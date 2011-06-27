2013 INFINITI G Sedan Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharp handling
- excellent brakes
- muscular 3.7-liter V6
- high-tech features
- strong value.
- Noticeable road noise and engine noise
- interior not as luxurious as European rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2013 Infiniti G Sedan is a compelling luxury sport sedan that still offers a persuasive value.
Vehicle overview
By their very nature, luxury sport sedans must have wide-ranging talents. It's not an easy feat for an automaker to pull off, yet the 2013 Infiniti G37 does so sublimely. It is neither a tiresome hard-edged performance sedan nor a soulless techno-puff. Since rising from the ashes in its current front-engine/rear-drive form more than a decade ago, the G sedan has steadily evolved, growing more mature and technologically advanced while also improving in terms of outright performance and value.
Available in only three trim levels this year, the G37 remains highly competitive because it appeals to both driving enthusiasts and luxury-minded drivers. Each trim highlights a particular skill set, yet each offers an engaging driving experience matched by a scant few competitors. The Journey is an invigorating well-equipped base model that is available with numerous options. The Sport model enhances athleticism even further, yet this added control while attacking the corners doesn't come at the cost of a comfortable ride around town. The all-wheel-drive G37x would find good use in wet climes.
This isn't to say that Infiniti is the only one to crack the luxury sport sedan code. The 2013 BMW 3 Series continues to be the standard-bearer in this segment, largely a result of its higher degree of refinement. The 2013 Audi A4 and 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class are also very worthy of consideration. Perhaps one of the intangibles will appeal when you select your favorite from this group of cars, but when it comes to simultaneously appealing to the heart and head, the 2013 Infiniti G Sedan is tough to beat.
2013 INFINITI G Sedan models
The 2013 Infiniti G sedan is a four-door midsize luxury sedan that seats five. It is available in G37 Journey, G37 Sport and G37x trim levels. The G coupe and convertible models are addressed in separate reviews.
Both the base G37 Journey and all-wheel-drive G37x come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch display monitor, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.
The Premium package adds a sunroof, rear parking sensors, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 10-speaker Bose sound system. The Navigation package adds a navigation system, voice controls and Bluetooth streaming audio.
The above options are standard on the G37 Sport, along with 18-inch wheels, high-performance tires, sport-tuned steering and suspension, a manual transmission, a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, unique styling elements and front sport seats. The G37 Journey can be equipped with a Sport package, which adds all the above performance bits without the manual transmission, but with magnesium shift paddles on the steering wheel. The G37x also offers an optional Sport package, though it is essentially an appearance package with 18-inch wheels carrying all-season tires, unique exterior styling and sport seats.
The Technology package (not available on the Sport) adds adaptive cruise control with collision-mitigation braking, automatic wipers and an upgraded climate control system with an air purifier.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2013 Infiniti G37 packs a 3.7-liter V6 good for 328 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is standard on the rear-wheel-drive Journey and all-wheel-drive G37x. A six-speed manual is standard on the G37 Sport. In Edmunds performance testing, a G37 Journey (with the optional Sport package) went from zero to 60 mph in a rapid 5.4 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 combined for the Journey, 18/25/20 for the G37x and 17/25/20 for the Sport.
Safety
Every Infiniti G sedan comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all G37 trims and, when equipped with the Technology package, the adaptive cruise control sensors will automatically trigger the seatbelts to pre-tension if an accident is deemed imminent.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Sport-package-equipped G37 Journey came to a stop from 60 mph in an outstanding 106 feet.
In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the G sedan received the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact tests, but the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof-strength test. The G37 also earned an "Acceptable" rating for the institute's new "small overlap" frontal-impact test. Only a few cars have been subjected to this test thus far, and many fared worse than the G.
Driving
The 3.7-liter V6 found in the 2013 Infiniti G sedan is quite strong and provides quick acceleration. While we're not fans of the coarse noise the engine makes in the G37 at higher engine speeds, for the money, you can't beat it in this class. Handling is also praiseworthy, as the G attacks curves with aggression and precision, yet remains poised and compliant when driven over less than perfect pavement. Steering feel is commendable and responsive, particularly with the Sport package's quicker steering ratio. This setup provides excellent feedback and a pleasant weightiness that builds progressively when cornering.
The seven-speed automatic transmission is mostly faultless and when shifted manually provides quick gearchanges via the column-mounted paddle shifters. To the delight of enthusiasts, downshifts are swiftly executed with precise throttle blips to match revs. In testing, however, we've noticed that upshifts, even when in Drive, aren't as smooth as they should be for this class of car. For those who prefer three pedals, this is one of the few cars this size that can be had with a manual transmission, and this six-speed's shift linkage has a pleasing bolt-action feel through the gates.
Interior
The G37 offers user-friendly controls and excellent build quality. The handsomely designed interior is highlighted by the car's standard leather seating and leather-accented magnesium shift paddles as well as the Japanese "Shodo" aluminum trim (or optional maple wood trim). Overall, materials quality isn't quite up to Audi or Mercedes standards, but considering its price the Infiniti sedan does give a BMW 3 Series pause.
The front seats are comfortable and supportive, while the available sport-styled seats offer even more aggressive side bolstering, though they may be a bit too snug for larger drivers. The backseat offers respectable space for this class, with the exception of the narrow center seat.
The G sedan benefits from Infiniti's user-friendly electronics. The standard color display and iPod interface are among the best available, while the myriad audio, climate and navigation controls are easy to decipher. The available Bose stereo is particularly impressive as well. Trunk space, at 13.5 cubic feet, is about average for this class of car.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 INFINITI G Sedan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
