I have almost 10,000 miles on my 2017 Q50 Red Sport so I figured it was about time to write a review. I have had it for 10 months and driven in snow, rain and dry conditions. Mountains and flat ground. The thing has been great in all conditions, even in a mini blizzard! You have to watch the throttle in bad weather, or use the economy or snow modes but otherwise it handles great. I find myself going over the limit a bit more often when accelerating on an on-ramp, it just gets to speed so quickly if you aren't paying attention, even faster if you have it in sport or sport+ mode. I typically drive around in standard mode. I initially used the economy mode but realized it didn't seem to make a big difference in fuel economy. Speaking of, I average 22-24 MPG with a good mix of city and highway. I play with the speed a bit but I'm not racing every car I pull up next to at a stop light either. I have had it back to the dealer three times. First was for the Bluetooth system. It would not connect properly to my old LG G4 even though they advertised it would. They went through the Bluetooth system and couldn't find anything and finally told me to go away that there wasn't anything they could do for me. Now with my new (Samsung S8) there haven't been any issues. Second trip was for the first oil change. Third trip was due to a notice I got in the mail about a computer re-programming (no big deal). Otherwise I haven't had any issues. I was a littler nervous about the run flat tires and no spare. I got a nail in one of the tires and saw that it was $465/tire for the OEM tires. Luckily the nail didn't puncture the air chamber and I didn't have to replace the tire. There are cheaper run flats but I have been impressed with the tires, not sure I want to spend that for replacement tires when that time comes. Overall for being a fairly large car, it handles well and has a stupid amount of acceleration, even at highway speeds. I love the flat torque curve. I was a little worried about having some buyers remorse but so far I have been super happy with the car!

Read more