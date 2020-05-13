2021 INFINITI Q50
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- No major changes expected
- Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014
What is the Q50?
The Infiniti Q50 is a four-door luxury sedan with a whole lot of sports car hiding underneath. It shares a platform with the iconic Nissan 370Z and its two-door Infiniti Q60 cousin, so the bones for fun are present. The Q50 is powered by a 300-horsepower twin-turbocharged V6 engine, and the Red Sport 400 versions move the needle all the way up to 400 hp. This is a serious sedan with speed to match.
However, that ethos doesn't always translate to the rest of the car. The Q50's steering feels vague and disconnected from the wheels on the road, and braking power is behind the rest of its class. Nor is it a luxury grand tourer either, with a busy ride and noisy cabin. The total package is stylish and Infiniti improved the infotainment system in 2020. We also like the comfortable seats in both rows. But the Q50 isn't the best overall package in the competitive luxury sedan class.
Infiniti issued small changes to the Q50 just last year, so we don't expect any dramatic changes for the 2021 Q50. The main selling points should remain the powerful engine choices, enticing design and cozy interior. Infiniti appears intent on updating its crossovers and SUVs before tending to the smaller cars, possibly with an electrified powertrain coming in 2022.
Edmunds says
The Infiniti Q50 is a sport-minded sedan with proven powertrains that deliver excitement, but there are lots of options in this crowded class that don't have as many weaknesses.
