Used 2009 INFINITI G37 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 INFINITI G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 Journey

    101,725 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,395

    $2,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 Journey

    112,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,985

    $1,616 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 Journey

    115,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $1,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    137,375 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    $3,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 Journey

    165,526 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $1,273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 Journey

    107,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    $1,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    103,489 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Silver
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    61,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    121,185 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,790

    $422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 in Silver
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37

    15,687 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,690

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    90,145 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 Journey

    75,166 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Black
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    118,424 miles

    $9,995

    $579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 Journey

    94,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,595

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    143,200 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    130,207 miles

    $8,995

    $358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    89,974 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,590

    Details
  • 2009 INFINITI G37 x in Yellow
    used

    2009 INFINITI G37 x

    93,488 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details

  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G37
  4. Used 2009 INFINITI G37

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G37

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G37
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8143 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 143 reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
So great I bought another
rileythecat,03/17/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
If I could count all the hours I have spent reading car magazines, online car reviews, shopping for cars, etc., I'm pretty sure it would represent a good year of my life. These countless hours led me to the 2009 Infiniti G37, which I bought new in 2009 for $30k (list price of around $35k). I put 155,000 miles on it, with zero problems except for changing the brakes twice, the battery once, and power locks that sometimes didn't want to cooperate. Never got the locks fixed because it wasn't a big deal. I put new tires on twice, and I highly recommend the Michelin Primacy - great in the rain, and last for 60k miles. I spent a lot of time looking at various replacement options, but none had the combination of power, handling, interior space, quality, and reliability. So I traded it in last month on a 2013 G37. Just yesterday I had a $40,0000 BMW as a rental, and I was very happy to get back into my car. The used G37 is without question the best value out there. I feel bad for all the people paying high 20's or low 30's for a generic car with half the power and quadruple the problems when they could have a year-or-two-old G37 for less money.
Report abuse
