Consumer Rating
(195)
2006 INFINITI G35 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, balanced and capable handling, roomy cabin, reasonable price.
  • Average interior materials quality, touchy brakes.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast, stylish and relatively affordable, the 2006 Infiniti G35 sedan and coupe offer high levels of performance and luxury at a competitive price.

Vehicle overview

The rear-drive Infiniti G35 is a BMW 3 Series fighter if ever there was one. A discussion of the G must start with what's underneath. Like the 350Z, both the sedan and sport coupe are built on Nissan's FM platform. FM stands for "Front Midship" and refers to the positioning of the engine. Compared to most front-engine cars, Infiniti's engineers have located the G35's V6 further rearward behind the front wheels to improve balance and handling. Dimensionally, the Infiniti G35 sedan is bigger than most of its competition. It's also taller than most. This doesn't translate to extra weight, however, as both G35s weigh about as much as their peers. Weight savings comes from a carefully designed body structure, an aluminum hood and extensive use of aluminum for the front and rear suspension components.

The performance equation gets even better when you check out the engine. Under the hood of every Infiniti G35 is a 3.5-liter V6 similar to that found in the 350Z, Maxima and Altima. This advanced V6 features 24 valves, dual-overhead cams, variable valve timing and an electronically controlled throttle. Output is rated at 280 hp in coupes and sedans equipped with an automatic transmission; opt for the six-speed manual in either and you'll top out at 298.

The driver is greeted by a T-shaped instrument panel that is modern in appearance. Once strapped in, the driver might notice that the driver seat is actually different from the front-passenger seat. The seat cushion has a special center-mound shape that contains firmer foam to support the driver better during sporty driving. Other features include a gauge cluster that tilts in tandem with the steering wheel (though there is no telescope function), an optional and concealable LCD screen for the navigation system and an analog clock. Infiniti's target from the beginning was to create a high level of driving performance in a package that offers day-to-day functionality. If you are shopping for an entry-luxury sport coupe or sedan, the 2006 Infiniti G35 is one that you'll want to check out.

2006 INFINITI G35 models

The Infiniti G35 is available in coupe or sedan form. The sedan is available in rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. There are no trim levels to choose between, and all G35s come with features like 17-inch wheels, HID headlights, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat and four-way passenger seat, seat heaters and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Two major option packages available for the Infiniti car: Premium and Sport. The Premium Package adds items like dual-zone climate control with rear vents, an upgraded 225-watt Bose sound system, a sunroof, automatic headlights and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Sport Package adds a sport-tuned suspension, bigger wheels and tires, a limited-slip rear differential and, on G35 coupes, special exterior aero pieces. G35s equipped with a manual transmission receive the Sport package as standard equipment. Stand-alone options include a navigation system, wood interior trim and an active rear-steer system (coupes only).

2006 Highlights

Most of what's new for the 2006 G35 is related to the coupe version. Last year's Sport Package, which is standard on coupes with the manual transmission, now includes a unique front fascia, side sills and an optional rear spoiler. Infiniti has further bolstered the coupe's sporting intentions by making an active rear-steer system available. Unlike passive rear steering systems, this design features motor-driven control to help improve the vehicle's handling performance by adjusting the rear suspension geometry according to steering input and vehicle speed. A quicker steering rack is also part of the package. Other changes this year on the Infiniti car include standard HID headlights for the coupe and Bluetooth connectivity for all G35s.

Performance & mpg

Though the Infiniti G35 comes with just one engine, it should satisfy all but the most power-hungry drivers. This smooth-revving 3.5-liter V6 makes 280 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque when hitched to the five-speed automatic transmission. Models equipped with the six-speed manual transmission get a 298-hp and 260 lb-ft version of this engine. The G35 is rear-drive, but automatic-equipped G35 sedans are eligible for an electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system.

Safety

All G35s come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist, torso-protecting side airbags and head-protecting side curtain airbags. A stability control system is also standard. In frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Infiniti G35 earned the top score of "Good." Side-impact testing resulted in an "Acceptable" rating, the IIHS' second highest.

Driving

As expected, the G35 offers a very entertaining ride. Acceleration is strong, and the prodigious midrange torque is something not often found in this class of car. Handling, too, is on par with the best and you'll likely find yourself leaving the windows down just to hear the exhaust note of the coupe. And on those occasions when you just want to cruise along in comfort and quiet, the 2006 Infiniti G35 will accommodate.

Interior

Thanks to a long wheelbase, the Infiniti G35 offers a spacious cabin. The sedan's passenger compartment has ample amounts of front and rear headroom, legroom and shoulder room. The sport coupe is also roomy in front; those seated in back will find adequate legroom, but the sloping rear glass limits the available headroom for adults. Materials quality is solid but unimpressive compared to what you'll find in an Audi or BMW. The sedan offers 14.5 cubic feet of trunk capacity, while the coupe's cargo area holds just 7.8 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 INFINITI G35.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
195 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Car has been a joy to own!
bg1127,06/04/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought it with 50k miles 4.5 years ago and now 126k and still runs like it did when I bought it. Basic maintenance only. This is a great car!Looking at all the negative comments on 3-series maintenance costs I'm glad I went infinity! Gas mileage is so-so but most performance cars are. Update: now at 150k and had to replace radiator and steering rack has a small leak. Not bad for a 10 year old car. I'd still buy it again in a heartbeat. Great car! Update: 165k car is just a dream to own. Had an issue with the motorized seat but googled how to fix it myself for free. I cannot say enough good things about this car. If I was on the used car market and didn't have a lot of money to spend this is what I would be targeting. No plans to sell...
worth every penny
495sux,07/20/2012
I owned a 2001 BMW 330i before this vehicle and it was as beautiful as it was fun to drive, but the cost to repair was obscene. I purchased the 2006 G35x four years ago - used with 30k miles. It now has 142k miles and I have spent $0 on repair bills. It still runs, drives and looks practically new. I do not baby the car, I drive it hard, in fact I beat on it regularly - I commute the DC beltway and its easy to get carried away. It's fast and handles great. A few other reviewers have noted that it is not a luxury car. I would say that it is. Maybe not as luxurious as BMW or Mercedes but pretty close and much less cost up front and along the way. Unless you need the ego stroke...
108K Miles Later... still a blast
vissionaire,03/02/2013
Purchased our G new off the lot nearly 6 years ago. Premium package, no nav. The car has been a rock and has survived our abuse and aged quite gracefully. No major repairs needed to date. Fuel consumption is probably the only major knock against the car, everything else is quite good. This car is my daily driver, and I drive it hard. I prefer sportiness over cush rides, but still like a bit of luxury so this car really fit the bill. The handling is excellent, the balance is good, and easy to know where the limits are. Now that the car has aged and the values have dropped quite a bit, I would suggest anyone looking for a fun daily driver or second semi-practical car to look into the G.
This Car Is My Baby
acampb6,11/19/2014
I bought this car 3 years ago used with 78,000 miles on it. It now has 123,000 and still drives exactly the same as it did when i got it. Simply put, I love this car. It is the most fun to drive, comfortable, and reliable car I have ever owned. To make a comparison; I bought a new 2008 Mustang in '07, and the thing started having issues within 6 months of owning it, including needing a new alternator. This car, however, has never given me any problems whatsoever. As far as performance goes, this car is like a muscular ballerina. She handles turns and sharp corners delicately, but then hits the straight-a-ways like a bat out of hell. If I had the space I could keep on for days. In short, I lo
See all 195 reviews of the 2006 INFINITI G35
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
298 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Overview

The Used 2006 INFINITI G35 is offered in the following submodels: G35 Sedan, G35 Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M), x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

