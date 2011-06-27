Vehicle overview

Buying a sport sedan rarely comes down to getting the most bang for your buck. It's usually a matter of intangible factors that tug on your heart strings, like sleek styling, a Best Buy's worth of gizmos or the promise of being able to quickly lap a track in Germany. A fancy badge to impress the neighbors helps as well. Yet perhaps you're the sort of buyer who'd like a car that appeals to your head as well as your heart. The 2012 Infiniti G Sedan does this, taking into account all those intangibles while offering more power and more stuff for less money than its competitors.

Last year saw the G's value proposition improve even further when the new G25 model debuted. True, this model, with its 2.5-liter V6, has significantly less power on tap than the carry-over G37, but since 328 horsepower is overkill for most drivers, the lower price of the 218-hp G25 seems like a welcome trade-off. Several luxury goodies like navigation, adaptive cruise control and Bose audio aren't available on the lesser G, but there's still more standard equipment present than in any rival with a European badge.

Regardless of engine, however, the G offers an engaging driving experience matched by a scant few competitors. The Sport model enhances this athleticism even further, yet this added control while attacking the corners doesn't come at the cost of a comfortable ride around town.

The 2012 Infiniti G is a great sedan for driving enthusiasts and value-minded drivers alike, providing a sensible blend of performance, space, luxury, convenience and high-tech features that's difficult to match. Still, there are other sedans that come close. For the enthusiast crowd likely more attracted to the G37, the BMW 3 Series is candidate No. 1, with the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class also worthy of consideration. For value-minted buyers, the Hyundai Genesis could be an even bigger bargain, while the Acura TL, Acura TSX and Lexus IS 250 offer similar value.

Perhaps one of the intangibles will appeal when you select your favorite from this group of cars, but when it comes to simultaneously appealing to the heart and head, the 2012 Infiniti G Sedan is tough to beat.