Vehicle overview

The rear-drive Infiniti G35 is a BMW 3 Series fighter if ever there was one. A discussion of the G must start with what's underneath. Like the 350Z, both the sedan and sport coupe are built on Nissan's FM platform. FM stands for "Front Midship" and refers to the positioning of the engine. Compared to most front-engine cars, Infiniti's engineers have located the G35's V6 further rearward behind the front wheels to improve balance and handling. Dimensionally, the Infiniti G35 sedan is bigger than most of its competition. It's also taller than most. This doesn't translate to extra weight, however, as both G35s weigh about as much as their peers. Weight savings comes from a carefully designed body structure, an aluminum hood and extensive use of aluminum for the front and rear suspension components.

The performance equation gets even better when you check out the engine. Under the hood of every Infiniti G35 is a 3.5-liter V6 similar to that found in the 350Z, Maxima and Altima. This advanced V6 features 24 valves, dual-overhead cams, variable valve timing and an electronically controlled throttle. Output is rated at 280 hp in coupes and sedans equipped with an automatic transmission; opt for the six-speed manual in either and you'll top out at 298.

The driver is greeted by a T-shaped instrument panel that is modern in appearance. Once strapped in, the driver might notice that the driver seat is actually different from the front-passenger seat. The seat cushion has a special center-mound shape that contains firmer foam to support the driver better during sporty driving. Other features include a gauge cluster that tilts in tandem with the steering wheel (though there is no telescope function), an optional and concealable LCD screen for the navigation system and an analog clock. Infiniti's target from the beginning was to create a high level of driving performance in a package that offers day-to-day functionality. If you are shopping for an entry-luxury sport coupe or sedan, the 2006 Infiniti G35 is one that you'll want to check out.