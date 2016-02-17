Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe
Pros & Cons
- Muscular V6 engine
- sharp handling
- strong brakes
- user-friendly controls.
- Cramped rear seats
- small trunk
- missing some of the newest tech options structure
- engine gets raucous at high rpm
- overly stiff ride with optional performance suspension.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Infiniti Q60 offers satisfying performance and enduring curb appeal, but it lacks refinement and practicality relative to its competitors.
Vehicle overview
In a world of relentlessly advancing technology, a car that hasn't seen major changes in recent memory might seem hopelessly outdated. In the case of the 2015 Infiniti Q60 coupe, however, there's still some life in the old dog yet. Though it may not sport the latest high-tech nanny features like blind spot and lane-departure warning systems, the Q60 coupe still packs a brawny 3.7-liter V6 that demands respect. The graceful exterior styling has also aged well, and the handsome cabin continues to impress with its high-quality leather and available genuine wood trim, not to mention its unusually user-friendly control layout.
As far as performance goes, the Q60 coupe still meets our expectations of a luxury sport coupe. When you give the 330-hp V6 engine the crop, 60 mph arrives in well under 6 seconds. Passing power is prodigious at all speeds. The Q60 is also blessed with athletic and engaging handling that's among the segment's best. This coupe certainly earns its sporting credentials.
The only real drawback is the engine's strained sound and feel as redline approaches. If you care about that sort of thing, the venerable V6 might rub you the wrong way. If you plan to use this Infiniti for more than just weekend joyrides, you may also want to consider its practicality or lack thereof. The cramped rear seat and tiny trunk won't put off true enthusiasts, but more capacious rivals are available if space is a priority.
The top of that rival list starts with the 2015 BMW 4 Series, which offers quicker acceleration, a more useful trunk and a roomier rear seat. The 2015 Cadillac ATS coupe and 2015 Lexus RC 350 provide comparable performance along with the latest technology features. We'd also suggest checking out the sleek 2015 Audi A5 or even the tempting 2015 Ford Mustang GT. Nonetheless, the 2015 Q60 Coupe has enough going for it that it's worth a look in your luxury sport coupe search.
INFINITI Q60 Coupe models
The four-seat 2015 Infiniti Q60 Coupe is offered in four main trim levels: Q60 Journey, Q60 AWD, Q60S 6MT and Q60 Limited. Infiniti also offers a Q60 convertible, which is reviewed separately.
Standard features on the Journey model include 18-inch alloy wheels and all-season tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights, foglights, heated outside mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with manual lumbar), a folding rear seatback, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with an accompanying tilting gauge cluster), a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.
The Q60 AWD gets all of the above plus an all-wheel-drive system.
The Q60S 6MT adds upgraded performance hardware including 19-inch alloy wheels shod with summer rubber, a limited-slip differential, a firmer sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes and a quicker steering ratio. Also included are a sunroof, rear parking sensors, front sport seats with additional driver-side adjustments, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls and an 11-speaker Bose audio system.
The Q60 Limited starts with the Q60S 6MT's features (including the sport-tuned suspension) and adds 19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, a black grille, black mirror caps, a black trunk lid spoiler, paddle shifters (automatic only) and interior contrast stitching.
The Q60S 6MT and Q60 Limited have no available options, but the Journey and AWD trims have an options structure in which most features are grouped into packages, and each package requires you to select one or more of the preceding option packages to get the next one on the list. It starts with the Premium package, which bundles the sunroof, rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, power driver-seat lumbar, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a Bose audio system. To that you can add the Navigation package, which includes the navigation system, Bluetooth audio connectivity and voice controls.
Once you've checked the boxes for those two packages, you can spring for the Sport package, which gets you all of the Q60S 6MT's performance upgrades as well as the sport front fascia, paddle shifters, contrast stitching and front sport seats.
Only after you've added all of the above will you be allowed to add the Technology package, which consists of adaptive cruise control, pre-collision seatbelt and brake preparation, automatic windshield wipers and an upgraded climate control system with an air purifier.
Also available on Journey and AWD models with the Premium and Navigation packages are an Interior Accents package (maple wood inlays for the dashboard, center console and doors) and a Performance Tire and Wheel package (19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires).
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Power for the 2015 Infiniti Q60 comes from a 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all but the AWD model. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard on Journey and AWD, while the Q60S 6MT features a six-speed manual. The Limited can be had with either transmission.
In Edmunds performance testing, a Q60S 6MT went from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is slightly quicker than the Lexus RC 350 but slower than all BMW 2 Series and 4 Series coupes.
EPA-estimated fuel economy with rear-wheel drive and the automatic transmission is 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway). The Q60 AWD drops to 20 mpg combined (18/25), with manual transmission models also rated at 20 mpg combined (17/25).
