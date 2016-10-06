Used 2016 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me

2,816 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
QX60 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,816 listings
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    50,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,995

    $7,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    59,598 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $4,997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    43,373 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $23,700

    $4,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    33,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,700

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    58,889 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $22,631

    $3,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    81,353 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    42,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,999

    $7,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    90,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,299

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    46,519 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,994

    $4,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    66,197 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,337

    $3,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    75,115 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,495

    $3,875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    61,966 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,999

    $3,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    80,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    $3,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    41,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,500

    $6,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Dark Green
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    18,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,980

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Black
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    24,608 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $25,592

    $3,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    38,167 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,604

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX60 in Silver
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX60

    50,925 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $22,933

    $2,822 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX60 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,816 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX60
  4. Used 2016 INFINITI QX60

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX60

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX60
Overall Consumer Rating
3.927 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Absolutely in Love with my New QX60
Happy Buyer,06/10/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I test drove probably every three row SUV on the market before deciding on the QX60. I had been driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna that had over 140,000 miles on it and felt it was time to start looking for a new car. Prior to that car I leased three other minivans...two Honda and another Sienna. It was time to move on from the minivan, however I still needed a true third row to have teenage kids sit in from time to time as well as ample cargo space. Most of the other three row SUV's have a joke of a third row that is only meant for someone under ten years old. I test drove the AUDI Q7 and although it's a beautiful car, the third row wasn't nearly as accessible or large as this one and to get all of the equipment I got in the QX60 it would have cost more than $15,000 more. The same story for the Mercedes and the BMW with the BMW having the smallest third row. I considered the Toyota Highlander, and although that is a very nice car with ample room, it's just not nearly as luxurious as the Infiniti QX60, and is quite sparce with the interior details. I even considered the new Honda Pilot fully loaded, until I read all of the Edmunds reviews, and that car for now is a load of trouble. Plus again, it just wasn't as luxurious as this car. The styling of the QX60 is beautiful. The 2016 interior has been tweaked and is now really beautiful. I had looked at the 2015 a few months earlier and didn't love the interior which was why it initially fell off of my short list. When the 2016 came out I revisited the car, and the decision became clear. Technology - the technology is extremely user friendly. Everything is intuitive and so easy to learn. The voice command system actually works and understands what you are saying. So many of the other cars I test drove did not. The navigation is equally easy to use and prompts you early enough to make the system easy to follow. The sound system is outstanding. I think they told me it's a 13 speaker BOSE system. It fills the car beautifully with music. I did get the top of the line model with every bell and whistle available. The new safety features this car has are awesome as well. I love the road departure feature and the cross traffic alert. The car comes with a ton of outside cameras which is super useful as well when parking. I can actually look at the side camera view with the touch of one button and see if my car is too close or far from the curb if I am parallel parking or even parking in a regular space. I love that the car came equipped with heated seats (front and rear) and A/C seats in the front. The A/C seats really works quickly and makes it so comfortable to drive when you get into a hot car. Interior - Plenty of storage space. I wanted a large center console and this one has a two level console which houses everything but in an organized manner. The glove compartment is equally huge. The second row is adjustable front and back and the seats recline as well. The third row seats recline as well which makes you feel like there is more room if you are sitting in third row. If you are a tall adult you probably wouldn't want to go on a really long trip, but an hour or so would be no big deal to sit back there. Behind the third row there is a hidden compartment underneath to store a few things as well. Overall this car is the perfect fit for me. It gives me everything I was looking for...a luxurious vehicle that I can really enjoy whether driving alone or toting the kids all over in.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
QX60
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI QX60 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings