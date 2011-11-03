Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 for Sale Near Me
- 126,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,999$1,203 Below Market
Lexus of Serramonte - Colma / California
Scores 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This INFINITI EX35 boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEAT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, DARK CURRANT METALLIC, [S93] FIRST AID KIT.* This INFINITI EX35 Features the Following Options *[B92] (4) SPLASH GUARDS, Wood trim accents, Vehicle speed-sensitive variable intermittent front wipers, Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Vehicle info system w/7.0" LCD screen -inc: trip computer, outside temp display, maintenance reminder, audio controls, HVAC controls, Vehicle dynamic control (VDC), USB port w/INFINITI Interface System for iPod, Traction Control System (TCS), Tire Pressure Monitor, Textured leather appointed seating.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Lexus of Serramonte located at 700 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 can get you a tried-and-true EX35 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR2AM753918
Stock: TAM753918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 113,999 milesGreat Deal
$9,500$1,232 Below Market
Rivertown Subaru - Columbus / Georgia
*NAVIGATION* *360 TOP DOWN CAMERA* *SUNROOF* *BACKUP CAMERA* *LEATHER INTERIOR* *HEATED SEATS* We are excited to offer this 2010 INFINITI EX35. This INFINITI EX35 Journey has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The quintessential INFINITI -- This INFINITI EX35 Journey speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2010 INFINITI EX35: The EX35 has a slew of standard luxury features even on the base model; upgrading to the Journey trim level with all-wheel drive only costs about five thousand dollars more than the to the price. The V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs, and the list of standard safety measures extensive. All that, and an impressive rating of 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway for the 2-wheel drive EX35. All-wheel drive drops those numbers by one, to 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are competitive price for a luxury crossover, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of new high-tech gear Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP1AM703042
Stock: AM703042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 91,025 miles
$7,990
AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres - Greenacres / Florida
[H01] Bose & Around View Monitor Pkg [P01] Premium Pkg Sun/Moonroof [W01] 18" Wheel Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System [M92] Cargo Area Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive [U01] Navigation Pkg Dark Currant Metallic Wheat; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. AUTONATION CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WORRY FREE WARRANTY 90 DAYS-4000 MILE WARRANTY: COVERS 100% OF PARTS & LABOR: 125 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION: ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DRIVE AXLE, BRAKES, STEERING, ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL: 5 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: CARFAX GUARANTEE TO NOT HAVE A SALVAGED TITLE OR FRAME DAMAGE: Call our internet department for an appointment! 561-433-5757 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR5AM754853
Stock: AM754853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 104,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,495$363 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity element mast|Auxiliary audio input - USB jack|In-Dash CD - single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.3|Rear brake diameter - 12.1|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - 0.6|Armrests - rear folding|Door sill trim - aluminum|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Interior accents - aluminum|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - proximity entry system trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - two 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Power windows - lockout button|Push-button start|Reading lights - front rear|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - fixed|Rear door type - liftgate|Axle ratio - 3.69|Alternator - 150 amps|Battery saver|Door handle color - chrome|Exhaust - dual tip|Exhaust tip color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler - roofline|Rear spoiler color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - maintenance due tire fill alert|Exterior entry lights - puddle lamps|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto on/off halogen|Taillights - LED|Side mirror adjustments - power power folding|Side mirrors - heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Hood buckling creases|Rearview monitor|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat power adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - leather-trimmed|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm engine immobilizer|Power door locks - anti-lockout auto-locking|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 17.1|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.2|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 26 mm|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 24 mm|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel spokes - 7|Wheels - aluminum|Front wipers - speed sensitive variable intermittent|Power windows - remotely operated safety reverse|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP7AM700467
Stock: AM700467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 76,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
[H01] Bose & Around View Monitor Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B01] Aluminum Roof Rails [M92] Cargo Area Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler [S93] First Aid Kit All Wheel Drive [U01] Navigation Pkg Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Platinum Graphite Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!!CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI EX35 Journey.More information about the 2010 INFINITI EX35:The EX35 has a slew of standard luxury features even on the base model; upgrading to the Journey trim level with all-wheel drive only costs about five thousand dollars more than the to the price. The V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs, and the list of standard safety measures extensive. All that, and an impressive rating of 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway for the 2-wheel drive EX35. All-wheel drive drops those numbers by one, to 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway.Interesting features of this model are competitive price for a luxury crossover, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of new high-tech gear AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR!15625 KATY FREEWAYHOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR1AM755241
Stock: AM755241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 104,158 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,988$207 Below Market
May Motor Company - Springfield / Missouri
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT REPORTS, REGULARLY SERVICED, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA AND SIDE CAMERA, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL, SAVE LOTS OF $$$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR6AM756966
Stock: 634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,878 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,997$425 Below Market