Safety
Standard safety features for the Q60 coupe include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard, and rear parking sensors are available depending on the trim level. The optional Technology package includes impending frontal collision preparation (pre-crash seatbelt tensioning and brake priming).
In Edmunds brake testing, a Q60S came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, a good number that's fairly typical for cars in this segment fitted with summer tires.
Driving
On the road, the 2015 Infiniti Q60 coupe's muscular V6 delivers authoritative acceleration. The seven-speed automatic transmission is an excellent match for this engine, highlighted by its available steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and rev-matching function that automatically blips the throttle on downshifts. The manual transmission, on the other hand, is a mixed bag because of the heavy clutch pedal and its abrupt engagement that can take awhile to get a feel for.
In the handling department, the Q60 coupe feels well-balanced and responsive. The steering is precise, but requires a bit more effort than we'd like, especially with the sport-tuned setup on the Q60S 6MT and Q60 Limited trims. The standard suspension provides plenty of athleticism without the harshness of the available sport-tuned suspension, making it a better choice for the majority of buyers.
Interior
As automobiles continue to add more features, the interface between man and machine tends to become more complicated. Not so with the 2015 Q60 Coupe, which benefits here from its older design. The buttons and knobs for the climate and audio systems are refreshingly straightforward, and the 7-inch touchscreen is similarly user-friendly. Add the navigation system and you get voice controls for all of the above, making your job even easier.
Though the Q60 coupe's interior design hasn't changed much over the years, that's not necessarily a negative, as both the styling and materials are top-notch. The standard front seats are both comfortable in straight-line cruising and supportive enough to inspire confidence in spirited driving. The available front sport seats offer additional adjustments that allow you to customize the fit, but unfortunately they're available only with the firmer suspension.
The rear seats are so tight that they're really fit only for the smallest of children or personal items like a large purse or laptop bag. The seatback does fold down, however, giving the tiny 7.4-cubic-foot trunk a degree of added functionality.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Q60 Coupe
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- value
- oil
- comfort
- sound system
- brakes
- visibility
- climate control
- handling & steering
- transmission
- engine
- doors
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- dashboard
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- seats
- lights
- infotainment system
- maintenance & parts
- technology
- appearance
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
I should probably start this off by saying I am a long-time Nissan fan. My previous car was a '95 300zx TT that had been meticulously maintained, but was getting expensive to own. I did consider a new Z; but the last several gens of Z's are just plain fugly to me; are cramped inside; and feel somewhat cheap. So, after testing the Q60S, 370Z, Lexus RC350 F-sport, Audi TT, Hyundai Genesis coupe, and the new Camaro, I decided for the Q60S. (I almost went with the Genesis, but the Hyundai dealership here was [non-permissible content removed]) This Q60 Sport is a great car...except for a major flaw, and a few minor quirks. It's a blast to drive, VERY quiet, VERY comfortable, and has all the tech a spirited driver could ask for. The driver's seat is one of the best I have ever planted my butt in, the controls are intuitive and well-laid out (though I would now recommend the shift paddles on the wheel), and I've never been able to get the car to lose its cool, even in a good rain! The suspension is dialed in JUST right in my opinion - stiff enough for excellent handling, and supple enough to handle the 3rd World condition roads we have here in Hawai'i. Visibility is good, and with the reverse sensors and camera, you're able to see it all. Brakes are super and haul the car down fast. The engine is a dynamo - it puts my old stock TT to shame. I don't get what a lot of reviewers say about the engine being noisy - hell, for a 330hp V6 that has a 7000rpm redline, it's smooth and gives all the right noises and it lets the engine put out a few more ponies to boot. Regardless, it sounds great, and I get a big grin every time I rev it!) The major flaw - the transmission. The 7AT in this car is VERRRRY slow in regular drive mode. The tranny in my new Ford paratransit van is better...and that is a horrible thing to say. I've had the Q60s tranny software updated, and the tranny STILL just sucks. Basically, it acts like it was programmed for best fuel economy and not performance! When warm, there is a hesitation from a stop - like the torque converter is bad; same thing happens around corners occasionally; and at other times it feels like the tranny is having trouble deciding what gear it wants to be in. This gets really frustrating with that 330hp on tap! I drove a QX50 loaner once, and that car embarrasses my Q60s acceleration. The problem almost goes away when the tranny is in DS (manual sport) mode, but the shifts are still a little slow and the takeoff balky. The transmission in this car just kills the experience. [UPDATE: - It appears the problem with this transmission is in the engine and transmission controllers - they don't handle a car using ethanol fuel (which we mainly have here in Hawai'i) when the ambient temperature is around 90 degrees. I've switched to non-ethanol fuel, and/or dumping a bottle of octane booster in the tank, and this pretty much resolves the driveability problem.] If you decide to get a Q60 coupe, and love to drive - get the MANUAL transmission. I'm glad I only have a 2-year lease. That's how badly the tranny irritates me. My first little quirk is with the Climate Control. I've had a number of cars with Climate Control, and it appears Infiniti decided to do things a little differently with their version. For example, if you just want fresh air - you have to shut the system off, then turn on the fans, then lower the temp