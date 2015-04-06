Used 2006 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me
- 121,092 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495$2,446 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E26M707764
Stock: 25530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,517 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,200$1,669 Below Market
Premier Automotive Hawaii - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51E26M520593
Stock: 520593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,974 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Silver 2006 INFINITI G35 branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +NAVIGATION +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E06M710386
Stock: A245923B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 84,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,973
Kendall Volkswagen Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Kendall VW of Bend is offering this 2006 Infinity G35 with only 84k! The G35 is a great sedan offering AWD and lots of equipment for you to enjoy! It is up to date with servicing and has been detailed inside and out so it is ready for you to enjoy! This G35 also comes with a complimentary Kendall Auto Care which will give you up to 3 free oil changes within 1 year or 15k miles (whichever comes first). Feel free to give us call to schedule a drive or for more information...or feel free to stop by for a closer look!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F16M602694
Stock: Y2507B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 162,017 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,889
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
AS-IS VEHICLEVehicle is being sold "AS IS" with no warranty. This vehicle is being sent to auction so we are offering consumers the opportunity to purchase the vehicle at a wholesale price before we send it to auction. Price does not include taxes, documentation or registration feesKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. INFINITI G35 with Diamond Graphite Metallic exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 298 HP at 6400 RPM*. Serviced hereEXPERTS RAVEEdmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Coupe Under $35,000. Edmunds.com's review says "Fast, stylish and relatively affordable.".EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $7,889.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERRick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS AND IS NON NEGOTIABLE. ALL VEHICLES ARE INSPECTED TO ENSURE THEY PASS VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION. ALL STATE AND DEALERSHIP FEES STILL APPLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E06M711022
Stock: 201370B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 129,161 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E96M706529
Stock: 706529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,299 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Nice first time buyer vehicle with this 2006 Infiniti G35 Coupe. Visit our website www.luxuryimportsky.com for additional information and photos on this vehecle or call us today at (859) 746-2277 for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E26M708946
Stock: MT708946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,742 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,985
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, Detailed Service Records On Carfax, 2D Coupe, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive, RWD, Ivory Pearl, White Leather. RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 2D Coupe 2006 INFINITI G35 Base19/26 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !6-Speed Manual Leather Alloy Wheels Bose Audio Heated Seats Moon RoofAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E46M701108
Stock: 11175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 74,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,824
DiLeo Auto Sales - Norristown / Pennsylvania
*WOW, WE JUST ACQUIRED THIS BEAUTIFUL, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE G35. THE CAR WAS SERVICED IN OUR OWN SHOP AND IT COMES WITH AUGUST 2021 PA STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSION STICKERS. THE CARFAX IS FABULOUS SHOWING ONLY 1 OWNER AND AVERAGING ONLY 5334 MILES PER YEAR AND BEST OF ALL ZERO REPORTED DAMAGE AND ZERO ACCIDENTS. **THE 215/55/17" MUD AND SNOW TIRES HAVE PLENTY OF TREAD AND MOUNTED ON 7 SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS.**VERY NICELY EQUIPPED WITH POWER MOON ROOF, SMART KEY, POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDI, CRUSE, PHONE CONTROLS, POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, BOSE AUDIO WITH AM/FM/CD PLAYER, DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, AND AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR. WE ASO HAVE MANUALS AND CARPET FLOOR MATS.**PLEASE CONTACT ELLIOT AT 610-539-2535 OF DAS2231@COMCAST.NET FOR ASSISTANCE.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F26M614790
Stock: 4790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 99,379 miles
$8,500
Frank Leta Acura - Saint Louis / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 17 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/MP3 Playback/RDS w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD 2D Coupe Black Obsidian Odometer is 12480 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E46M704879
Stock: AK214A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 158,504 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,995
Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
Call - 425-743-6333 to Schedule your Test Drive Today!!! Easy Financing options for everyone.We are a preferred Credit Union Direct Lender (CUDL) and can get Interest Rates as low as 2.99% o.a.c.Please check out our Great Reviews!!!* a negotiable doc fee of up to $150 is in addition to the price and or advertised sales price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV54E46M704543
Stock: 6656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2007 INFINITI G35 Sedan Journey featuring PREMIUM PKG -inc: Bluetooth hands-free phone system pwr sliding/tilt glass sunroof w/one-touch open/close & safety reverse Infiniti premium audio system linked driver seat steering wheel & exterior mirror memory 2-way driver lumbar heated front seats heated exterior mirrors Homelink universal transceiver auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass pwr front & rear windows w/one-touch up/down & safety reverse features pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel auto entry/exit assist system, WOOD PKG, PERFORMANCE TIRE & WHEEL PKG, and more. One Owner vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E37M712141
Stock: T7M712141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 206,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,588$2,695 Below Market
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - Clean Carfax! All Wheel Drive! 3.5L V6! Automatic Transmission! Bluetooth! Leather Seats! Power Windows, Locks, and Keyless Entry! Alloy Wheels!'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61F37M819781
Stock: JR14875B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 179,482 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,400
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.AWD / 4X4 / 4WD, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Backup Camera, G35 X, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Black Obsidian, Wheat w/Leather Seat Trim, 17 7-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/MP3 Playback/RDS w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2005 INFINITI G35 Black Obsidian
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F15M313412
Stock: B026309B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 198,308 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,400$532 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 INFINITI G35 Sedan 4dr G35x 4dr Sedan AWD Automatic features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F95M313058
Stock: AAW-313058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 187,981 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$843 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$- Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2005 Infiniti G35! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 3.5L, AWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We have been in business for over 20 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI G35 x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV51F55M315339
Stock: c049088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2018
- 125,088 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$799 Below Market
Star Cars - Glen Burnie / Maryland
Clean Carfax, MD State Inspected, Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Warranty Inlcuded!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E37M702967
Stock: 02967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,919 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,539
Nissan of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY available for this vehicle! Nissan of Cool Springs is excited to offer this great 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey in Platinum Graphite Metallic. It's a Local Trade in Excellent condition! Features include, Bluetooth, GPS Navigation System, Leather Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Premium Audio Package, Push-Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Power Mirror Package ...and MORE! We just made the online car-buying process EVEN EASIER! Just text DELIVER to 96300 learn about EZ Purchase Online and having your vehicle delivered to your home! Equipped with: 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 17" x 7.5J Painted Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/6-Disc In Dash CD w/MP3 Capability, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers! Come in and see why we have consistently been rated among the top dealerships in TN! Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Nissan of Cool Springs come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale. See dealership for Details. CARFAX One-Owner. Gray 2007 G35 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Journey INFINITI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBV61E57M728258
Stock: C123188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
