The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan with an excellent available V8 that's otherwise showing its age, and it's outshined by more recent competitors. As with other Infinitis, the Q70's features are mostly grouped into packages, with few available stand-alone options. Several variants have been added over its life cycle, though it's pretty straightforward to find the one that's best for you. The Q70 is offered as a base model or in long-wheelbase Q70L guise, and the two engines available also denote the trim level. The entry-level 3.7 Luxe offers loads of value since the Essential package is offered at zero cost on this trim level. This package includes a heap of features such as leather, navigation, heated and ventilated seats, parking alerts, voice controls, a heated steering wheel and Bose premium audio. Additional features are available in a variety of packages. If features are more important than acceleration, the 3.7 Luxe is a no-brainer among Q70s. The price premium for the Q70 5.6 Luxe trim level is hefty considering it grants you the 5.6-liter V8 and little more. No features are exclusive to the 5.6 Luxe compared with the 3.7 Luxe. In light of that, the V8 is a pricey engine. The Premium Select package is unavailable on this trim level. Aside from that, long-wheelbase Q70L models are largely carbon copies of their base-model analogs when it comes to features. Perhaps the biggest decision to make among 2019 Infiniti Q70 trims comes down to how much you value passing power. The V8 engine adds just about all the character you'll get out of the Q70, but you'll pay handsomely if you heed the siren song of V8 thrust. If you think this is the luxury sedan for you, let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Infiniti Q70 for your needs.

The 2019 INFINITI Q70 is offered in the following submodels: Q70 Sedan. Available styles include 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI Q70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Q70 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Q70.

