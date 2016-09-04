Used 2014 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive M-Spt is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. Want a car with low miles? This BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive M-Spt has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 40,952. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. The complete SERVICE HISTORY is available as well, so you can be sure that it has had all required maintenance and servicing since it was new. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive M-Spt and we can guarantee it! Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.7 Liter 6 Cylinder engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 3.7 Liter 6 Cylinder engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive M-Spt is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. This BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive M-Spt comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA3N3C59EK230166

Stock: 230166

Certified Pre-Owned: No

