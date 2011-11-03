Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 for Sale Near Me

38 listings
EX35 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 38 listings
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    126,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    113,999 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $1,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    91,025 miles

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    104,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,495

    $363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    76,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,983

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    104,158 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,988

    $207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    99,878 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,997

    $425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    102,591 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,980

    $855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    145,136 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,777

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    135,008 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,054

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    104,406 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    102,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    117,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    120,989 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,800

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    80,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    85,363 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,904

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    116,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,588

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey

    130,921 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 38 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI EX35

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI EX35
Overall Consumer Rating
4.531 Reviews
31 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Seasoned Audi owner switches to the EX 35
rockyf,03/11/2011
I drove Audi's for 12 years; after looking at the Q5, Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota & Ford decided on the EX35, and have never looked back. Fun to drive, classy interior, tight fit & finish, cozy cabin, retro clock, warm leather, wood accents, the works! Was surprised that the XM nav, weather & traffic require separate purchases after 3 months. Mileage isn't what they promise or other reviews mention. Had one problem within a week of purchase with a rear "clunk" when going over a bump which Infiniti immediately repaired. Storage is fine for short trips or 2 passengers. I would recommend the car to anyone. Bubye Audi!
Report abuse
