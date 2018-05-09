  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2019 INFINITI Q70

#11 Midsize luxury sedan

What’s new

  • The Infiniti Q70 carries over with no major changes
  • Part of the first-generation Q70 introduced for the 2014 model year

Pros & Cons

  • Athletic, with strong acceleration in V8 versions
  • Large cabin with comfortable seats
  • Infotainment interface is dated and clunky to use
  • Many driver assistance features are optional
  • Ride comfort suffers with the 20-inch wheels
  • Limited small-item storage in cabin
INFINITI Q70 for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$50,400
2019 INFINITI Q70 pricing

Which Q70 does Edmunds recommend?

The big V8 adds a lot of character to the otherwise middling Q70, so the Q70 5.6 Luxe is the trim we'd pick. Unless driving in inclement weather is a common occurrence for you, we'd also forgo all-wheel drive. Definitely add the ProActive package for the active safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. While we like most of the features that come with the Sport package, its larger wheels and stiffer suspension compromise the ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.6 / 10

We love a big Japanese sedan with a V8 as much as anyone, and the 2019 Infiniti Q70 offers one of the biggest. But stacked up against the competition, the Q70 falls flat regardless of how it's equipped. The current Q70 originally hit the market way back in 2011 under the M56 moniker, and though it's received some updates over the years, it simply hasn't kept pace with competitors.

While it's roomy and comfortable, the interior design is undeniably dated, and the technology on offer feels positively Precambrian when compared to what you'll find in the latest Mercedes-Benz or BMW. The Q70's ride also isn't very refined, especially if you opt for the larger wheels and sportier suspension, which make it downright choppy. Unfortunately, passing on these upgrades has a noticeable impact on the car's handling capability.

There's a lot of strong competition in the midsize luxury sedan market, from newcomers such as Genesis to old hands such as Mercedes-Benz, and most of the alternatives have more to recommend them than the Q70.

INFINITI Q70 models

The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is available in two main trim levels: 3.7 Luxe and 5.6 Luxe. The numbers indicate what type of engine is under the hood. A long-wheelbase Q70L is available with either engine and similar equipment. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. A seven-speed automatic is the sole transmission available, while a variety of optional packages provide for a degree of customization.

The base Q70 3.7 Luxe receives motivation from a 3.7-liter V6 (330 horsepower, 270 pound-feet of torque). Standard features include a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and power-adjustable and heated front seats. A no-cost Essential package (which you can expect to be equipped) further adds a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, a heated steering wheel, a top-down parking camera system, leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, and a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system.

The optional Premium Select Edition package for the 3.7 Luxe adds dark exterior trim, a rear spoiler, 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, a suedelike headliner and premium leather upholstery.

Q70s bearing the 5.6 Luxe badge pack a 5.6-liter V8 (420 hp, 417 lb-ft of torque). These models include all the items of the 3.7 Luxe.

Long-wheelbase variants are differentiated by the Q70L name. These longer models offer an extra 5.5 inches of rear legroom, a rear 12-volt outlet, power soft-close rear doors and heated rear seats.

For both Q70 trims, the ProActive package adds advanced safety features including forward collision warning, front and rear collision mitigation with automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring and intervention, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control. For Q70L trims, the Sensory package adds a 16-speaker Bose stereo, a power rear sunshade, and unique interior trim including upgraded rear-seat upholstery.

The Sport package is available on both standard-wheelbase Q70 trims. It adds 20-inch wheels, a different fascia, upgraded brakes, a firmer suspension, a 16-speaker Bose stereo, a power rear sunshade and magnesium paddle shifters. Long-wheelbase variants can opt for the Performance Tire and Wheel package, which includes 20-inch wheels and larger, more capable brakes.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Infiniti Q70 5.6 w/Premium Select Edition package (5.6L V8 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.0
Technology4.5

Driving

7.5
This is a genuine sport sedan. The V8 is big and burly, and the steering and brakes are effective. Much is outdated about the Q70, but performance remains a strength.

Acceleration

8.0
The big V8 accelerates effortlessly at full throttle, although low-rpm power is soft compared to what rival turbocharged engines produce. In our testing, the 0-60 mph sprint took 5.2 seconds — unremarkable for 420 hp — but there's plenty of real-world punch. This is a fast car.

Braking

7.5
The braking feels expertly calibrated and inspires confidence. The pedal is reassuringly firm and easy to modulate. In our emergency-braking test, the Q70 posted better-than-average distances with its all-season tires. Note that the Premium Select Edition includes upgraded brakes.

Steering

8.0
The steering is responsive and accurate in quick transitions, giving you the sense that the Q70 can be placed precisely around turns. Effort is fingertip-light in parking lots yet firm and steady on freeway slogs. Very good for the segment.

Handling

7.5
The Q70 feels narrow and agile on winding roads, turning in eagerly and generally comporting itself like a smaller car. The base car has too much bounce in the suspension for real sporty driving, but a Sport package is available and would provide improvements.

Drivability

7.0
The transmission serves up precise rev-matched downshifts in manual mode, yet it operates unobtrusively in the daily slog. While passing or merging, however, downshifts can be slow to engage in Drive. Overall, the Q70 is a smooth driver that rarely annoys.

Comfort

7.0
On the highway, the Q70's ride is calm and isolating, though imperfect surfaces can make the car feel jittery. The seating is spacious and plush. It's a pleasant car to be in, but not much more.

Seat comfort

8.5
A Q70 strong suit. The seats are soft yet have enough support for all-day driving. The rear seats have excellent under-thigh support.

Ride comfort

5.5
The Q70 lacks the composed suppleness on rough roads that shoppers in this segment rightly expect. The structure too readily quivers and shakes. This is partly down to the big 20-inch wheels and tires. Rivals with similar equipment exhibit more refinement.

Noise & vibration

7.0
It's adequately quiet on most surfaces. Tire noise can intrude at times, but that's par for the course with 20-inch rubber. We noted some gentle shaking from the big V8 at idle; some might call it "character," but others will wish for more isolation.

Climate control

8.5
The straightforward controls include simple rocker switches for temperature adjustment. The entire bank of climate controls is angled up toward the front occupants, enhancing visibility and accessibility. The fan is quiet and air conditioning is cold in triple-digit heat.

Interior

8.0
The Q70's cabin has very good ergonomics overall. The dashboard and console wrap snugly around the driver. Even the standard-wheelbase model has generous rear legroom. The outdated tech interface is the main drawback.

Ease of use

6.5
The control layout is mostly user-friendly. But the touchscreen is too far from the driver, and the redundant control knob is less intuitive than those in rivals.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The seats are high relative to the floor, so you conveniently slide onto them more than plop down into them. The roof inside is high enough to stay out of your way, even in the back. The door openings are more than adequate.

Driving position

9.0
The wraparound dashboard and elevated center console make the Q70 feel more like a sports car from the driver's seat, and that seat has a variety of adjustments for taller or shorter drivers. The power steering column has plenty of tilt-and-telescoping range.

Roominess

8.5
The Q70's interior dimensions will likely feel just right for many shoppers. Four 6-footers can travel in comfort. Those in back will enjoy the elevated bottom cushion, which gives great thigh support. Space for the rear middle seat is very tight.

Visibility

7.5
Front visibility is excellent, and it's framed entertainingly by the curvaceous front fenders — kind of like in a Corvette. The rising beltline and rakish rear roofline conspire to inhibit rear visibility a bit, but it's still manageable.

Quality

7.0
The cabin is nicely trimmed with lots of leather and interesting industrial-metal accents. The materials quality overall is high, and assembly tolerances seem tight. But the control knob and adjoining seat-heater knobs feel downmarket.

Utility

6.0
The Q70 generally underwhelms on the utility front, but good child safety-seat features redeem it somewhat. If you don't care about child safety seats, the lack of small-item storage and a power trunklid might give you pause.

Small-item storage

5.0
Small-item storage is poor, with only two cupholders and an ashtray on the center console. There's nothing in the way of thoughtful smartphone nooks or crannies. At least the center-console storage box under the armrest is reasonably spacious and handy.

Cargo space

6.0
The trunk capacity is about average. There's a wide opening, but it narrows at the wheelwells. There's no power closing, just power release, and the release takes an extra half-second for some reason. The rear seatback is fixed, so you can't fold it down to gain extra cargo capacity.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Two sets of LATCH anchors with three tethers on the rear shelf. Access is user-friendly. A rear-facing seat could be a squeeze behind a long-legged driver, but the Q70L should work just fine.

Technology

4.5
If you're wondering why the Q70 rates relatively poorly overall, this section is the answer. Infiniti has largely left the Q70's touchscreen interface untouched during this decade, and its advanced age is readily apparent. The car's rivals, meanwhile, have decisively pulled ahead.

Smartphone integration

4.0
The infotainment system debuted well before Bluetooth audio became ubiquitous, and that's painfully obvious. Our Q70 had a hard time remembering paired phones from drive to drive. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay aren't offered.

Driver aids

4.0
Our test car lacked the Technology package, which contains just about every high-tech safety feature the Q70 offers. It's almost unheard of in this class for items such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning to be optional.

Voice control

5.0
Not surprisingly, the Q70's voice command system is also getting on in years. We couldn't figure out how to control Bluetooth audio without consulting the manual. Spoken commands must be perfectly precise; there's no "intelligence" that we could detect.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI Q70.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My 2nd Infiniti
John A.,
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I traded my 2012 Infiniti 37 for a 2019 Q70L. I drove the M37 for 95000 miles without major repairs being required. Dealer service has been outstanding. The car sells for a lot less than the BMW740, the Mercedes E350, or the Lexus GS350. Also a 330 HP engine is standard. I like everything about the Q70L, except for the GPS system. Exterior and interior quality is excellent. The exterior looks great; the front ene reminds me of a shark. The ride is very smooth, even with the 20 inche wheels. Others may think the exhaust acceleration nice is high, but I like the sound of the engine exhaust when I floor the gas. The Q70L has a large interior, and an especially roomy rear seat and leg room. I have no regrets about buying this car, and Infiniti of Raleigh has given me outstanding service. A beautiful car!

5 out of 5 stars, Under appreciated Great Luxury Car!
K.San,
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I did lots of shopping before decide to go with Infiniti Q70L. I like the styling of Q70L and mine came with all packages possible including driver assist, the car looks amazing in black on black combination and it is perfect for road trips, the extra 6" leg room is unmatchable in the class and puts this car almost in S class category. the interior quality and comfort is exceptional and everywhere you touch is real trim and soft to the touch, the only hard touch spot I found is the bottom of B pillar cover. The interior is isolated from outside with all noise insulations in doors and double pane glasses and active noise cancellation system. All the advanced safety functions that come in the driver assist package are icing on the cake and they all work pretty well and few times so far have saved us from sticky situations. The 3.7 V6 330hp engine has plenty of power and is very responsive, however I found the transmission in standard mode to be slightly slow in downshifts which can be fixed if you put it in sports mode. The kids love the soft closing feature on rear doors and trunk and I wished INFINITI would have added that to front doors as well, just don't understand why is not included. The infotainment system is the only area that I can say this car lacks and the interface is very dated with no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto (Come on Infiniti! Really?! It's 2020 already), however the 16 speaker Bose system produces very great sound. With the incentives that Infiniti and dealers offer on these sedans there is no room for thinking on purchasing any other luxury brand vehicle unless you are brand oriented person.

5 out of 5 stars, Q70s 5 Series Slayer!
RD,
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Looked at the Audi A6, BMW 5 series. Infiniti Q70s, 6 cylinder with plenty of horse power. The sport model has great handling and sporty ride. Comfortable on longer highway trips and lively enough on the back roads. Great seat support and has all the electronics including the Bose noise reduction cabin. Cons : Dated radio interface...no Apple CarPlay/ Android App.

