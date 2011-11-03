Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

[H01] Bose & Around View Monitor Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B01] Aluminum Roof Rails [M92] Cargo Area Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler [S93] First Aid Kit All Wheel Drive [U01] Navigation Pkg Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Platinum Graphite Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI EX35 Journey. More information about the 2010 INFINITI EX35: The EX35 has a slew of standard luxury features even on the base model; upgrading to the Journey trim level with all-wheel drive only costs about five thousand dollars more than the to the price. The V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs, and the list of standard safety measures extensive. All that, and an impressive rating of 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway for the 2-wheel drive EX35. All-wheel drive drops those numbers by one, to 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are competitive price for a luxury crossover, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of new high-tech gear

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1AJ0HR1AM755241

Stock: AM755241

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020