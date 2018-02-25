Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 for Sale Near Me

2,224 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Q50 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,224 listings
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT

    19,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,885

    $5,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE

    22,029 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $19,999

    $4,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT in Gray
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT

    33,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,286

    $6,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE

    3,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,995

    $4,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT

    15,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,495

    $3,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE

    13,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,995

    $4,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in White
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE

    21,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,900

    $3,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT

    28,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,977

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE in White
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE

    30,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,999

    $4,150 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE

    31,340 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,677

    $4,258 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE

    21,506 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,970

    $3,927 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT

    33,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,750

    $6,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 in White
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400

    15,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,715

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in White
    certified

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE

    31,742 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,178

    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE

    30,207 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,399

    $3,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE in Silver
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE

    52,177 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,550

    $2,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 in White
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400

    49,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,400

    $3,261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT

    69,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,988

    $5,375 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q50 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,224 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q50
  4. Used 2018 INFINITI Q50

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q50

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q50
Overall Consumer Rating
4.614 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (14%)
great car with best overall value in its class
Jon,02/25/2018
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
My original lease for the 2014 Infiniti Q50 is reaching the end. Based on my past 3+ years experience driving the Q50 on a daily basis, I have decided Q50 is worthwhile to own for the long term. After reviewing the Q50 2014 vs 2018 model, I decided to purchase the 2018 Q50 due to a newer engine, improved onscreen response time, updated SOS communication module, etc.). For someone that drives 90 miles everyday, the active safety features (adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, etc.) is literally a life saver, and help to avoid accidents.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
Q50
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI Q50 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings