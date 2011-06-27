Vehicle overview

A car heading into the last year of its product cycle is a bit like a lame-duck politician: It has nothing left to prove, and very few radical changes can be expected. And if it hasn't yet proven that it can perform, it probably won't get another chance. While the 2010 Infiniti M35 is anything but lame -- and the company's flagship sedan series will be back bigger and better for 2011 -- the analogy holds true since this swan song model sees no major changes. Plus, the current version of the M35 has nothing to prove since it's already a competent competitor in the midsize luxury class.

The M35 already has a vivacious V6 and adept handling abilities that will please more performance-oriented buyers, while also sporting an elegant interior and ample convenience features that will lure the luxury car crowd. Its 3.5-liter V6 produces a stout 303 horsepower, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission on rear-drive models. With the AWD version, the engine is matched with a five-speed automatic. And like other Infinitis, the M35 offers cutting-edge safety, conveniences and tech amenities.

As good as it is, the M35 does fall short in some areas when compared to the competition. It doesn't quite measure up performance-wise to the BMW 5 Series, nor does it match the road manners of the Lexus GS 350 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. And in terms of price, the M35 costs considerably more than the segment-spoiling Hyundai Genesis. Still, the differences among these contenders are subtle and largely subjective. So for anyone shopping for a midsize luxury sedan, the 2010 Infiniti M35 is still worth a look.