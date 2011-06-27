  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
2012 INFINITI G Sedan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling
  • excellent brakes
  • muscular 3.7-liter V6
  • high-tech features
  • strong value.
  • Road noise
  • engine noise with G37
  • interior not as luxurious as European rivals.
INFINITI G Sedan for Sale
List Price Range
$6,500 - $15,000
Used G Sedan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Infiniti G Sedan is a compelling luxury sedan that offers a lot for your money.

Vehicle overview

Buying a sport sedan rarely comes down to getting the most bang for your buck. It's usually a matter of intangible factors that tug on your heart strings, like sleek styling, a Best Buy's worth of gizmos or the promise of being able to quickly lap a track in Germany. A fancy badge to impress the neighbors helps as well. Yet perhaps you're the sort of buyer who'd like a car that appeals to your head as well as your heart. The 2012 Infiniti G Sedan does this, taking into account all those intangibles while offering more power and more stuff for less money than its competitors.

Last year saw the G's value proposition improve even further when the new G25 model debuted. True, this model, with its 2.5-liter V6, has significantly less power on tap than the carry-over G37, but since 328 horsepower is overkill for most drivers, the lower price of the 218-hp G25 seems like a welcome trade-off. Several luxury goodies like navigation, adaptive cruise control and Bose audio aren't available on the lesser G, but there's still more standard equipment present than in any rival with a European badge.

Regardless of engine, however, the G offers an engaging driving experience matched by a scant few competitors. The Sport model enhances this athleticism even further, yet this added control while attacking the corners doesn't come at the cost of a comfortable ride around town.

The 2012 Infiniti G is a great sedan for driving enthusiasts and value-minded drivers alike, providing a sensible blend of performance, space, luxury, convenience and high-tech features that's difficult to match. Still, there are other sedans that come close. For the enthusiast crowd likely more attracted to the G37, the BMW 3 Series is candidate No. 1, with the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class also worthy of consideration. For value-minted buyers, the Hyundai Genesis could be an even bigger bargain, while the Acura TL, Acura TSX and Lexus IS 250 offer similar value.

Perhaps one of the intangibles will appeal when you select your favorite from this group of cars, but when it comes to simultaneously appealing to the heart and head, the 2012 Infiniti G Sedan is tough to beat.

2012 INFINITI G Sedan models

The 2012 Infiniti G Sedan is a midsize luxury sedan available in G25, G25 Journey, G37 Journey and G37 Sport. The G25x and G37x are essentially Journey trims with all-wheel drive. The G Coupe and convertible models are addressed in separate reviews.

The base G25 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, automatic climate control, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with gauges that move with the tilting action) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

Stepping up to the G25 Journey adds automatic headlights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, one-touch up/down for all windows, heated front seats, an eight-way power passenger seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an iPod/USB audio interface. A sunroof is optional.

The G37 Journey is identically equipped, but gets a more powerful engine and is eligible for additional options. The Premium package adds a sunroof, rear parking sensors, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 10-speaker Bose sound system. The Navigation package adds a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, voice controls and Bluetooth streaming audio. The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers and an upgraded climate-control system with an air purifier.

The above options are standard on the G37 Sport, along with 18-inch wheels, high-performance tires, sport-tuned steering and suspension, a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, unique styling elements, front sport seats with bolster adjustment for both backrest and seat cushion and a standard six-speed manual transmission.

The G37 Journey can be equipped with the Sport package, which adds all the above performance bits without the manual. When equipped with all-wheel drive, the Sport package is really only an appearance package with 18-inch wheels, unique exterior styling and sport seats. There is also the G37 Limited Edition, which essentially adds the Premium, Navigation and Sport packages along with special black paint and a Graphite leather interior.

2012 Highlights

The Infiniti G Sedan is essentially unchanged for 2012.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Infiniti G25 is powered by a 2.5-liter V6 that produces 218 hp and 187 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is available on the G25x model. In Edmunds performance testing, a G25 went from zero to 60 mph in 8 seconds -- not quick, but on par with similarly powered luxury sedans. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. The G25x gets 19/27/22.

The 2012 Infiniti G37 gets a 3.7-liter V6 good for 328 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic is standard on the rear-wheel-drive Journey and all-wheel-drive G37x. A six-speed manual is standard on the G37 Sport. In Edmunds performance testing, a G37 Journey went from zero to 60 mph in a rapid 5.4 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19/27/22 for the Journey, 18/25/20 for the G37x and 17/25/20 for the Sport.

Safety

Every 2011 Infiniti G Sedan comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all but the G25 base. When equipped with the Technology package, the adaptive cruise control sensors will automatically trigger the seatbelts to pre-tension if an accident is deemed imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, a G25 Journey came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 109 feet. The G37 Journey performed essentially the same, at 106 feet.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the G Sedan received the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact tests, but the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the roof strength test.

Driving

As V6s go, the 2012 Infiniti G25 revs with exceptional smoothness, charging toward its 7,500-rpm redline with none of the coarseness that has crept into the larger-displacement 3.7-liter V6. Acceleration should be satisfactory for many entry-level luxury sport sedan buyers.

