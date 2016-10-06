Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me
2,816 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 50,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,995$7,108 Below Market
- 59,598 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$20,995$4,997 Below Market
- 43,373 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,700$4,322 Below Market
- 33,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,700
- 58,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$22,631$3,443 Below Market
- 81,353 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,995
- 42,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999$7,886 Below Market
- 90,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,299
- 46,519 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,994$4,526 Below Market
- 66,197 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,337$3,558 Below Market
- 75,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,495$3,875 Below Market
- 61,966 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,999$3,587 Below Market
- 80,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$3,598 Below Market
- 41,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,500$6,350 Below Market
- 18,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,980
- 24,608 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$25,592$3,418 Below Market
- 38,167 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,604
- 50,925 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$22,933$2,822 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX60 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX60
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX60
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.927 Reviews
Report abuse
Happy Buyer,06/10/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I test drove probably every three row SUV on the market before deciding on the QX60. I had been driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna that had over 140,000 miles on it and felt it was time to start looking for a new car. Prior to that car I leased three other minivans...two Honda and another Sienna. It was time to move on from the minivan, however I still needed a true third row to have teenage kids sit in from time to time as well as ample cargo space. Most of the other three row SUV's have a joke of a third row that is only meant for someone under ten years old. I test drove the AUDI Q7 and although it's a beautiful car, the third row wasn't nearly as accessible or large as this one and to get all of the equipment I got in the QX60 it would have cost more than $15,000 more. The same story for the Mercedes and the BMW with the BMW having the smallest third row. I considered the Toyota Highlander, and although that is a very nice car with ample room, it's just not nearly as luxurious as the Infiniti QX60, and is quite sparce with the interior details. I even considered the new Honda Pilot fully loaded, until I read all of the Edmunds reviews, and that car for now is a load of trouble. Plus again, it just wasn't as luxurious as this car. The styling of the QX60 is beautiful. The 2016 interior has been tweaked and is now really beautiful. I had looked at the 2015 a few months earlier and didn't love the interior which was why it initially fell off of my short list. When the 2016 came out I revisited the car, and the decision became clear. Technology - the technology is extremely user friendly. Everything is intuitive and so easy to learn. The voice command system actually works and understands what you are saying. So many of the other cars I test drove did not. The navigation is equally easy to use and prompts you early enough to make the system easy to follow. The sound system is outstanding. I think they told me it's a 13 speaker BOSE system. It fills the car beautifully with music. I did get the top of the line model with every bell and whistle available. The new safety features this car has are awesome as well. I love the road departure feature and the cross traffic alert. The car comes with a ton of outside cameras which is super useful as well when parking. I can actually look at the side camera view with the touch of one button and see if my car is too close or far from the curb if I am parallel parking or even parking in a regular space. I love that the car came equipped with heated seats (front and rear) and A/C seats in the front. The A/C seats really works quickly and makes it so comfortable to drive when you get into a hot car. Interior - Plenty of storage space. I wanted a large center console and this one has a two level console which houses everything but in an organized manner. The glove compartment is equally huge. The second row is adjustable front and back and the seats recline as well. The third row seats recline as well which makes you feel like there is more room if you are sitting in third row. If you are a tall adult you probably wouldn't want to go on a really long trip, but an hour or so would be no big deal to sit back there. Behind the third row there is a hidden compartment underneath to store a few things as well. Overall this car is the perfect fit for me. It gives me everything I was looking for...a luxurious vehicle that I can really enjoy whether driving alone or toting the kids all over in.
Related INFINITI QX60 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2015
- Used Audi A5 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2017
- Used Ford Ranger 2011
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2016
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013
- Used Nissan Altima 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 New Orleans LA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Bakersfield CA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Gilbert AZ
- Used INFINITI Q60 Durham NC
- Used INFINITI Q60 Frederick MD
- Used INFINITI Q60 Reading PA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Ocala FL
- Used INFINITI M37 Allentown PA
- Used INFINITI G35 Mckinney TX
- Used INFINITI QX80 Saint Louis MO
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015 Marietta GA
- Used INFINITI QX70 2011 Frisco TX
- Used INFINITI QX50 2017 Lakeland FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi R8 2020
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350