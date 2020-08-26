Used 2004 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me
88 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,913 miles
$10,900
- 111,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
- 85,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,430
- 97,412 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 181,939 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
- 140,576 miles
$6,193
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 190,025 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,250
- 169,239 miles
$4,500
- 161,653 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,980
- 149,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,900$1,828 Below Market
- 179,482 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,400
- 198,308 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,400$532 Below Market
- 187,981 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$843 Below Market
- 185,145 miles2 Accidents, 10 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950$373 Below Market
- 155,436 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,927
- 196,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995
- 175,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G35 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G35
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G35
Write a reviewSee all 668 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7668 Reviews
Report abuse
Mary Johnson,01/23/2016
Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I like to run cars until they die before I purchase a new car. But this car won't die! And when I do get a new car, I will miss the smooth steering, tight turn radius and responsive acceleration. The negatives: 1) the tape deck never worked, and now the entire sound system sometimes goes off and the controls become unresponsive. 2) I used to go through the brakes like butter, and replacement was an expensive proposition, with new pads and rotors every ~15k miles even with a lot of highway driving. Infiniti finally addressed this problem and brakes last much longer - and still stop the car. 3) Replacement parts are expensive, maybe because infiniti cars share parts in order to reduce manufacturing costs. This results in incredibly expensive repairs - for instance, my elevated, central brake light just went out, and the cost of replacement was $500! For a brake light! It turns out that the part itself costs about $250. The positives, which outweigh the negatives by a lot: 1) the car rides and handles as if it were new. People are surprised that the car is over 11 years old. I'M surprised that the car is over 11 years old. 2) Infiniti replacement parts are well-made. I only had to replace the muffler assemblies once. 3) The car is very reliable. It has never been out of service for any length of time for mechanical reasons. 4) Great acceleration - terrific for merging!
Related INFINITI G35 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Portland OR
- Used INFINITI Q60 Lafayette LA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Arlington VA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Kansas City MO
- Used INFINITI Q60 York PA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Fayetteville NC
- Used INFINITI Q60 Tempe AZ
- Used INFINITI G35 New Germany MN
- Used INFINITI QX80 Aurora CO
- Used INFINITI QX80 Bradenton FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX60 2017 Fort Worth TX
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016 Huntington Beach CA
- Used INFINITI QX80 2014 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica