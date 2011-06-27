  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2017 INFINITI Q50 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many standard high-tech electronics and safety features
  • Available turbocharged V6 engines deliver strong performance
  • Roomy trunk for the small luxury sedan class
  • Infotainment system isn't as intuitive as rivals
  • Interior design is showing its age
2018
Which Q50 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 Infiniti Q50 with the 3.0t engine delivers strong performance and comes with more luxurious features. Its price is reasonable, too. Choosing between the Premium or Sport trim will depend on your driving style, but many of the Sport's features can be added as options. If nothing else, going with the Premium gives you a little more flexibility. The options aren't exorbitantly priced, but they are bundled in large packages. We were rather unimpressed with the last Q50 Hybrid we evaluated, but recent changes may have addressed some of the issues we encountered.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Infiniti Q50 is up against some very accomplished competitors in the luxury sport sedan class. But for those looking to buck the trend, the Q50 represents a viable alternative, delivering strong performance, plenty of features and a competitive price.

The 2017 Q50's interior design is showing its age — it is very similar to the G37 sedan that it replaced a few years ago — but the use of quality materials and sturdy construction keep it in favorable territory. That said, the competing Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class have all undergone more recent and significant redesigns, pushing them to the front of the class and perhaps taking the Q50 down a few notches. As a result, we suggest checking out all of the offerings in this competitive class.

As with many of its rivals, the Q50 is offered in more luxurious or sporty trims and with a choice of engines. There's also a hybrid model, but we need to evaluate it ourselves to see if it's been improved enough to escape the disappointment we experienced with a previous version.

2017 INFINITI Q50 models

The Infiniti Q50 is a luxury sport sedan with seating for five. It is available in four main trim levels: the 2.0t with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque); the 3.0t with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (300 hp, 295 lb-ft); the more powerful Red Sport 400 that uses the same V6 engine (400 hp, 350 lb-ft); and the Q50 Hybrid model that uses a 3.5-liter V6 paired with a 50-kW electric engine (combined 360 hp). A seven-speed automatic is the only transmission available, but buyers can choose between rear- and all-wheel drive.

In addition to the main trim choices, there are further variants. The main two are Sport and Premium, but there's also a base model for the 2.0t.

The 2.0t base model's feature highlights include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, synthetic leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, twin touchscreen displays (8-inch upper and 7-inch lower), and a six-speaker CD player with two USB ports and satellite radio.

The 2.0t Premium and 3.0t Premium trims add a sunroof, a 16-speaker Bose premium surround-sound system and an advanced air filtration system. On top of these items, the 2.0t Sport and 2.0t Sport AWD trims include wider 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, auto-dimming outside mirrors, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, magnesium paddle shifters mounted to the steering column, leather upholstery, manual thigh extensions for the front seats, power lumbar and side bolster adjustments for the driver, driver-seat memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and 60/40-split folding rear seats. The 3.0t Sport trim is similarly equipped and adds an adaptive suspension. The Red Sport 400 also gets the suspension upgrade as well as wider rear tires (but not for AWD models) and, of course, red brake calipers.

The Hybrid Premium includes most of the Premium trim features and adds 19-inch wheels, the auto-dimming mirrors, an adaptive steering system, remote ignition, the sport-tuned suspension, a power-adjustable and heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats, driver-seat  lumbar adjustments, a navigation system, Infiniti InTouch emergency telematics and wood interior trim. Also included are advanced safety features such as a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, a surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. The folding rear seats are not available.

Most features are available on supporting models in bundled option packages. Other add-ons include adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering, a lane departure warning and prevention system, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, and interior upgrades such as premium leather upholstery and wood accents.

Trim tested

2014 Infiniti Q50 Sport Sedan (3.7L V6; 7-speed automatic)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Infiniti Q50 has received some revisions to its engines, transmission, suspension and steering. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Q50, however.

Driving

The Q50 is a highly competent luxury sedan that's enjoyable to drive. It drives like a smaller car, and that's a compliment. The Q50 Sport trim, in particular, is able to demonstrate its true capability thanks to sharper handling.

Acceleration

The older 328-horsepower V6 we tested back in 2014 provided strong acceleration, and the seven-speed automatic shifts were quick and the cabin remained quiet. We considered it a standout powertrain in its class. Both of the 2017's available turbo V6 engines are similarly powerful.

Braking

The brakes have a good feel and are easy to modulate, delivering consistent distances at the track. Panic-stopping distances are about average for summer-tire-equipped cars in this class.

Steering

The steering feels quick and precise and builds effort well, though it's a bit light for our tastes. Q50s with the adaptive steering option are less impressive.

Handling

The Q50 Sport's summer tires and firmer suspension tuning help turn the Q50 into a formidable sport sedan. It's sharp and capable and inspires confidence with high levels of grip and composure.

Drivability

The 2014 Q50 we tested was a very pleasant and intuitive car with a willing and capable powertrain. It exhibited good manners in typical driving circumstances and a natural demeanor. We expect similar qualities for the 2017 Q50.

Comfort

4.0
This older Sport variant rode better and was equipped with better seats than other trims. It was comfortable and generally quiet, though road noise was still noticeable.

Seat comfort

5.0
The seats in the Q50 Sport were more comfortable and more supportive than the base seats thanks to more prominent, but not obtrusive, side bolstering.

Ride comfort

The ride in the older Q50 (before the suspension changes in 2016) was more compliant than in the base Q50 equipped with run-flat tires. The ride was calmer, absorbing pavement imperfections more adeptly. We characterize it as firm yet compliant.

Noise & vibration

3.5
There was good isolation from wind noise, but road noise was still noticeable. Engine noise was better muted than in previous G37 iterations.

Interior

4.0
The Q50's cabin makes use of admirable materials and sturdy construction, but the design hasn't changed much from the G37 in over eight years. Conventional controls fall easily to hand, but the touchscreen has some drawbacks. Still, it remains a pleasant and spacious place in which to spend time.

Ease of use

3.0
Most systems are controlled via the split touchscreens, which can sometimes be confusing. Input reactions are quick and menus are intuitive, but the displays are often obscured by glare and fingerprints.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
The Q50's low step-in height and wide seats facilitate easy entrances and exits. As an added bonus, the doors swing open with surprising ease.

Roominess

4.0
The airy cabin and the contoured dashboard provide a usefully large space. Six-footers can occupy the backseat with headroom to spare.

Visibility

3.0
The forward view is expansive through the windshield, but the higher beltline and relatively high rear decklid reduce the view over your shoulder and out the rear window. The optional surround-view monitor eliminates any guesswork in tight spaces.

Quality

3.5
Even though it's showing its age, the Q50 maintains high standards for materials and craftsmanship. Compared to newer luxury sport sedans, the Infiniti looks and feels about average for the class.

Utility

4.0
The Q50's cargo capacity is decent for the class, but interior storage for your personal items is somewhat lacking by contemporary standards.

Small-item storage

3.0
Interior pockets, bins and cupholders are adequately sized to stow your personal effects, but they're not as generous as those of a few rivals.

Cargo space

4.0
Cargo volume is ample at 13.5 cubic feet, and the wide opening makes for easier loading. It's important to point out that the option to add a conventional spare tire reduces cargo volume somewhat.

Technology

3.0
It takes a little time to get used to the dual touchscreens, but most users will find the menus intuitive. Reactions to inputs are quick, and the Infiniti InTouch system updates have kept it relevant.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility4.0
Technology3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 INFINITI Q50.

5(62%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(4%)
1(6%)
4.2
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Q50, Slicing Through the Wind
Q50 live,03/08/2017
3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
This is a great car. I've been an owner for about 2 months and I absolutely love the car. Great acceleration, minimal shift shock and dynamic breaking without the dramatic nose dive. When you start the engine it doesn't sound so luxurious, but levels out after the fluids start mixing. Not a problem, but something that you notice. Not much head room unless you lower the seats and a small trunk that's "about" the same as its competitors. I love the Infiniti InTouch system and the ability to utilize your cell phone for many out of car features. There's power in the pedal. You may want to be a little easy when you use the Sport Mode as it will give you what you asked for. Comes with Run Flat tires and no spare just so you know. Still a great car.
Rocket ship
Bob D,02/02/2017
3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
Recently turned in a 2014 Q50 AWD 3.7 v6 premium for a 2017 Q50 AWD premium 3.0 twin turbo. I was worried about the power of the 3.0 vs the 3.7. I loved the 3.7 v6 power and top end speed but this twin turbo 3.0 really surprised me. The power and smoothness is great. No turbo lag and the power is felt even at low rpm's. My 2014 had a very slow info system. It took for ever for the app's and radio to boot up. This 2017 must have a new and much faster processor in it because everything comes on in a couple of seconds. Although the two cars look the same, they drive differently. Smoother ride and power response from the 2017. Infiniti added two more speakers for a total of 16 but I don't notice any difference. The sound was great already in the 2014 model. Only disappointment is that the 2014 came standard with heated seats and steering and now you have to get the navigation package to get them. All in all I'm very happy with this 2017!!
Super roomy
Iotaphi885,06/26/2017
3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
I saw a review from a person that said if you're over 6'0 that this vehicle is not comfortable. I am 6'7 and almost 300lbs..I find it more spacious than most SUVs I have been in. Super comfortable in my opinion
Stupid Fast!
Scott,02/13/2018
Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
I have almost 10,000 miles on my 2017 Q50 Red Sport so I figured it was about time to write a review. I have had it for 10 months and driven in snow, rain and dry conditions. Mountains and flat ground. The thing has been great in all conditions, even in a mini blizzard! You have to watch the throttle in bad weather, or use the economy or snow modes but otherwise it handles great. I find myself going over the limit a bit more often when accelerating on an on-ramp, it just gets to speed so quickly if you aren't paying attention, even faster if you have it in sport or sport+ mode. I typically drive around in standard mode. I initially used the economy mode but realized it didn't seem to make a big difference in fuel economy. Speaking of, I average 22-24 MPG with a good mix of city and highway. I play with the speed a bit but I'm not racing every car I pull up next to at a stop light either. I have had it back to the dealer three times. First was for the Bluetooth system. It would not connect properly to my old LG G4 even though they advertised it would. They went through the Bluetooth system and couldn't find anything and finally told me to go away that there wasn't anything they could do for me. Now with my new (Samsung S8) there haven't been any issues. Second trip was for the first oil change. Third trip was due to a notice I got in the mail about a computer re-programming (no big deal). Otherwise I haven't had any issues. I was a littler nervous about the run flat tires and no spare. I got a nail in one of the tires and saw that it was $465/tire for the OEM tires. Luckily the nail didn't puncture the air chamber and I didn't have to replace the tire. There are cheaper run flats but I have been impressed with the tires, not sure I want to spend that for replacement tires when that time comes. Overall for being a fairly large car, it handles well and has a stupid amount of acceleration, even at highway speeds. I love the flat torque curve. I was a little worried about having some buyers remorse but so far I have been super happy with the car!
See all 21 reviews of the 2017 INFINITI Q50
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Q50 models:

Backup Collision Intervention
Extra assurance when backing up. The Q50 automatically hits the brakes if an object enters the path or if an approaching car is detected.
Around View Monitor
It takes the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces by giving you a view of the car from above.
Forward Emergency Braking
Warns if traffic ahead is slowing (even two cars ahead) and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 INFINITI Q50

Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Overview

The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 is offered in the following submodels: Q50 Sedan, Q50 RED SPORT 400, Q50 Hybrid. Available styles include 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 INFINITI Q50?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium is priced between $20,821 and$30,420 with odometer readings between 9239 and70930 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Signature Edition is priced between $21,995 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 19219 and53169 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 is priced between $29,849 and$38,928 with odometer readings between 8817 and74975 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport is priced between $26,500 and$34,991 with odometer readings between 22131 and58460 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium is priced between $25,998 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 11828 and13039 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t is priced between $24,558 and$24,558 with odometer readings between 28644 and28644 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Sport is priced between $25,431 and$25,431 with odometer readings between 29673 and29673 miles.
  • The Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium is priced between $28,486 and$28,486 with odometer readings between 45815 and45815 miles.

Which used 2017 INFINITI Q50s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 INFINITI Q50 for sale near. There are currently 94 used and CPO 2017 Q50s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,821 and mileage as low as 8817 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 INFINITI Q50.

