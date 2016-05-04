Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 98,614 miles
$9,995$2,094 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Check out this well maintained 2011 Infiniti G37 X 3.7L V6 AWD. 2 owner vehicle with a clean car-fax! ONLY 98,000 MILES! Has all new brakes, rotors, and tires. This vehicle is equipped with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, power sunroof, navigation system, back up camera, cruise control, tinted windows, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR3BM406061
Stock: 406061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 173,346 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Auto Nations Finance - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP5BM502188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,420 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$1,888 Below Market
Premium Auto Collection - Chesapeake / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP9BM302477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,269 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,659
Freeland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Antioch / Tennessee
REBUILT TITLE / AS IS / CASH ONLY CAR...Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 19468 miles below market average!6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front Dual Zone A/C, Power Driver Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake Assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seating, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Security system, Speed Control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, REBUILT TITLE / AS IS / CASH ONLY CAR, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Front Dual Zone A/C, Power Driver Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls.Blue Slate 2011 INFINITI G37 X 4D Sedan AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VReviews:* Sharp handling; excellent brakes; muscular 3.7-liter V6; high-tech features; strong value. Source: EdmundsVisit us at www.FreelandCDJR.com to save time and buy online. Call 888-485-1718.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR7BM351355
Stock: P2823A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 98,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,583
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 INFINITI G37 Sedan. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage INFINITI G37 Sedan. A rare find these days. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2011 INFINITI G37 Sedan: The 2011 INFINITI G series of cars makes an appeal to every type of driving enthusiast. The G37 sedan combines superior handling with room for the family, while the G37 coupe provides posh sports car performance. The convertible offers the ultimate in open-air motoring, while the new G25 sedan appeals to the cost-conscious enthusiast. No matter your tastes, the G delivers all the speed, handling, luxury and quality of Europe's best in an attractive package. Strengths of this model include Crisp handling, two excellent engine choices in the sedan, premium luxury features, and several styles available We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP8BM300297
Stock: BM300297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 45,215 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
Don's Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DV6AR8BM451114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,694 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$1,109 Below Market
Bommarito Nissan - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Liquid Platinum 2011 INFINITI G37 X 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Local Trade, AWD/4x4, Professionally detailed, Bluetooth hands free phone, Back-up Camera, AWD, Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seating, 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/CD Player w/MP3/WMA Capability, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seating, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Tinted Glass Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Call 314-731-2228 ASAP for more info and availability. Bommarito Nissan Hazelwood is located at the Big Corner of I270 and N. Lindbergh. We are proud to be part of Missouri's #1 Automotive Group, that has been serving St Louis customers for over 45 years. We are sure to have the perfect pre-owned car or truck at our dealership. No other dealers in St Louis or Illinois can match or pricing or standards. Nice vehicles Priced Right Sell Fast!Bommarito Nissan where price sells the cleanest cars in town!Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Sharp handling; excellent brakes; muscular 3.7-liter V6; high-tech features; strong value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ARXBM356386
Stock: N22731A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 108,285 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,750
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 108K MILES, 3.7L V6, AUTOMATIC, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AND MORE. REBUILT TITLE DUE TO MINOR DENTS & SCRATCHES, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR2BM410618
Stock: 13914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,448 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,836$1,135 Below Market
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS, on this 2011 INFINITI G37 X- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SPORT SEDAN, LOCAL TRADE IN, GREAT VALUE, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AWD, Graphite w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR1BM409010
Stock: BT409010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 95,600 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995$857 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1DV6AR6BM653935
Stock: 653935A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995$1,304 Below Market
Prime Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
WWW.PAUTO1.COM(602) 288-8938 or(602) 857-8053Credit Union Direct Lending | Wells Fargo Dealer Services | Pre-Approval LetterFinancing Nationwide | Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit | First Time Buyer?~ No Credito ~ Mal Credito ~ No Hay Problema ~???~ Trabajamos con ITIN, Matricula Y Primeros Compradores ~??90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED | Purchase with Confidence!??WE BUY CARS - WE TRADE CARS - Extended Warranty AvailableNationwide Financing | Nationwide Towing | Nationwide WarrantyFINANCE REQUIREMENTS:?? Please do not bring us fake paystubs, our system has caught everyone prior to the sale1. INSURANCE CARD2. DRIVER LICENSE or ID CARD3. PROOF OF RESIDENCE4. PROOF OF INCOMEWE HAVE THE LOAN YOU NEED:~ $0 Down Payment Available~ Wells Fargo Dealer Services~ Credit Union Direct Lending~ No Payments for 3 Months~ Rates as low as 2.99% APR~ We accept ~ Disability ~ SSI ~ CASH ~ Job Letters~ We accept Collections ~ Bankrupcy and Repossessions~ No Driver License ~ No Social Security Number ~ No Problem-Prime Auto Dealers, high quality vehicles, you can trust!-If you are looking for quality used cars for sale, look no further than Prime Auto Dealers. -Instead of spending your valuable time looking through the countless online classifieds or driving to various dealerships in your area, Prime Auto Dealers has the information you need right at your computer. -Prime Auto Dealers is a family owned dealership founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We proud ourselves in the quality of vehicles that we offer to our clients. We are here to serve our customers and make their car buying experience unique., acura* acura mdx rdx rlx tlx ilx tl rl alfa romeo* alfa romeo 4c giulia audi* audi blacksacramento a3 a4 a5 a6 a7 a8 q3 q5 q7 s3 s5 s6 s7 s8 tt bentley* bentley continental flyingspur mulsanne bmw* bmw 2 series prestige 3 4 5 6 7 m2 m3 m4 m5 m6 x1 x3 x4 x5 x6 luxuryauto 230i m240i 320i 320 230 330 330i 328 328i 335i 335 340 340i 430i 428i 420i 440 salesdiamond 440i 530i 540i 550i gran turismo 640i 640 645ci 645i 650i 650 coupe convertiblecoupe* convertible* 740i 740 750i 750li 750 128i 128 135i 135 335is 528 528i class eurohigh 740li cadillac* cadillac escalade esv ext cts ats chevrolet* chevrolet camaro 2ssmotors top ss corvette vette tahoe suburban ford* ford mustang gt fusion focus 300 200dodge* dodge challenger charger gmc* quality gmc yukon denali state infiniti* infinitiq50 q60 q70 qx50 qx60 qx70 qx80 ex35 golden fx35 fx50 g35 g25 g37 m35 m37 m56 jaguar*jaguar f-type xf xj xk land rover* land rover range rover three evoque sport sport*lexus* lexus gs350 gs450 gx460 deluxe gx470 is250 is gs rx is350 ls ls460 ls430 lx570rc rc350 f navigator lincoln* lincoln mkt direct maserati* bridges maserati 5 quattroportegranturismo mercedes-benz* mercedes* benz* zoom star mercedes benz mercedees-benz c-class cl-class cls-class e-class g-class gl-class gt glk-class lounge m-class r-class sl-classslk-class cla-class gla-class glc-class gle-class amg amg* m m* c300 c250 c400 c63 c350cla250 cla45 cls500 cls550 cls400 fair cls63 e350 e250 e400 e550 e63 916 g550 star g500g55 g63 gla250 gla45 gl450 gl350 gl550 gl63 glk350 glk250 mirage ml320 ml350 ml550 hayeml63 s550 s500 s63 s65 sl500 sl550 sl63 slk250 slk350 slk55 gle350 gle400 gle550 hausgls euro gls350 gls550 gle c e cla cls g gla gl g glk m s sl slk porsche eu porsche*cayenne 911 cayman classy panamera macan boxster subaru* subaru forester lion brzimpreza legacy galaxy outback wrx crosstrek scion fr-s scion* tacoma tundra f-150 f150ram volkswagen* volkswagen cc golf eos jetta passat tiguan touareg volvo volvo* espanollatino carros altos spanish, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Must test drive, Great first ride, Title in possession, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6ARXBM355593
Stock: 355593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,295$1,588 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
