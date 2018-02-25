Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 for Sale Near Me
- 19,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,885$5,104 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR5JM439995
Stock: C1176-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 22,029 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$19,999$4,059 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV7AP2JM240599
Stock: O306639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT33,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,286$6,615 Below Market
Lokey INFINITI - Clearwater / Florida
2018 INFINITI Q50 Sport INFINITI Certified, Unlimited Mileage Factory Warranty, Clean Carfax, One Owner, No Damage, All records, Books and Keys, Dealer Serviced, Navigation, Rearview Monitor. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Check Availabilty Now or Call 727-470-6302. Our INFINITI Factory Certification program is a curation of the best INFINITI vehicles available on the market. Each and every one has passed a rigorous, 167-point Factory Inspection and has been completely reconditioned inside and out. All services and maintenance are up to date, including tires, brakes, belts, hoses and all fluids. Comes with 24 Hour Emergency Roadside Assistance, Trip-Interruption Benefits, CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, Complete Vehicle History Report and an Unlimited Mileage Warranty backed by INFINITI. Don't settle for less. Lokey Motor Company is the premier dstination for factory certified pre-owned cars in Clearwater, FL. We provide only the finest pre-owned vehicles available at the best value, with unparalleled finance terms and rates. Big enough to serve and small enough to care, we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free, transparent experience. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP3JM592275
Stock: IP9335
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 3,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995$4,208 Below Market
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
Drive around town in style in the U INFINITI Q50 for a fraction of the cost. Basically new, this car is in its prime. It's a 6 cylinder Hagane Blue car that makes commuting to and from work a little less stressful. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online tools. This vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Infiniti of San Jose
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP6JM590584
Stock: JM590584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 15,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,495$3,325 Below Market
ALM Kia South - Union City / Georgia
*ACCELERATING THE FUTURE! LEATHER SEATS. SUN/MOON ROOF. BACK UP CAMERA. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. RAIN SENSING WIPERS. FOG LAMPS. LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH AUDIO CONTROLS. KEYLESS START. MULTI-ZONE A/C. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. HEATED MIRRORS. THIS 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0T IS SILVER WITH BLACK INTERIOR! NICELY EQUIPPED WITH AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR. BREAK ASSIST. ALLOY WHEELS. INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS. POWER MIRRORS. POWER FRONT SEATS. DAY TIME RUNNING LIGHTS. TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR AND MORE! *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR3JM437212
Stock: JM437212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 13,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995$4,518 Below Market
Germain BMW of Naples - Naples / Florida
FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 13,402 Miles! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, [P02] ESSENTIAL PACKAGE (3.0T LUXE) SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Turbocharged MP3 Player, Comfort Access Keyless Entry & Keyless start, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESSENSORY PACKAGE (LUXE) Dual-Occupant Memory System For Driver's Seat, steering column and outside mirrors, BOSE Performance 16-Speakers w/Centerpoint, Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Wheel, Enhanced Ambient Lighting, Advanced Climate Control System, plasmacluster and grape polyphenol filter, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Link, PROACTIVE PACKAGE Adaptive Front Lighting System, auto-leveling headlights, High Beam Assist Headlights, high/low automatic change, Front Seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts, Eco Pedal, Direct Adaptive Steering, Blind-Spot Intervention, Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range, Distance Control Assist (DCA), Lane Departure Prevention & Warning System, active lane control, ESSENTIAL PACKAGE (3.0T LUXE) Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, center armrest pass-thru, Remote Engine Start, Driver Seat Power Lumbar, INFINITI InTouch Navigation System, lane guidance and 3-D building graphics, INFINITI InTouch Services including 6 months of safety, security and convenience services, SiriusXM Traffic including real-time traffic information (4 years free service), voice recognition for navigation functions, including 1 shot voice destination entry, Heated Steering WheelHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7APXJM355282
Stock: B201256A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 21,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,900$3,500 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2018 INFINITI Q50 4dr 3.0t LUXE AWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Majestic White with a Graphite Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7ARXJM443640
Stock: INFINITI-JM443640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 28,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,977
Hopper Motorplex - Mckinney / Texas
2018 INFINITI Q50 Sport Black Obsidian 4D Sedan RWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.0L V6 MULTI POINT INSPECTION!!, QUALIFIES FOR VIP!+!, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Navigation System.20/29 City/Highway MPGOur family owned dealership was established in West Texas in 1967. We have been providing customers with quality vehicles for decades with the service to match. With almost four acres of unique inventory, we are sure the Hopper Family will have what you're looking for. Come down and take a look! Our VIP Preferred program provides customers with one year of FREE maintenance (Some Exclusions Apply, ask for details) which includes: -Priority Service -12 months/12,000 miles of oil changes -Tire rotations -Multi-point Inspection -90 Day Powertrain Warranty (Some Exclusions Apply) -A loaner car available with reservation -10% discount on parts and accessories Please check back for more pictures, we're adding new pictures to the website daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP7JM355367
Stock: 55367M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE30,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999$4,150 Below Market
Naples INFINITI - Naples / Florida
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE ProASSIST Pure White RWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. INFINITI Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicles under New-Vehicle Warranty (NVW) less than/equal to 48 months & less than/equal to 60,000 miles from original in-service date (ISD), up to 6 years, unlimited mileage available. Vehicles outside NVW greater than 48 months or greater than 60,000 miles from ISD, 2 years/unlimited miles from CPO sale date. Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty Purchase your next vehicle with confidence and see how Naples INFINITI is delivering the car, and the experience. Stop by at 5880 Naples Blvd, Naples, Florida 34109. Everglades City | Marco Island | Naples| Bonita Springs | Cape Coral | Estero | Fort Myers | Fort Myers Beach | Sanibel Punta Gorda Longboat Key | North Port | Sarasota | Venice Anna Maria Island | Bradenton | Holmes Beach | Longboat Key | Palmetto Plant City | Tampa | Temple Terrace Coconut Creek | Coral Springs | Dania Beach | Davie | Deerfield Beach | Fort Lauderdale | Hallandale Beach |Hollywood | Lauderhill | Lighthouse Point | Margate | Miramar | Oakland Park | Pembroke Pines | Plantation |Pompano Beach | Tamarac | Weston | Wilton Manors Boca Raton | Boynton Beach | Delray Beach | Greenacres | Highland Beach | Hypoluxo | Juno Beach | Jupiter | Lake Park | Lake Worth | Lantana | Ocean Ridge | Palm Beach | Palm Beach Gardens | Royal Palm Beach | Wellington |West Palm Beach Aventura | Bal Harbour | Bay Harbor Islands | Coral Gables | Hialeah | Hialeah Gardens | Homestead | Key Biscayne | Miami | Miami Beach | North Miami | North Miami Beach | Pinecrest | Surfside Clearwater | Dunedin | Gulfport | Largo | Oldsmar | Pinellas Park | St. Pete Beach | St. Petersburg | Safety Harbor |Tarpon Springs | Treasure Island.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV7AP3JM240336
Stock: P240336
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 31,340 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,677$4,258 Below Market
Ocean Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7APXJM363978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,506 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,970$3,927 Below Market
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
**Q50 LUXE**TURBOCHARGED***CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET INFINITI HOME TODAY***DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG**TECHNOLOGY PKG**PREMIUM PKG**PREMIUM PLUS PKG**HAGANE BLUE ON BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER SEATS. BACK UP CAMERA w/PARKING SENSORS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. SUNROOF DUAL TOUCH SCREEN TRIP COMPUTER LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. LANE KEEP ASSIST. FOG LIGHTS SIDE AIRBAGS LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL VOICE CRUISE & AUDIO CONTROLS BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. HEATED SEATS. MEMORY SEATS. KEYLESS ENTRY/PUSH START REMOTE ENGINE START. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH WITH AUDIO CONNECTIVITY TRACTION CONTROL HD RADIO. WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS. SATELLITE RADIO AM/FM RADIO CD PLAYER NON SMOKER PET/ODOR FREE DONT MISS OUT ON THIS STEAL OF A DEAL & CALL US NOW!!!*** CALL US AT 770-982-5550 TO DRIVE THIS VEHICLE HOME TODAY** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED CREDIT!! EXTENDED WARRANTY OFFERED FOR SALE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS OR 100000 MILES. AS LOW AS $999 on SELECT MODELS. TRADES WELCOMED. MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE ON SOUTHERNAUTOIMPORTS.COM WE LOOK FORWARD TO DO BUSINESS WITH YOU. ADDRESS... 5124 STONE MOUNTAIN HWY STONE MTN GA 30087 WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS OF THE WEEK. NO HAGGLE CAR PURCHASE! CAR BUYING WITH CONFIDENCE! Visit Southern Auto Imports online at www.southernautoimports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 770-982-5550 today to schedule your test drive. 3RD PARTY INSPECTIONS ALLOWED AND ENCOURAGED AS WE NEVER CLAIM THAT OUR VEHICLES ARE PERFECT IN ALL HONESTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP2JM350867
Stock: SA350867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,750$6,312 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 INFINITI Q50 4dr 3.0t SPORT AWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Obsidian with a graphite Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Sport Seats, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR1JM434566
Stock: 434566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 40015,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,715
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
$55,325 MSRP! Certified, only ONE previous owner, and just 15,947 miles! Odometer is 14203 miles below market average! Sensory Package! This 2018 Q50 Red Sport comes VERY well equipped with Navigation, 360 View Parking Camera, Blind Spot Intervention/Warning, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Wheel Package, Predictive Forward Collision Warning/Prevention, Remote Engine Start, Sport Package, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, Upgraded Premium Audio System (Bose Performance Series), Advanced Climate Control, Backup Collision Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and more!Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7AP9JM461551
Stock: JM461551
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE31,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,178
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
$44,495 MSRP! Certified, only ONE previous owner, and just 31,374 miles! Odometer is 778 miles below market average! Painted in gorgeous Majestic White metallic paint! Equipped with the Essential package! This 2018 Q50 LUXE is upgraded with tons of features such as Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more! Don't miss out on this beautiful Majestic White on Graphite 2018 Q50! Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7APXJM592306
Stock: JM592306
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 30,207 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,399$3,021 Below Market
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Premium brand: Bose, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Cornering brake control, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.1, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.6, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Door sill trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: wood, Shift knob trim: aluminum, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Multi-function remote: illuminated entry, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Axle ratio: 2.94, Drive mode selector, Alternator: 170 amps, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: lip, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: driving performance, Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual), Infotainment: InTouch, Clock, Digital odometer, Driver information system, Electroluminescent instrumentation, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights: LED, Front fog lights: LED, Headlights: LED, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Emergency interior trunk release, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.9, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated, Phone: hands free, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Run flat tires, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing, Power windows: remotely operated, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP0JM357591
Stock: IAD7450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,177 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,550$2,649 Below Market
Sheehy Ford Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE, FACTORY NAVIGATION SYSTEM,, BACKUP CAMERA,, POWER MOONROOF,, HEATED FRONT SEATS,, ONE-OWNER VEHICLE,, CLEAN CARFAX WITH SERVICE RECORDS,, LEATHER INTERIOR,, POWER DRIVER SEAT,, ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE,.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AR8JM433091
Stock: GRP5375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 49,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,400$3,261 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1FV7AR0JM480183
Stock: 0183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 69,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,988$5,375 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1EV7AP9JM352891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q50
- 5(71%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(14%)