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this INFINITI EX35 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES BOSE AROUND VIEW MONITOR PKG Bose premium audio system w/(11) speakers, (2) subwoofers, 2GB Music Box hard drive, around view monitor w/front/rear sonar system, advanced climate control system w/auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air filter w/grape polyphenol filter, NAVIGATION PKG HDD-based navigation system, voice recognition, XM NavTraffic w/real-time traffic info, XM real-time weather w/3-day forecast, 9.3GB Music Box hard drive, in-dash CD/DVD player. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start. Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. INFINITI Journey with LIQUID PLATINUM exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 297 HP at 6800 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says 'One of the sportiest entries in the growing compact luxury SUV segment, with an attractive price to boot.'. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR4AM750776
Stock: F11258B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 102,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,980$855 Below Market
Joe Bullard Cadillac - Mobile / Alabama
Recent Arrival! 2010 Infiniti EX35 Journey Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose & Around View Monitor Package, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, INFINITI Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation GPS, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM w/In-Dash Single DVD-Audio Drive, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof Moonroof. Clean CARFAX. Located at Joe Bullard Acura. Odometer is 31376 miles below market average! Liquid Platinum Metallic 2010 INFINITI EX35
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP4AM701978
Stock: A01978T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 145,136 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,777
M Sport Motor Car Company - Hillside / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP1AM701372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,008 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,054
Hudson Nissan of North Charleston - North Charleston / South Carolina
2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey RWD 3.5L V6 Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..Congratulations on choosing an used vehicle from Hudson Nissan on Rivers Avenue. This vehicle has passed our 156 point inspection and comes with a free Carfax with Buyback protection. We also provide a no questions asked 10 day exchange policy on every used vehicle we sell. Also, every vehicle under 70K miles at time of delivery has a limited bumper to bumper 30 day warranty. Call one of our Certified Internet Consultants at 843-553-1000 to get more information about this used vehicle. Hudson Nissan is the number one volume Nissan store in the state of SC 8 years in a row. We accomplished this by making truly exceptional customer service our number one priority. Check us out online at www.myhudsonnissan.com to see our specials, or one of our 500+ vehicles we have in stock. We now offer free delivery within 500 miles, call for more details( Does not include hotel expenses). Hudson Nissan is proud to serve Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Columbia and surrounding cities in South Carolina. Online price includes $597.53 closing fee. Buyer is responsible for all state, county, and city taxes, tag, title, and registration fees in the state in which the vehicle will be registered. Offer good while supply lasts. Must finance with one of our lenders to receive full discounts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP3AM700093
Stock: V700093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 104,406 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,000
Rivertown Buick GMC - Columbus / Georgia
CLEAN ONE OWNER 2010 INFINITI EX35 JOURNEY. VERY WELL CARED FOR INSIDE AND OUT. VERY RESPONSIVE V6 THAT MAKES THIS ONE GO. THIS STYLISH CROSSOVER PROVIDES PERFORMANCE WITH FUEL EFFICIENCY AND HANDLES LIKE A SPORTS CAR. VERY VERSATILE AND A GREAT VALUE. COME GRAB THE SAVINGS!!! 'COME AROUND BACK' TO RIVERTOWN BUICK/GMC AT THE BACK OF THE RIVERTOWN AUTOMALL, BEHIND THE TOYOTA STORE. WHEN YOU SEE THE MILITARY FLAGS, YOU KNOW YOU ARE HERE. WE HAVE THE BEST SELECTION OF QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN COLUMBUS. COME EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP2AM703485
Stock: AM703485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 102,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,998
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP5AM703514
Stock: 19319822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax West Broad - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HRXAM755772
Stock: 19013034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,989 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,800
INFINITI of South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, RECENT TRADE IN, NAVIGATION GPS, SUNROOF MOONROOF, 18" ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, 16 SERVICE RECORDS, AWD, wheat Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Regular Ride Suspension, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Traction control. Recent Arrival! YOUR SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. WE ARE CONSTANTLY SANITIZING OUR OFFICES, SHOWROOM, ETC. OUR DELIVERY DRIVERS WILL SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE TAKING IT TO YOU. DRIVERS WILL WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES AND WILL RE-SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE EXITING. ANY REMAINING PAPERWORK WILL BE CAREFULLY HANDLED AND DELIVERED TO THE CUSTOMER FOR COMPLETION, ALL WHILE MAINTAINING A SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCE OF AT LEAST 6 FT. IF YOU REQUIRE ADDITIONAL SAFEGUARDS, PLEASE REACH OUT TO OUR TEAM. INFINITI of South Atlanta is not only the top rated INFINITI dealer in Georgia by Google, Yelp, DealerRater, and more, but we have been the #1 INFINITI Certified dealer in the state since 2011! As part of our Executive VIP Program, a value added benefits program unique to INFINITI of South Atlanta, Complimentary Sirius/XM trial is also included on vehicles with factory installed satellite radio! Please print this ad to take advantage of the low, no-haggle price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR1AM756731
Stock: U5516A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 80,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS ABSOLUTE DIAMOND OF A 1 OWNER LOCAL 2010 INFINITI EX35 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HR8AM752966
Stock: 9200J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,363 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,904
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
***Customer Friendly, MARKET BASED NO HAGGLE PRICING Updated Regularly To Match Changing Market Conditions.*Navigation*, *Bluetooth*, *Power Sunroof/Moonroof*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Rear View Camera*, AWD, Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 17 7-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, Advanced Climate Control System, Around View Monitor, Bose & Around View Monitor Package, Heated front seats, INFINITI Navigation System, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM w/In-Dash Single DVD-Audio Drive, Remote keyless entry.Odometer is 23647 miles below market average!***CARFAX CERTIFIED! ***VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call Passport INFINITI of Suitland at (240) 695-5500 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4731 Auth Place Marlow Heights, MD 20746. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE! We are a PureCars Platinum Dealer. 2010 INFINITI EX35 Liquid Platinum Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HRXAM752614
Stock: 5175A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 116,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,588
Sewell Lexus of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1AJ0HP1AM700996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,921 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
EX35 Journey, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, Black Obsidian, Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 17' 7-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, INFINITI Navigation System, Power moonroof. 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKAJ09E79M900446
Stock: IC5280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
