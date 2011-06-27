  1. Home
Used 2014 INFINITI Q70 Consumer Reviews

Rattle in the dash with less than 200 miles

tntstark, 02/04/2015
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car three days ago. Before the odometer hit 200 miles, the dash had a rattle anytime I drove on any road that wasn't perfectly smooth. The eight year old Mercedes I traded in for this car had no rattles when driven on the same roads and it was a soft top. This is completely unaccepted for a brand new upscale vehicle.

