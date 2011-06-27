2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Muscular V6 engine
- sharp handling
- strong brakes
- easy-to-use high-tech features.
- Cramped rear seats
- small trunk
- expensive options structure
- engine gets raucous at high rpm
- overly stiff ride of IPL model.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Infiniti Q60 offers plenty of performance. But compared with rival luxury sport coupes, refinement and practicality are lacking.
Vehicle overview
The 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe is a new name for what Infiniti previously called its G37 coupe. The name change is pretty much just that, as this year's car is isn't really any different from how it was before. This means it's an appealing upscale sport coupe that offers a nice blend of performance and luxury, although practicality suffers somewhat in the process.
Though the wisdom of its name change may be debatable, there's no denying the strengths that have led us to praise this luxury sport coupe in years past. On the performance side of the ledger, there's the powerful 330-horsepower V6 engine and sharp handling it inherited from the Nissan 370Z on which the 2014 Q60 coupe is based. Add the flowing lines and muscular haunches of the Q60's styling and an interior wrapped in top-quality materials and filled with the latest high-tech features, and you have a car that delivers a very agreeable balance between athletic moves on winding country roads and head-turning style and sophistication around town.
Buyers looking to kick performance up a notch can step up to the performance-oriented Q60 IPL (Infiniti Performance Line). Upgrades here include a more powerful version of the 3.7-liter V6, firmer suspension calibrations, revised steering and beefier brakes. The IPL also features some distinctive exterior enhancements, including 19-inch alloy wheels with performance tires and aerodynamic bodywork. Even with all of these go-faster upgrades, though, the IPL coupe didn't actually go any faster in our testing, and it has a much stiffer ride to boot.
The regular-strength Q60 coupe is much easier to recommend, but it's not without a few shortcomings of its own. From a practical standpoint, the Q60's rear seat and trunk are small, even by the standards of this class. And while the Q60's V6 engine offers robust acceleration, it can often sound and feel harsh when pushed toward its upper rpm limits. With this in mind, buyers considering the 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe might also want to look at some of its competitors. The new 2014 BMW 4 Series should be your first stop; it offers comparable driving dynamics and a much roomier rear seat. The 2014 Audi A5 and 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class also have a slight edge in interior refinement. But overall, the 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe remains a solid choice, especially if performance is a priority.
2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe models
The four-seat 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe is offered in four trim levels: the Q60 Journey, the Q60 AWD ("base"), the Q60S 6MT and the Q60 IPL. Infiniti also offers a Q60 convertible, which is reviewed separately.
Standard features on the well-equipped Journey model include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats, a folding rear seat, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with an accompanying tilting gauge cluster), a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Q60 AWD gets all of the above plus an all-wheel-drive system.
Most options are grouped into packages, and each package requires you to select one or more of the preceding option packages to get the next one on the list. For example, everything starts with the Premium package, which bundles a sunroof, rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, power driver-seat lumbar, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an 11-speaker Bose audio system. To that you can add the Navigation package, which includes a navigation system, Bluetooth audio connectivity and voice controls.
Once you've checked the boxes for those two packages, you can spring for the Sport package, which gets you 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, sport-tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential, unique styling, paddle shifters (for automatics) and front sport seats with adjustable bolsters and thigh support.
Only after you've added all of the above will you be allowed to add the available Technology package, which consists of adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision seatbelt preparation system, automatic wipers and an advanced climate control system with an air purifier.
The Q60S 6MT model includes everything in the Premium, Navigation and Sport packages, along with a standard manual transmission. The sunroof and the Technology package are not available on this model. Opting for the Q60 IPL trim boosts the coupe's performance credentials with more engine power, a sport-tuned exhaust, more aggressive suspension tuning, aerodynamic enhancements and unique badging.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Power for the 2014 Infiniti Q60 comes from a 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard. The Q60S 6MT swaps the automatic for a six-speed manual transmission, and the Q60 AWD retains the automatic and adds an all-wheel-drive system.
In Edmunds performance testing, a Q60S 6MT coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds: a very respectable performance for this class, though some competitors are quicker. EPA estimated fuel economy with rear-wheel drive and the automatic transmission is 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/27 mpg highway). The Q60 AWD drops a bit, to 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway), and the Q60 Sport with the manual transmission is also rated at 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway).
The Q60 IPL coupe gets a more powerful version of the same engine that puts out 348 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque. It's offered with either the six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic. Despite the IPL's horsepower bump, the manual-shift coupe posted an identical 5.7-second 0-60-mph time in our testing.
Safety
Standard safety features for the Q60 coupe include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard, and rear parking sensors are standard or optional, depending on the trim level. The optional Technology package includes impending frontal collision preparation (pre-crash seatbelt tensioning and brake priming).
In Edmunds brake testing, a Q60S came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, a good number that's fairly typical for cars in this segment fitted with summer tires.
Driving
Step on the gas and the 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe's V6 delivers pulse-quickening performance, though the engine can sound coarse as revs approach the redline. The seven-speed automatic transmission helps make the most of that power with quick shifts via the steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. Downshifts are quite smooth thanks to rev-matching functionality, but upshifts can sometimes be a tad harsh. All the same, though, it's a better choice than the available six-speed manual, which has a rather stiff clutch pedal that can engage abruptly until you've acclimated to it.
Around turns, the Q60 coupe is impressively balanced and offers plenty of grip. The steering can feel unnecessarily heavy, though, especially with the quicker ratio that comes as part of the Sport option package (standard on the Q60S). The Q60's ride quality is pretty smooth, though, even on substandard pavement.
Ultimately, there's little gained by choosing the Q60 IPL model. Its acceleration and handling aren't measurably better than other Infiniti Q60s, and the ride quality noticeably suffers because of the stiffer suspension tuning.
Interior
The 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe's interior is a near-ideal blend of form and function. The design is stylish without being overly fussy, and the leather upholstery and optional wood trim give the space an upscale vibe. Standard climate and audio controls operate intuitively, as does the available navigation system. The iPod integration and the optional Bose audio system are among the best we've tried.
Up front, the standard seats offer good comfort and support. The available sport seats feature more substantial side bolsters designed to keep your backside planted during aggressive driving, but they may be a bit of a tight fit for larger individuals. You're not going to want to put an adult in either of the rear seats, though they provide a handy spot to stash large purses and laptop bags.
The Q60's trunk offers a mere 7.4 cubic feet of cargo room, a number that falls considerably short of several competitors. Folding down the rear seatbacks helps some, as it opens up enough space to squeeze in longer items.
Features & Specs
