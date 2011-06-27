Vehicle overview

By their very nature, luxury sport sedans must have wide-ranging talents. It's not an easy feat for an automaker to pull off, yet the 2013 Infiniti G37 does so sublimely. It is neither a tiresome hard-edged performance sedan nor a soulless techno-puff. Since rising from the ashes in its current front-engine/rear-drive form more than a decade ago, the G sedan has steadily evolved, growing more mature and technologically advanced while also improving in terms of outright performance and value.

Available in only three trim levels this year, the G37 remains highly competitive because it appeals to both driving enthusiasts and luxury-minded drivers. Each trim highlights a particular skill set, yet each offers an engaging driving experience matched by a scant few competitors. The Journey is an invigorating well-equipped base model that is available with numerous options. The Sport model enhances athleticism even further, yet this added control while attacking the corners doesn't come at the cost of a comfortable ride around town. The all-wheel-drive G37x would find good use in wet climes.

This isn't to say that Infiniti is the only one to crack the luxury sport sedan code. The 2013 BMW 3 Series continues to be the standard-bearer in this segment, largely a result of its higher degree of refinement. The 2013 Audi A4 and 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class are also very worthy of consideration. Perhaps one of the intangibles will appeal when you select your favorite from this group of cars, but when it comes to simultaneously appealing to the heart and head, the 2013 Infiniti G Sedan is tough to beat.