now and love the size, love the navi, loive the back up camera, love the interior and love the entertainment system. Driving this car though, has always been a challenge. I have had constant alignment and suspension problems and the brakes...oh the brakes. This super heavy truck warps brakes yearly!!! I am on a final set hopefully, slotted and drilled but wish I didn't have to go aftermarket! You would think Infiniti would have matched their rotors to the weight of the car!! Questioning getting another although I love the styling.
"06 QX56 Vastly Superior to '04
William Staats,12/19/2006
I previously owned a 2004 QX56 which had two significant problems and a few minor ones. Yet it was really comfortable and absolutely great to drive on the highway. After a year and a half, I traded it in on a 2006 model, and I've been extremely happy in every respect with the new model. Obviously, early manufacturing problems and quality control issues have been resolved based on my experience. My dealer experience, although limited to scheduled maintenance visits, has been superb. The '06 QX56 is great on the road--powerful and comfortable. The interior is very well done. Gas mileage on the road is inverse to my speed. At 70 mph, I get 19.2-19.5 mpg.
See all 47 reviews of the 2006 INFINITI QX56
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2006 INFINITI QX56?

Which used 2006 INFINITI QX56s are available in my area?