However, for the most bang for your buck, we'd suggest the G37. We're not fans of the coarse noise the engine makes at higher engine speeds, but for the money, you can't beat it in this class. Handling is also praiseworthy, as the G attacks curves with aggression and precision, yet remains poised and compliant when driven over less-than-perfect pavement. Think of it as a world-class athlete in evening wear. Steering feel is commendable, particularly with the Sport package's quicker steering ratio. This setup provides excellent feedback and a pleasant weightiness that builds progressively when cornering.

The seven-speed automatic transmission is mostly faultless. In the G37, quick gearchanges are at your fingertips via the column-mounted paddle shifters, and downshifts are executed with precise throttle blips to match revs. In testing, however, we've noticed that upshifts, even when in Drive, aren't as smooth as they should be for this class of car. This is one of the few cars this size that can be had with a manual transmission, and this six-speed's shift linkage has a pleasing bolt-action feel through the gates.

Interior

The G37 offers user-friendly controls and excellent build quality, plus the handsome design is highlighted by such items as the car's leather-accented magnesium shift paddles and the Japanese "Shodo" aluminum trim (or optional wood trim). Overall materials quality isn't exactly to Audi or Mercedes standards, but you are spending less money, after all. The front seats are comfortable and supportive, while the available sport-styled seats offer even more aggressive side bolstering, though they may be a bit too snug for larger drivers. The backseat offers respectable space for this class, with the exception of the narrow center seat.

The G benefits from Infiniti's user-friendly electronics. The iPod interface, standard on all but the base G25, is among the best available, while the myriad audio, climate and navigation controls are easy to decipher. The available Bose stereo is particularly impressive as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 INFINITI G Sedan.

5(55%)
4(40%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

G37 2012 Premium & Nav Packages
ljpzap,02/16/2012
Great car. Tested IS-250, ES-350, BMW 328i, Acura TL and Maxima. Really depends on what you like. All cars were nice, but G37 was the most fun and overall best to drive. Only down side is yes it is a little small inside if you are in the back seat, but I didn't plan to ride in the back while driving my car. It compares nicely against the 328i and is more bang for the buck. TL came in 2'nd for me as it felt just a little too big and bulky when cornering. Stilll a good choice though again depending on the ride you are looking for. Averaging 23.5 in mixed 50/50 driving
OMG! LURVE IT=)
misspmv,06/08/2012
After 3yrs of pining and researching and pouring over reviews of the Lexus and Audi, my husband suggested this car and the decision was made and purchased within 24 hours. I hadn't considered Infiniti at all but when my husband and I saw the Spring Event Sale, I went the next day to view it. Long story short, I loved it from the start. It's sexy, fast, comfortable, and great buy and the sound system is awesome! My husband now calls me a "Thumper" b/c I all of a sudden like my music with a lot of bumping bass. I got this car for my 40th birthday and I really couldn't be happier! Everyday I fall more in love with this car. The best part is I don't see my car at every turn/light!
2nd "G" and Still Loving It...
dbalsam,08/06/2014
G37x Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Prior had 08 G35xS. Bulletproof reliability and loved the car overall. MPG's were not the best and some road/wind noise. Recently stepped into a 12 G37xS. Even though they look similar, a lot of smaller improvements to make car even better. I am also avg. 3mpg better doing same drive. Writing this for anyone looking for a great used car value that appreciates sporty sedan vs. a Camry/Accord. Probably still the best overall value in a 4dr. sports sedan with AWD. Road/Wind noise improved on G37 and much quieter on Hwy. with 7spd auto vs 5spd as engine revs are lower. Suspension seems better over bumps vs. G35 and more solid. Steering lightened up some at low speeds vs. G35. ***update*** still have the car. Anytime I look at something to buy I keep the G. While not the largest or most practical, it still seats four adults comfortably, get pretty decent mpg and is bullet proof on reliability. I have had zero issues with car on 60k of miles. Any Nissan dealer can service these cars too. I routinely get 27mpg on highway at 75mph which I think is great for a 328hp AWD car. Really my only big complaint is not being able to fold down rear seats when needed for larger/longer objects. The car has aged well as it basically is the design from 2007. I still get people complementing the design of the car today.
very sure footed
stewmeat,06/22/2012
Pros : power + , bose sysyem with streaming audio , navigation , interior design , price compared to others in it's class. Cons : Transmission hesitates or delays , back seat only good for kids , gas milage is just ok Let me start by saying, " this is a nice car" the build quality seems very good. The power is beyond great, and the bose system has a bass filled beat that will keep up with any. You can stream music from your phone without pluging it in (love it) flip through the songs on your phone, look at your address book on the dislay, control it all with your hands on the wheel. Also you can burn your cd's or store phone numbers on the built in hard drive.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
218 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
218 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 INFINITI G Sedan

Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan Overview

The Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan is offered in the following submodels: G Sedan. Available styles include G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G25x 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 7A), G25 Journey 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A), G37 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37x Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37x Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), G37 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M), G25 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A), and G37 Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x is priced between $6,500 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 31944 and169780 miles.
  • The Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G25 Journey is priced between $9,499 and$9,499 with odometer readings between 121290 and121290 miles.
  • The Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G25x is priced between $8,575 and$8,575 with odometer readings between 105342 and105342 miles.

Can't find a used 2012 INFINITI G Sedans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI G Sedan for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,509.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,310.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI G Sedan for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,392.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,107.

