Consumer Rating
(9)
2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Muscular V6 engine
  • sharp handling
  • strong brakes
  • easy-to-use high-tech features.
  • Cramped rear seats
  • small trunk
  • expensive options structure
  • engine gets raucous at high rpm
  • overly stiff ride of IPL model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Infiniti Q60 offers plenty of performance. But compared with rival luxury sport coupes, refinement and practicality are lacking.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe is a new name for what Infiniti previously called its G37 coupe. The name change is pretty much just that, as this year's car is isn't really any different from how it was before. This means it's an appealing upscale sport coupe that offers a nice blend of performance and luxury, although practicality suffers somewhat in the process.

Though the wisdom of its name change may be debatable, there's no denying the strengths that have led us to praise this luxury sport coupe in years past. On the performance side of the ledger, there's the powerful 330-horsepower V6 engine and sharp handling it inherited from the Nissan 370Z on which the 2014 Q60 coupe is based. Add the flowing lines and muscular haunches of the Q60's styling and an interior wrapped in top-quality materials and filled with the latest high-tech features, and you have a car that delivers a very agreeable balance between athletic moves on winding country roads and head-turning style and sophistication around town.

Buyers looking to kick performance up a notch can step up to the performance-oriented Q60 IPL (Infiniti Performance Line). Upgrades here include a more powerful version of the 3.7-liter V6, firmer suspension calibrations, revised steering and beefier brakes. The IPL also features some distinctive exterior enhancements, including 19-inch alloy wheels with performance tires and aerodynamic bodywork. Even with all of these go-faster upgrades, though, the IPL coupe didn't actually go any faster in our testing, and it has a much stiffer ride to boot.

The regular-strength Q60 coupe is much easier to recommend, but it's not without a few shortcomings of its own. From a practical standpoint, the Q60's rear seat and trunk are small, even by the standards of this class. And while the Q60's V6 engine offers robust acceleration, it can often sound and feel harsh when pushed toward its upper rpm limits. With this in mind, buyers considering the 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe might also want to look at some of its competitors. The new 2014 BMW 4 Series should be your first stop; it offers comparable driving dynamics and a much roomier rear seat. The 2014 Audi A5 and 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class also have a slight edge in interior refinement. But overall, the 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe remains a solid choice, especially if performance is a priority.

2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe models

The four-seat 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe is offered in four trim levels: the Q60 Journey, the Q60 AWD ("base"), the Q60S 6MT and the Q60 IPL. Infiniti also offers a Q60 convertible, which is reviewed separately.

Standard features on the well-equipped Journey model include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats, a folding rear seat, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with an accompanying tilting gauge cluster), a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Q60 AWD gets all of the above plus an all-wheel-drive system.

Most options are grouped into packages, and each package requires you to select one or more of the preceding option packages to get the next one on the list. For example, everything starts with the Premium package, which bundles a sunroof, rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, power driver-seat lumbar, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an 11-speaker Bose audio system. To that you can add the Navigation package, which includes a navigation system, Bluetooth audio connectivity and voice controls.

Once you've checked the boxes for those two packages, you can spring for the Sport package, which gets you 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, sport-tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential, unique styling, paddle shifters (for automatics) and front sport seats with adjustable bolsters and thigh support.

Only after you've added all of the above will you be allowed to add the available Technology package, which consists of adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision seatbelt preparation system, automatic wipers and an advanced climate control system with an air purifier.

The Q60S 6MT model includes everything in the Premium, Navigation and Sport packages, along with a standard manual transmission. The sunroof and the Technology package are not available on this model. Opting for the Q60 IPL trim boosts the coupe's performance credentials with more engine power, a sport-tuned exhaust, more aggressive suspension tuning, aerodynamic enhancements and unique badging.

2014 Highlights

Aside from the new name, the 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe (formerly the G37 coupe) returns unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Power for the 2014 Infiniti Q60 comes from a 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard. The Q60S 6MT swaps the automatic for a six-speed manual transmission, and the Q60 AWD retains the automatic and adds an all-wheel-drive system.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Q60S 6MT coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds: a very respectable performance for this class, though some competitors are quicker. EPA estimated fuel economy with rear-wheel drive and the automatic transmission is 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/27 mpg highway). The Q60 AWD drops a bit, to 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway), and the Q60 Sport with the manual transmission is also rated at 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway).

