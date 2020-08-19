Used 2009 INFINITI G37 for Sale Near Me

If I could count all the hours I have spent reading car magazines, online car reviews, shopping for cars, etc., I'm pretty sure it would represent a good year of my life. These countless hours led me to the 2009 Infiniti G37, which I bought new in 2009 for $30k (list price of around $35k). I put 155,000 miles on it, with zero problems except for changing the brakes twice, the battery once, and power locks that sometimes didn't want to cooperate. Never got the locks fixed because it wasn't a big deal. I put new tires on twice, and I highly recommend the Michelin Primacy - great in the rain, and last for 60k miles. I spent a lot of time looking at various replacement options, but none had the combination of power, handling, interior space, quality, and reliability. So I traded it in last month on a 2013 G37. Just yesterday I had a $40,0000 BMW as a rental, and I was very happy to get back into my car. The used G37 is without question the best value out there. I feel bad for all the people paying high 20's or low 30's for a generic car with half the power and quadruple the problems when they could have a year-or-two-old G37 for less money.