setting as far as you want, and then turn the A/C on, and then off. Ridiculous! If you don't do all those steps - even though the panel says NEITHER the temp control nor the A/C is on, they continue to work anyway! Oh, and you can't have recirculating air unless the A/C is on. There is also sunlight sensors on the dash that seem to override the temperature control. In most cars, (even other Infinitis), I've always set the temp at 75, left it there and been happy. With this car, I have to keep changing the temp settings to keep from freezing! Second quirk is with the doors. The doors are damn heavy, and if there is any kind of strong breeze blowing, they are a bitch to open, and almost impossible to keep open! I've had to come up with a new "exit routine" to keep from getting a leg caught in the door. Last quirk - to me, even the upgrade Bose sound system's speakers sound muddy - NOT what I'm used to, as my 300zx had a Bose system. The "driver's stage" setting on the system is cool - it's like surround sound, but the speakers need to be wayyyyy crisper in my opinion. Subwoofer is pretty good, and it's nice to be able to tie my phone audio directly into the car system with a couple of button pushes. However, like most car makes these days, they are putting the subwoofers in the DOORS! This is really bad, because as the car gets more and more miles and age on it, the door panels make more and more vibration noise. I've had to get the dealership to fix that, because the car is otherwise so quiet the vibration noise is loud.
After 105K miles and 7 1/2 years of ownership, it was time to change my beloved BMW 135i (I6 twin turbo 300HP/300torque / 6 manual) and I looked around high and low for a suitable replacement with a manual transmission. This is a review from BMW's owner perspective. My 2015 Q60S came fully loaded, in fact there were no options to add, which was quite funny and pleasant for me. The leather quality is good and craftsmanship is up to my old BMW. The technology in the car is great and Bluetooth and connections works well, the quality of the sound is very good but I miss the DSP capabilities of my old ride (no digital equalizer, etc). On the driving side, the engine feels powerful but in the high rev spectrum, it does not have the quick response of a twin turbo engine but feel agile enough, I have not explored the high end of the tachometer yet, but I am confident I will have a smile, it is still a 2,000 miles’ engine after all. The space in the back is enough for my 2 daughters on short trips and I am very pleased with the value and amenities of the car. Bottom line is, this car has a very reliable/trusted V6 engine, with Variable Valve and Lift technology but without the add ons that will cause constant repairs in a Turbo engine, like fuel pumps, positive crack valve, sensors, lean conditions, etc. It is a very powerful car and the delivery of the power is non-intimidating, has inexpensive components (normal spark plugs, spare tire, oil stick, jack, etc.) that will make you have a smile every time you have to service it. Missing points: The manual transmission feels normal, not really a short throw, crazy agility delivered close to 5K rpm, no 60/40 rear seat. 8,000 Update (Feb 2017) Took a 500 miles trip with my 2 daughters and was nice. The engine has loosen up nicely and now I am enjoying a more spirited driving experience. The manual shifter has also become more engaging. Things i like the most: Service experience at the dealer is great and so inexpensive (<50 USD for oil change). I know BMW service is included but let's talk after 48 months. The 3.7 variable valve with lift V6 engine is great and so engaging after 5K rpm, wonderful! The tires will not make it to 30K miles but I am sure it will be less expensive that run flats. Nothing has broken, no ratles and the leather seats look like new. Very happy with the Infiniti experience so far! Details for improvement and why the germans can charge more: the headlights and fog lights have diferent color temperature, cruise control can have up to 5 mph variation, tilt the navigation a few degrees towards the driver, your right elbow does not have a support while shifting, shifter has to be 1 inch smaller.
Filed lemon law and switched to Cadillac ATS coupe 3.6 because I can't deal with Infiniti any longer.
Great engine, great transmission. Back seat is tight but its almost as if its a 370Z with a wedged back seat. But overall the car is a pleasure to drive.
Features & Specs
|Journey 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|2dr Coupe AWD
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Sport Limited 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Sport 2dr Coupe
3.7L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
FAQ
Is the INFINITI Q60 Coupe a good car?
Is the INFINITI Q60 Coupe reliable?
Is the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe?
The least-expensive 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe is the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,950.
Other versions include:
- Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $40,950
- 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $42,600
- Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $49,650
- Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $46,050
- Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $47,700
What are the different models of INFINITI Q60 Coupe?
More about the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe
Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Overview
The Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Q60 Coupe. Available styles include Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M), and Sport Limited 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 Q60 Coupe 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 Q60 Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2015 Q60 Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe?
Which 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2015 Q60 Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,999 and mileage as low as 40126 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe.
Can't find a new 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI Q60 Coupe for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,195.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,945.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles