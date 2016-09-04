Used 2014 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW 4 Series 428i

    40,952 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,966

    $4,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i in Black
    used

    2014 BMW 4 Series 428i

    30,520 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,980

    Details
  • 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i in White
    used

    2014 BMW 4 Series 435i

    48,947 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,654

    $2,731 Below Market
    Details
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 4 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.920 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (10%)
Great car - but I dislike "I-Drive" electronics
Phil B.,04/09/2016
435i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is my 2nd BMW coupe. I had a fabulous 328i which I drove for 16 years with almost no failures/repairs. My 3-year old 435i with 2WD and 6-speed manual is fun to drive, comfortable, great looking and overall a pretty good car. with just miles my car has been back to the dealer twice for repairs. The "computer" that controls the fancy electronic dashboard needed to be replaced because if could no longer connect via the AT&T 2G network - which no longer exists. And then just a week later, that new control unit failed and needed to be replaced again. Despite being advertised as getting just 25-28 mpg, I am finding that I get about 28 mpg in the city, and 32 mpg on the highway (driving at a steady 79 mph). The manual transmission clearly helps me on gas mileage. However: the BMW I-drive controls for the audio system are pretty sad. When getting back into the car, the display screen will never be the same as previous. This means you will always have to press buttons to return to the display you want to see. (I wonder how long before those buttons wear out...... Probably just after warranty expires!) And every time you use the car you will need to turn up the audio volume again. Stupid.stupid.stupid. But worst of all is that the logic behind the operation of the audio..... Well, it just defies all intuitive logic! As much as I love manual transmissions, I doubt that I will buy another BMW with this crummy electronic control system. Another complaint: Run-flat tires. These are noisy, harsh-riding, expensive, and are already more than half worn-out after just 14000 miles. I intend to replace them with standard type tires. Then I'll buy an emergency inflator kit and maybe a membership with AAA.
Report abuse
