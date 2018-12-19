  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
2019 INFINITI Q50

What’s new

  • Streamlined model lineup
  • Forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are now standard
  • Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V6 engines pack plenty of power and excitement
  • Many high-tech entertainment and safety features come standard
  • For a small luxury sedan, it offers a pretty roomy trunk
  • Infotainment system isn't as user-friendly as many others
  • Interior design looks dated and plain
  • Allows significant road noise into the cabin
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are unavailable
MSRP Starting at
$35,650
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 INFINITI Q50 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Q50 does Edmunds recommend?

Go with the 2.0t if you're sticking to a budget, and skip the Red Sport 400 unless you require maximum horsepower. That leaves the 3.0t to hit the sweet spot, with an excellent array of standard features, including a 300-horsepower V6, for less than $40,000. Choosing between Luxe and Sport trims depends on your driving style and your appetite for nicer features, although many Sport features are available in optional packages for the Luxe as well.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's often easy to forget that sporty luxury sedans aren't limited to European brands. German automakers such as BMW and Audi rightly get credit for popularizing a class of small car that blends high-performance driving with luxury materials and technology. But Japanese and American brands have left their own marks on the class. The 2019 Infiniti Q50 is one such alternative to cars such as the Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series.

Like its competitors, the Q50 offers turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines, premium interior touches, and an array of available technology, but it often comes at a lower price. And with a performance pedigree that reaches back to the mighty, Japan-only Nissan Skyline, the Q50 has power and handling that holds its own in this segment.

For 2019, Infiniti has simplified the Q50's trim levels, offering just one version of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder (available with either rear- or all-wheel drive). Key accident avoidance technologies come standard on all trims. So you don't have to pay extra for forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking as you do with many rivals.

Where the Q50 falls short, however, is in its interior design and infotainment. The cabin remains a nice enough place, but the overall look of the dash and controls feels dated and plain. The dual-display infotainment, in particular, is nonintuitive. We've also found the cabin to be prone to excessive road noise, something that its rivals do better to minimize.

The Q50 is still a joy to drive, though, especially with a V6 engine that delivers a jolt of pony-car-like thrill when you dig into the pedal. It may not be as polished as the competition, but the Q50 is still a capable and stylish alternative.

2019 INFINITI Q50 models

The Infiniti Q50 is available in four trim levels: 2.0t Pure, 3.0t Luxe, 3.0t Sport, and Red Sport 400. The numbers equate to each trim's engine.

The Q50 2.0t Pure starts with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, the Infiniti InTouch interface (8-inch upper touchscreen, 7-inch lower touchscreen and center console controller), two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.

Moving up to the 3.0t trim brings a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (300 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque), also available with all-wheel drive.

The 3.0t Luxe version offers most of the 2.0t Pure features but adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, wood trim, and voice commands.

The 3.0t Sport variant increases both performance and luxury with 19-inch wheels, performance tires, adjustable suspension settings, larger brakes, transmission paddle shifters, sportier styling, auto-dimming side mirrors, leather upholstery, aluminum interior accents, heated front sport seats (include manual thigh adjustment and power bolster adjustment), driver-seat memory functions, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a surround-view camera, rear parking sensors, a navigation system, and a 16-speaker Bose audio system.

Many of the Sport's extra luxury features are optional on the Luxe.

The Red Sport 400 features a more powerful V6 (400 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque), unique 19-inch wheels (slightly wider in the rear), quilted leather upholstery, dark chrome and red stitching interior accents, and blind-spot monitoring. Some of the 3.0t Sport's extra luxury items are also standard, but not all. You have to get the Sensory package to add the power-adjustable steering wheel, auto-dimming side mirrors, driver-seat memory functions and the 16-speaker Bose audio system.

Both 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400 trims offer the ProActive package, which includes adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind-spot warning, full stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, and a full drive-by-wire steering system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 (turbo 3.0L V6 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The star of the show is the potent 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, which is urgent yet docile. You'll never tire of exercising it. It also has powerful and user-friendly brakes and handling that's eager and capable if a bit synthetic. The seven-speed automatic is good but doesn't measure up to modern competition.

Acceleration

At part throttle, this sweetheart of an engine delivers a nice, linear shove promptly. Turbo lag is a nonissue, and throttle response is rapid. There's loads of thrust at low revs that carry through the midrange and nearly to redline.

Braking

These brakes are very reassuring to use. There's a smidge of light-effort travel and then a firm pedal that's dead easy to modulate around town. They're powerful, too, stopping from 60 mph in 109 feet in our testing with little fade in performance.

Steering

Our test car's Direct Adaptive Steering (DAS), which is included with the ProActive package, is precise and light at low speeds. On a twisty road, the weighting can be inconsistent. Some road texture makes it to your hands, which is nice. The weighting around center can feel artificial. It is better than the first-gen DAS but still has idiosyncrasies.

Handling

The Q50 3.0t Sport is a capable sport sedan. It inspires confidence with high levels of grip and composure. The Red Sport 400 amplifies these qualities considerably.

Drivability

The car feels sharp and capable with plenty of grip, too. Stability control intervention is obvious and frequent when driving with moderate spirit, making it not quite as engaging (or organic) to drive hard as it could be. Still, it's entertaining and it gets around smartly.

Comfort

Were it not for the Red Sport's considerable road noise, this sedan would be quite well-suited to long stints behind the wheel. Its seats deliver long-haul comfort, and the ride, while sporty, is never harsh. The climate controls fall victim to style but perform well.

Seat comfort

The seats are comfortable for long drives, though they lack lateral support, especially considering the performance bent of this car. The quilted leather is soft and feels great. The adjustable-length thigh bolster is a welcome touch.

Ride comfort

The ride is firm, but by no means harsh. It's less stiff than you'd expect a high-performance sedan to be. It "breathes" well over high-frequency bumps and avoids excessive impact harshness. Like previous Q50s we've tested, there's a constant, subtle quiver to the ride at all speeds.

Noise & vibration

The Q50 doesn't stand out favorably in this category. All flavors of road noise — tire patter, hum and hiss — make it into the cabin, even at low speeds. Though its V6 tenor isn't special, the engine is not particularly loud at full throttle. Wind noise is difficult to ascertain over the road noise.

Climate control

The layout, consisting of two rows of identical smooth buttons, can't be operated by feel alone. While knobs would help with that, the Q50's auto mode maintains the set temperature well. Our test car is equipped with heated (not ventilated) seats. Two vents on the back of the console feed the back seat.

Interior

The cabin design looks old, but its fundamentals are good. It's spacious and easy to jump in and out of, with no wide sill extensions to traverse. The odd, two-screen center stack layout could use an update but isn't terrible. This sound, unflashy presentation works well.

Ease of use

The center stack and touchscreen controls take some getting used to. The two touchscreens are different in size and resolution. The eight icons are often all grayscale. At least the screen responses are acceptably quick, and the lower screen has sharp resolution. Too bad the steering wheel buttons mostly feel similar.

Getting in/getting out

Access is good. The sills are fairly low and not too wide. You can program the easy-entry feature to move the seat and steering wheel (or neither), which is rare and neat. Backseat entry is aided by a long door and a roofline that doesn't droop much, though the seat bottom is oddly high.

Driving position

There's an appealing "sensible shoes" approach to the driving position. Where you sit in relation to the upright windshield and shallow dashboard makes it easy to place the car on the road. A vast seat adjustment range and a decent array of steering wheel positions accommodate many drivers.

Roominess

Front headroom and legroom are ample with enough space to spread the knees a bit. The back seat has adequate room for two 6-foot-tall people, with good knee-, headroom, and elbow room, but it would be tight with a third passenger.

Visibility

You have a good view over the hood thanks to a low cowl. The large rear windows help the view over your shoulder, but the deck height isn't especially low. The surround-view camera system that comes standard on this trim helps when parking in tight quarters.

Quality

All touch points are covered in glove-soft leather and make the right impression, but it's strange that the steering-wheel stitching is so coarse. The climate control system elicits odd little clicks from various points in the cabin.

Utility

The Q50's roomy trunk makes it as practical as any sedan in its class. And while its in-cabin storage doesn't stand out, there are enough places to stow the things you'd use regularly.

Small-item storage

The console storage offers many options, all of which are on the small side. The center console bin is shallow, while the two cupholders, door pockets, glovebox and small nook in front of the gear selector won't impress you with their size.

Cargo space

The trunk opening and aft-most cargo area are wide, though short in length. The hinges articulate and don't impinge on cargo area, which is nice. With 13.5 cubic feet of space, this will suit the needs of four adults traveling for a weekend. The rear seatbacks split and fold for longer cargo.

Child safety seat accommodation

There are two outboard sites. The lower points are hidden in slots in the lower seat cushion but not too hard to get to. The top anchors are easily accessible atop the parcel shelf. The large rear door opening helps facilitate loading/unloading the seat.

Technology

The Q50's driver aids are well-tuned and cohesive. While the upper nav screen display is a bit old-school-looking, it's straightforward to use. The lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto isn't a deal-breaker in that respect.

Smartphone integration

Bluetooth pairing is easy and not too slow. There is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but the media navigation is at least good enough. There are two USB ports, an auxiliary audio jack and two 12-volt power points.

Driver aids

Its driver aids — lane keeping, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise — work consistently well and are not too obtrusive when set to the least sensitive levels.

Voice control

The native voice controls work well within the fairly rigid framework with the usual assortment of commands. We had no issues with miscommunication, but Siri and Google aren't accessible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI Q50.

5 star reviews: 78%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • appearance
  • brakes
  • acceleration
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • visibility
  • seats
  • sound system
  • transmission
  • infotainment system
  • road noise
  • towing
  • warranty
  • emission system
  • dashboard
  • steering wheel
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • technology
  • safety
  • value
  • wheels & tires
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great driving beast
Scott,
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

Ok, time to update this review. My opinions have not changed. This is a great car. Currently I have a little over 32,000 miles on the car and have not had a single mechanical or electrical issue of any kind. The only work I’ve had done are oil changes. I agree with the criticism of the runflat tires. Before I even had 1000 miles on the vehicle I picked up a nail in one of the runflat tires and nobody would repair it because of the way the runflat tires are made. I had to pay over $500For one single new tire. So, I replaced the runflat tires with speed rated tires of the same size that are just conventional tires and I have a AAA membership. The spare tire issue, or lack there of, because the car comes with runflat tires is my biggest criticism of the car. Otherwise, the acceleration is great, the sound system is wonderful, the brakes are still working terrific, and the vehicle looks wonderful. Overall-great car.

5 out of 5 stars, Big upgrade over my old 2008 G35
Chris Dennis,
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

Thrilled with most aspects. I’ll only list the negatives since there are so many positives and most are already published: Should have option to switch out the run flat tires. They get reduced tread lift and add some road noise. Dual infotainment is ok...would prefer more custom configuration Road noise is moderate above 70 mph but still much improved over my older 2008. No Apple car play. Dealer said their internal InTouch is better. I disagree. Otherwise love the look and feel of this car and totally enjoy driving it. I suddenly don’t mind running errands for the wife.

5 out of 5 stars, Red Sport 400
Ron Heyl,
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

This cars acceleration is awesome. I thought the stock exhaust was too quiet for a car with sporting intentions, so I bought the after market Inifini straight pipe axle back exhaust. It is loud but I enjoy the rumble. It’s a lot of fun to drive and I find myself flooring the accelerator as often as conditions permit!

5 out of 5 stars, Absolutely love this car. Good and Bad review.
Brent ,
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

The good then the bad.... The good to start ok? 1. Awesome looks. The styling on this car is sexy as hell. The black paint is like a mirror. The rims and tires are very appealing and performance oriented. .2. Safety features are here. I like the all way around the vehicle back up cameras and the collision avoidance so I don't rear end anyone. There is a button to push where the sunroof controller is in case of a crash, it will connect you with a live INFINITI operator. 3. The black interior is so well done with real leather all over. The sunroof really makes it more fun. I am 6ft 1 inch and 280 pounds...4 guys like me can easily drive all day in this car. The 14 speaker Bose system is so clear and powerful. I am very proud to be booming this system. 4. The sound the turbo makes is fun and exhilarating. Plenty of power 300 hp. I have taken the car up to 140, that seems to be about it for top speed. That was fun. 5. Handling...you can drive this car fast around a corner and it will control your braking and gas to make the smoothest turn. The brakes are super strong, and very impressive. 6. The trunk is huge...I think I could fit a small elephant in there. The bad... 1. I am not digging the navigation system, for me it's too complicated to use. 2. It doesn't have apple play or android play or whatever its called. I end up using my phone for directions and playing music via Bluetooth. It would be much easier to touch a screen to go to panora, amazon music or apple music. 3. The transmission switch for ice, economy, standard, sport and sport plus....it doesn't remember your choice when you restart the car. So everytime i get in the car i have to select economy.....i hate that. 4. i notice Bluetooth connection issues. it has issues the first minute of start up. So to finish....I love this damn car and will buy another when the lease runs out. 5. Some of the instrument panel you cant read unless you like really lean over and look around the steering wheel. i didn't know how to find the cruise control for a few months.

Write a review

See all 18 reviews

Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Q50 safety features:

Backup Collision Intervention
Automatically hits the brakes if an object enters your path or if an approaching car is detected when the vehicle is backing up.
Around View Monitor
Takes the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces by giving you a view of the car from above.
Forward Emergency Braking
Warns if traffic ahead is slowing, even two cars ahead, and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Infiniti Q50 vs. the competition

Infiniti Q50 vs. BMW 3 Series

The 3 Series was arguably the first entrant in what we now call the sport-luxury class, composed of cars small enough for agile handling and small-engine performance, yet with more luxurious interiors and innovative technology than economy-minded cars of the same size. All-new for 2019, the 3 Series remains a benchmark for its blend of performance, comfort, luxury and tech. It's definitely one to drive back to back with this Infiniti.

Compare Infiniti Q50 & BMW 3 Series features

Infiniti Q50 vs. Lexus IS 350

On paper, these two are cross-country rivals: both Japanese, both products from the luxury divisions of major mainstream automakers, both vying for a similar place among the established European brands. But fundamentally, the Infiniti and the Lexus start from two different places. The Lexus struts aggressively, but deep down, it wants to coddle. The Infiniti isn't much for coddling and wants to have tire-smoking fun, even at the risk of offending drivers of more delicate tastes. They have two starkly different philosophies, each with its own merit and appreciative audience.

Compare Infiniti Q50 & Lexus IS 350 features

Infiniti Q50 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Like the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes is a picture of overall performance and refinement. The BMW has long held a slight handling advantage over the Benz, and likewise the Benz over the Q50. But that gap has closed in recent years. Today's Mercedes is an agile, adept handler, more precise than the Infiniti but still of the big-engine-power and rear-wheel-drive pony-car ethos. The Mercedes has a history of quality and solidity that is the envy of most cars, including the Q50, and there's no question which one is more polished. That said, the Q50 is capable of Benz-like thrills at a much lower cost.

Compare Infiniti Q50 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

Other versions include:

