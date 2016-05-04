Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me

247 listings
G Sedan Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    98,614 miles

    $9,995

    $2,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    173,346 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    118,420 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,495

    $1,888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    90,269 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,659

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Silver
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    98,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,583

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25x in Silver
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25x

    45,215 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Silver
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    99,694 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Light Brown
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    108,285 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,750

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    66,448 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,836

    $1,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25x in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25x

    95,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    $857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    108,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $1,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Silver
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    61,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,295

    $1,588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    128,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,500

    $807 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    83,661 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

    $830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    91,387 miles

    $11,999

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    77,560 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,450

    $1,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey in Light Brown
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey

    43,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,950

    $455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x

    58,090 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,999

    $477 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G Sedan

Overall Consumer Rating
4.528 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Japanese BMW
Tony,04/05/2016
G25x 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5 6cyl 7A)
After only owning cars from Germany and growing tiresome of the excessive maintenance cost that came with them I decided it was time for a change. Actually I was forced to change anyways due to the fact that a careless motorist killed my BMW 328xi. I wanted either a Lexus or an Infiniti for the fact that it would no longer cost me a fortune to repair or maintain those vehicles. I make 1 hour trips to and froe college and require a comfortable vehicle that I can rack up many harmless miles on. The Infiniti does not disappoint. But I must say that fuel economy isn't to much better that my BMW with a bigger engine. Also I feel obligated to mention that the cup holders are a joke and I hate them so so much! And I don't much care for the cheap hard plastics located by the steering column, should not be expected out of a 40000 dollar vehicle. But that is all the problems with my Infiniti, but I'm just nick picking the best I can, the list of complaints is much smaller than my Beamer. It also has much more space when really it's only a foot longer than the BMW. The BMW feels faster but the Infiniti is by no means a slouch. The ride quality is so much more refined in the Infiniti and it's also quieter inside the cabin. If your looking for quality, dependability, reliability, and the most value for your dollar, and inexpensive running cost with style and elegance. This is the car for you.
