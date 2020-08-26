Used 2004 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me

I like to run cars until they die before I purchase a new car. But this car won't die! And when I do get a new car, I will miss the smooth steering, tight turn radius and responsive acceleration. The negatives: 1) the tape deck never worked, and now the entire sound system sometimes goes off and the controls become unresponsive. 2) I used to go through the brakes like butter, and replacement was an expensive proposition, with new pads and rotors every ~15k miles even with a lot of highway driving. Infiniti finally addressed this problem and brakes last much longer - and still stop the car. 3) Replacement parts are expensive, maybe because infiniti cars share parts in order to reduce manufacturing costs. This results in incredibly expensive repairs - for instance, my elevated, central brake light just went out, and the cost of replacement was $500! For a brake light! It turns out that the part itself costs about $250. The positives, which outweigh the negatives by a lot: 1) the car rides and handles as if it were new. People are surprised that the car is over 11 years old. I'M surprised that the car is over 11 years old. 2) Infiniti replacement parts are well-made. I only had to replace the muffler assemblies once. 3) The car is very reliable. It has never been out of service for any length of time for mechanical reasons. 4) Great acceleration - terrific for merging!

