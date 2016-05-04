Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me

After only owning cars from Germany and growing tiresome of the excessive maintenance cost that came with them I decided it was time for a change. Actually I was forced to change anyways due to the fact that a careless motorist killed my BMW 328xi. I wanted either a Lexus or an Infiniti for the fact that it would no longer cost me a fortune to repair or maintain those vehicles. I make 1 hour trips to and froe college and require a comfortable vehicle that I can rack up many harmless miles on. The Infiniti does not disappoint. But I must say that fuel economy isn't to much better that my BMW with a bigger engine. Also I feel obligated to mention that the cup holders are a joke and I hate them so so much! And I don't much care for the cheap hard plastics located by the steering column, should not be expected out of a 40000 dollar vehicle. But that is all the problems with my Infiniti, but I'm just nick picking the best I can, the list of complaints is much smaller than my Beamer. It also has much more space when really it's only a foot longer than the BMW. The BMW feels faster but the Infiniti is by no means a slouch. The ride quality is so much more refined in the Infiniti and it's also quieter inside the cabin. If your looking for quality, dependability, reliability, and the most value for your dollar, and inexpensive running cost with style and elegance. This is the car for you.