This 2011 INFINITI G37x Sedan is just begging to cruise the highways! Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that offers you 328hp when mated with the 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive handles tight curves and twisty roads with great agility and stability along with nearly 25mpg on the open road! The sleek and sporty G37x is sure to turn heads with its LED tail lamps, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. In addition to its heated leather seats, this G37x offers a high level of refinement, with quality materials, soft-touch surfaces, and a driver-oriented cockpit. Other top-shelf amenities include push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, multi-zone climate control, and a superb audio system with AM/FM/CD/MP3 capabilities. INFINITI takes care of its passengers with a wealth of safety equipment that is sure to grant you peace of mind on and off the road. A backup camera, LATCH for child seats, traction control, a tire pressure monitor, four-wheel ABS, and all the standard airbags are all on your team to keep you secure. You don't want to miss your chance to own this outstanding INFINITI G37x! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR6BM356157
Stock: M356157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 128,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,500$807 Below Market
Beyer Mazda - Winchester / Virginia
Beyer Auto of Winchester presents this 2011 INFINITI G37 X AWD. New Rear Pads & Rotors, Fresh Synthetic Oil Change, graphite Leather. Clean CARFAX. Blue Slate 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VWe have an excellent selection of pre-owned vehicles in every price range.Find out why buying from Beyer is better.Reviews: * Sharp handling; excellent brakes; muscular 3.7-liter V6; high-tech features; strong value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR0BM404879
Stock: 5977Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 83,661 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499$830 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C. DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR8BM353969
Stock: 353969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,387 miles
$11,999$430 Below Market
Lokey Subaru of Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 21807 miles below market average! stone Leather.Moonlight White 2011 INFINITI G37 Journey RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V19/27 City/Highway MPGAll Trades Accepted! Come experience the LO-key approach to car sales! Guaranteed Credit Approval!Reviews:* Sharp handling; excellent brakes; muscular 3.7-liter V6; high-tech features; strong value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP5BM500019
Stock: PT500019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 77,560 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,450$1,147 Below Market
Ken Garff West Valley Ford - West Valley City / Utah
Ken Garff West Valley Ford is INDEED pleased to offer this terrific-looking 2011 INFINITI G37 Journey in Graphite Shadow. This is a very well maintained sports sedan. It comes with alloy wheels, front bucket seats, leather, sunroof, backup camera, rear spoiler and more. Come see and drive today this one won't last long.Ken Garff West Valley Ford is proud to be a member of the Ken Garff Family. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience in satisfying our customers' needs. Our staff is dedicated to finding you the right car at the right price. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing options!Reviews: * Sharp handling; excellent brakes; muscular 3.7-liter V6; high-tech features; strong value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP1BM510563
Stock: BM510563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 43,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,950$455 Below Market
Auto World of Nashville - Old Hickory / Tennessee
This 2011 INFINITI G37 Sedan 4dr features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Smoky Quartz with a Graphite interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning| Climate Control| Dual Zone Climate Control| Cruise Control| Power Steering| Power Windows| Power Door Locks| Power Mirrors| Leather Steering Wheel| Leather Shifter| Power Drivers Seat| Heated Seat| Rear Air Conditioning| Clock| Tachometer| Digital Info Center| Homelink System| Tilt Steering Wheel| Telescoping Steering Wheel| Steering Wheel Radio Controls| Sunroof| Driver Airbag| Passenger Airbag| Side Airbags| Keyless Entry| Security System| ABS Brakes| Traction Control| Rear Defogger| Fog Lights| Intermittent Wipers| AM/FM| CD Player| Anti-Theft| Bose Premium Sound System| 17 inch Premium Wheels| 12v Power Outlet| Aux. Audio Input| Bluetooth| Carpeted Floor Mats| Center Arm Rest| Center Console| Compass And Temperature Display| Compass And Temperature Display| Cup Holders| Front Heated Seats| Heated Mirrors| HID Headlamps| Luxury Seats| Overhead Console| Power Brakes| Premium Alloy Wheels| Premium Sound| Premium Wheels| Remote Trunk Lid| Reverse Camera| Roll Stability Control| Side Curtain Airbags| Sport Seats| Tire Pressure Monitor| Tow Hooks| Vanity Mirrors| Xenon - Contact Mike Sanders at 615-424-4192 or mikeycm18@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AP0BM500025
Stock: 500025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 58,090 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,999$477 Below Market
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
AWD!! LEATHER!! HEATED SEATS!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BOSE STEREO!! NAVIGATION!! MOON ROOF!! BLUETOOTH!! POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS!! 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374 WWW.BEDROCKMOTORS.COM 763-428-5555 THE RIGHT VEHICLES AT THE RIGHT PRICES!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6AR9BM352541
Stock: 9606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
