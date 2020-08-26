Used 2004 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me

88 listings
G35 Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Light Blue
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    35,913 miles

    $10,900

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    111,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    85,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,430

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    97,412 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    181,939 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    140,576 miles

    $6,193

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    190,025 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,250

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Gray
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    169,239 miles

    $4,500

  • 2004 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2004 INFINITI G35

    161,653 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,980

  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Gray
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    149,032 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $1,828 Below Market
  • 2005 INFINITI G35 x in Black
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35 x

    179,482 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,400

  • 2005 INFINITI G35 x in Black
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35 x

    198,308 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $2,400

    $532 Below Market
  • 2005 INFINITI G35 x in Gray
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35 x

    187,981 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,500

    $843 Below Market
  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Black
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    185,145 miles
    2 Accidents, 10 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,950

    $373 Below Market
  • 2003 INFINITI G35 in Black
    used

    2003 INFINITI G35

    155,436 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,927

  • 2005 INFINITI G35 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35

    196,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 2005 INFINITI G35 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35

    175,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G35

4.7668 Reviews
Rides like new after 158k miles!
Mary Johnson,01/23/2016
Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I like to run cars until they die before I purchase a new car. But this car won't die! And when I do get a new car, I will miss the smooth steering, tight turn radius and responsive acceleration. The negatives: 1) the tape deck never worked, and now the entire sound system sometimes goes off and the controls become unresponsive. 2) I used to go through the brakes like butter, and replacement was an expensive proposition, with new pads and rotors every ~15k miles even with a lot of highway driving. Infiniti finally addressed this problem and brakes last much longer - and still stop the car. 3) Replacement parts are expensive, maybe because infiniti cars share parts in order to reduce manufacturing costs. This results in incredibly expensive repairs - for instance, my elevated, central brake light just went out, and the cost of replacement was $500! For a brake light! It turns out that the part itself costs about $250. The positives, which outweigh the negatives by a lot: 1) the car rides and handles as if it were new. People are surprised that the car is over 11 years old. I'M surprised that the car is over 11 years old. 2) Infiniti replacement parts are well-made. I only had to replace the muffler assemblies once. 3) The car is very reliable. It has never been out of service for any length of time for mechanical reasons. 4) Great acceleration - terrific for merging!