5 out of 5 stars, Q70L RWD
Gary C,
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Wonderful car with all the features and accessories. This is my 4th Infiniti including this Q70L and an M37X. All four cars have outstanding features and are very reliable. Too bad it is being discontinued. The “L” rides like a limo.

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan features & specs
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MSRP$50,400
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan features & specs
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MSRP$51,900
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan features & specs
5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan
5.6L 8cyl 7A
MSRP$63,450
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
MSRP$52,550
MPG 18 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all 2019 INFINITI Q70 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Q70 safety features:

Blind-Spot Intervention
Warns you of a vehicle in your blind spot and steers you away if you attempt a lane change.
Predictive Forward Collision Warning
Watches ahead and flashes an alert if it senses an impending collision.
Lane Departure Warning
Detects and emits an alert if it catches you leaving your lane unintentionally.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Infiniti Q70 vs. the competition

Infiniti Q70 vs. Infiniti Q50

The Q50 is the Q70's little brother, in every sense: It's smaller, nimbler and newer. The technology on hand in the Q50 is a generational leap from the Q70. The Q50 lacks the Q70's plush seats and grunty V8, but it's still a comfortable and quick car in its own right. It's also less expensive. Overall, we like the Q50 more.

Compare Infiniti Q70 & Infiniti Q50 features

Infiniti Q70 vs. Lexus GS 350

The GS 350 is a sporty midsize sedan with a strong V6 engine on offer and a more modern cabin than the Q70. Of course, it comes with its own tech frustrations because of Lexus' woeful infotainment controller. Still, the Lexus wins out because of its more refined ride and handling characteristics. The GS range also offers several powertrain options beyond the V6, including a hybrid and an excellent V8 in the GS F.

Compare Infiniti Q70 & Lexus GS 350 features

Infiniti Q70 vs. Lexus LS 500

The LS 500 is the flagship of the Lexus lineup, an opulent full-size luxury sedan powered by a strong turbocharged V6 engine or a more efficient hybrid powertrain. Its interior design is on the cutting edge, although its infotainment interface can be frustrating to use. The experience the LS 500 offers is simply on another level from the dated Q70, but you'll pay handsomely for the upgrade.

Compare Infiniti Q70 & Lexus LS 500 features

More about the 2019 INFINITI Q70

The 2019 Infiniti Q70 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan with an excellent available V8 that's otherwise showing its age, and it's outshined by more recent competitors.

As with other Infinitis, the Q70's features are mostly grouped into packages, with few available stand-alone options. Several variants have been added over its life cycle, though it's pretty straightforward to find the one that's best for you.

The Q70 is offered as a base model or in long-wheelbase Q70L guise, and the two engines available also denote the trim level. The entry-level 3.7 Luxe offers loads of value since the Essential package is offered at zero cost on this trim level. This package includes a heap of features such as leather, navigation, heated and ventilated seats, parking alerts, voice controls, a heated steering wheel and Bose premium audio. Additional features are available in a variety of packages. If features are more important than acceleration, the 3.7 Luxe is a no-brainer among Q70s.

The price premium for the Q70 5.6 Luxe trim level is hefty considering it grants you the 5.6-liter V8 and little more. No features are exclusive to the 5.6 Luxe compared with the 3.7 Luxe. In light of that, the V8 is a pricey engine. The Premium Select package is unavailable on this trim level. Aside from that, long-wheelbase Q70L models are largely carbon copies of their base-model analogs when it comes to features.

Perhaps the biggest decision to make among 2019 Infiniti Q70 trims comes down to how much you value passing power. The V8 engine adds just about all the character you'll get out of the Q70, but you'll pay handsomely if you heed the siren song of V8 thrust. If you think this is the luxury sedan for you, let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Infiniti Q70 for your needs.

2019 INFINITI Q70 Overview

The 2019 INFINITI Q70 is offered in the following submodels: Q70 Sedan. Available styles include 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A), 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A), L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

What do people think of the 2019 INFINITI Q70?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 INFINITI Q70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Q70 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Q70.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 INFINITI Q70 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Q70 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

