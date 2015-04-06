Used 2006 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me

88 listings
G35 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 88 listings
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    121,092 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $2,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    139,517 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,200

    $1,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Gray
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    140,974 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 x in Silver
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35 x

    84,548 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,973

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Silver
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    162,017 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,889

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    129,161 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Gray
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    109,299 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    134,742 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,985

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 x in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35 x

    74,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,824

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Black
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    99,379 miles

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2006 INFINITI G35 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 INFINITI G35

    158,504 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey in Light Brown
    used

    2007 INFINITI G35 Journey

    88,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI G35 x in Black
    used

    2007 INFINITI G35 x

    206,591 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,588

    $2,695 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI G35 x in Black
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35 x

    179,482 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,400

    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI G35 x in Black
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35 x

    198,308 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,400

    $532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI G35 x in Gray
    used

    2005 INFINITI G35 x

    187,981 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey in Silver
    used

    2007 INFINITI G35 Journey

    125,088 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 INFINITI G35 Journey in Gray
    used

    2007 INFINITI G35 Journey

    203,919 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,539

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G35

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7195 Reviews
Car has been a joy to own!
bg1127,06/04/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought it with 50k miles 4.5 years ago and now 126k and still runs like it did when I bought it. Basic maintenance only. This is a great car!Looking at all the negative comments on 3-series maintenance costs I'm glad I went infinity! Gas mileage is so-so but most performance cars are. Update: now at 150k and had to replace radiator and steering rack has a small leak. Not bad for a 10 year old car. I'd still buy it again in a heartbeat. Great car! Update: 165k car is just a dream to own. Had an issue with the motorized seat but googled how to fix it myself for free. I cannot say enough good things about this car. If I was on the used car market and didn't have a lot of money to spend this is what I would be targeting. No plans to sell...
Report abuse