The Q60 IPL coupe gets a more powerful version of the same engine that puts out 348 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque. It's offered with either the six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic. Despite the IPL's horsepower bump, the manual-shift coupe posted an identical 5.7-second 0-60-mph time in our testing.

Safety

Standard safety features for the Q60 coupe include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard, and rear parking sensors are standard or optional, depending on the trim level. The optional Technology package includes impending frontal collision preparation (pre-crash seatbelt tensioning and brake priming).

In Edmunds brake testing, a Q60S came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, a good number that's fairly typical for cars in this segment fitted with summer tires.

Driving

Step on the gas and the 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe's V6 delivers pulse-quickening performance, though the engine can sound coarse as revs approach the redline. The seven-speed automatic transmission helps make the most of that power with quick shifts via the steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. Downshifts are quite smooth thanks to rev-matching functionality, but upshifts can sometimes be a tad harsh. All the same, though, it's a better choice than the available six-speed manual, which has a rather stiff clutch pedal that can engage abruptly until you've acclimated to it.

Around turns, the Q60 coupe is impressively balanced and offers plenty of grip. The steering can feel unnecessarily heavy, though, especially with the quicker ratio that comes as part of the Sport option package (standard on the Q60S). The Q60's ride quality is pretty smooth, though, even on substandard pavement.

Ultimately, there's little gained by choosing the Q60 IPL model. Its acceleration and handling aren't measurably better than other Infiniti Q60s, and the ride quality noticeably suffers because of the stiffer suspension tuning.

Interior

The 2014 Infiniti Q60 coupe's interior is a near-ideal blend of form and function. The design is stylish without being overly fussy, and the leather upholstery and optional wood trim give the space an upscale vibe. Standard climate and audio controls operate intuitively, as does the available navigation system. The iPod integration and the optional Bose audio system are among the best we've tried.

Up front, the standard seats offer good comfort and support. The available sport seats feature more substantial side bolsters designed to keep your backside planted during aggressive driving, but they may be a bit of a tight fit for larger individuals. You're not going to want to put an adult in either of the rear seats, though they provide a handy spot to stash large purses and laptop bags.

The Q60's trunk offers a mere 7.4 cubic feet of cargo room, a number that falls considerably short of several competitors. Folding down the rear seatbacks helps some, as it opens up enough space to squeeze in longer items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe.

5(33%)
4(56%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Sport Coupe for the Money
Infiniti Q60 Rocks,07/16/2015
Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I am writing this review, because the other review said that he was only getting like 12.3 miles per gallon. My fuel mileage with city and highway driving has averaged 22.3 miles/gallon. The car has great acceleration and handling. I'm 6 feet tall 250 pounds and would not recommend the car for anyone larger than me. I am very happy with the car. I purchased mine as a certified pre-owned for $33,000 with 12,000 miles. As far as value for the money, nothing else comes even close. The car has also been very reliable. At 37,500 miles, I just replaced the tires and brakes all the way around. The trunk is a little tight, but I am able to get my golf clubs, two pair of golf shoes, shag bag, 2 golf shirts, 3 golf towels, and golf supplies in trunk. I think they should have just made the car a 2 seater like the 370Z and increased the trunk storage. I am very happy with my purchase. Now 53,000 miles no problems....replaced brakes at 40k with ray asbestos hybrid & happy with them... Now with 83,000 miles....replaced brakes and tires at 80K...rotors still good. I am still using the original battery ....load tests fine, but will probably replace soon. The only problems I have with the car are 1. Switch to control passenger window on drivers side is starting to act up...sometimes window does down an inch then stops...will probably have to be replace...when IPhone updated to IOS 10 could not receive phone calls on bluetooth hands free...can make outgoing but not receive. Cannot update or download software on-line....must take to Infiniti dealer and they want $80....I'm pretty disgusted with them and have been living with this inconvenience. Now with 88k miles no new problems....Decided to change OEM battery about 2 months ago prior to failure....barely passed load test. Switch to control passengers window seems fine now....never replaced. Still living with Bluetooth inconvenience. Still fun to drive, great reliability, and over all very happy with purchase....My only beef I have is that you have to use premium gas or it could damage the engine...At the present, premium costs 60 cents more per gallon than regular. I've tried running regular and noticed reduced performance. Now with 95K....no problems....changed rear differential, transfer case, and transmission fluid...pretty straightforward, but cannot replace trans filter(Infiniti says lasts life of car and no part available). Plan on replacing spark plugs....have to remove throttle bodies to reach, but will clean them, too. Also, will check serpentine belt, hoses, and antifreeze before winter, but I think the belts and hoses are OK. I changed antifreeze at 50K and will probably change again after replacing plugs. I am still happy with purchase. Car has had no major problems and so far have just had to do normal maintenance. 105K Now....changed plugs....everything is fine.....no problems very reliable vehicle.
Fun to drive reliable vehicle!
tap,10/15/2015
2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Leased this vehicle in AWD about a year ago. Have never had a problem with it. Great looking and great reliability. Love the performance and AWD drive system. Stock tires relay road noise but stick well. I run winter tires to enhance Snow/Ice traction and will take it anywhere. Technology is good, but not great compared to today's standard, but new model years promise upgrades in that area. I have this on a special lease program for 24 months and its coming near it end. I wish I would have taken a longer lease, I really enjoy this vehicle. Some earlier comments referenced poor MPG, but I get from 21-24MPG in a mixture of driving conditions. The requirement for Premium fuel is a draw-back. Just typically Me or Me and my spouse in the vehicle so the limited back seat space and truck space has not been an issue for us.
More of the same which is good!!!
John L,01/20/2018
Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Have owned 6 Infiniti cars and they continue to impress me...for the most part... This is my 3rd coupe but what bone head choose to move the seat controls to the side of seat!!!! Good thing there is a memory setting because unless the door is open you cannot adjust seat. Storage has always been a issue, but the car is a coupe not a wagon so live with it or buy a QX. Some storage net/bins at the sides of the foot wells would be a nice add for the odds and ends along with a legitimate berth on console for phone since we all have them. I rack 50 to 70k on these cars per year and it never gets old, Oil, Tires etc.... and muscle relaxers for the constant grin. I have owned BMW's, Audi, Corvette, Which are all top of the line equipment but the Infiniti has proven to be the constant no nonsense performer..... Note I was a test driver for one of the big three and have had the opportunity to experience many of the the magnificent automobiles produced and for the buck Infiniti is still a good bang both in durability and smile factor.
HAPPY DRIVER
CHILL will,09/05/2016
2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
What you should no before buying this car is that it is a sports coupe. So your not gonna get 30mpg. I recently brought a pre certified 2014 Q60 sport model with 12100 miles on it. I traded in my 2007 M35. So far I like this car a lot I think you get a lot of bang for your buck. I paid 30.000 bucks for mine financing approx 21000 after 10000 for my trade in. So yeah 30 grand for a car as close to new as you can get. Yeah it's a bang for your buck. I love the new 20017 Q60. But not ready to spend 56k. Yes the technology lil things like the infotainment system is a lil long in the tooth but still relevant. As far as the gas not bad at all. I drive 53 miles a day back and forth to work. And a tank of gas last me the whole week. Handles beautifully especially around curves. And I dont know how anybody doesn't love that signature Infiniti roar that 3.7 liter v6 puts out. Again it's a sports coup people it's supposed to sound fun and be fun to drive.. Also yes the new models are turbo. But remember turbo is a he'll of a lot of money when the turbo malfunctions. One final thing I got a great warranty regular warranty expires 2018. Power train warranty as well as pre certified warranty expires 2020. So yeah I'm very very happy
See all 9 reviews of the 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
348 hp @ 7400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
330 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe features & specs

