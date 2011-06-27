Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,642
|$16,448
|$18,993
|Clean
|$12,951
|$15,599
|$17,985
|Average
|$11,569
|$13,901
|$15,969
|Rough
|$10,188
|$12,203
|$13,953
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,363
|$15,620
|$18,565
|Clean
|$11,737
|$14,813
|$17,580
|Average
|$10,485
|$13,201
|$15,609
|Rough
|$9,233
|$11,588
|$13,639
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,482
|$18,539
|$21,313
|Clean
|$14,698
|$17,582
|$20,181
|Average
|$13,130
|$15,668
|$17,919
|Rough
|$11,562
|$13,754
|$15,657
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,997
|$19,417
|$22,518
|Clean
|$15,187
|$18,414
|$21,323
|Average
|$13,567
|$16,410
|$18,933
|Rough
|$11,947
|$14,405
|$16,542
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,540
|$16,435
|$19,059
|Clean
|$12,854
|$15,586
|$18,048
|Average
|$11,483
|$13,890
|$16,025
|Rough
|$10,112
|$12,193
|$14,001