Used 2012 INFINITI EX for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    104,243 miles
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    99,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $13,249

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    111,294 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $13,599

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    71,104 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,499

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Dark Red
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    158,163 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    94,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,930

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    67,092 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    57,071 miles

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    41,185 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,555

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    88,723 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,475

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    59,222 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    104,125 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Dark Red
    used

    2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    95,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,899

    $1,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Dark Red
    used

    2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    91,208 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,850

    $2,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    76,034 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,842

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    21,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,888

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    98,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,680

    $1,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey

    100,816 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,499

    $929 Below Market
    Details

EX35
spotonthelake,12/21/2014
Bought the 2012 EX35 used. I wanted something fun to drive and my wife wanted something with some utility. I drove all the SUV's and crossovers. All of the others had more utility and less fun. I use the fun every day. I have a pick up truck for utility. Another reviewer mentioned tiny wheels and rattles. The stock 18" rims fill up the wheel wells and this is one of the most solid cars I have ever owned.
