Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan for Sale Near Me

DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois

100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Check out this well maintained 2011 Infiniti G37 X 3.7L V6 AWD. 2 owner vehicle with a clean car-fax! ONLY 98,000 MILES! Has all new brakes, rotors, and tires. This vehicle is equipped with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, power sunroof, navigation system, back up camera, cruise control, tinted windows, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CV6AR3BM406061

Stock: 406061

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020