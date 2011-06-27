Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,270
|$18,434
|$21,258
|Clean
|$14,389
|$17,374
|$20,034
|Average
|$12,627
|$15,254
|$17,584
|Rough
|$10,865
|$13,134
|$15,134
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,356
|$17,703
|$18,917
|Clean
|$15,413
|$16,685
|$17,827
|Average
|$13,526
|$14,649
|$15,647
|Rough
|$11,639
|$12,613
|$13,468
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q70 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,428
|$16,883
|$19,077
|Clean
|$13,596
|$15,912
|$17,978
|Average
|$11,931
|$13,971
|$15,780
|Rough
|$10,267
|$12,029
|$13,582
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,679
|$18,507
|$21,033
|Clean
|$14,774
|$17,443
|$19,822
|Average
|$12,965
|$15,314
|$17,398
|Rough
|$11,157
|$13,186
|$14,974
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q70 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,176
|$22,849
|$26,129
|Clean
|$18,069
|$21,535
|$24,623
|Average
|$15,857
|$18,907
|$21,612
|Rough
|$13,645
|$16,279
|$18,602