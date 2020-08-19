Used 2009 INFINITI G37 for Sale Near Me
66 listings
- 101,725 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,395$2,209 Below Market
- 112,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,985$1,616 Below Market
- 115,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500$1,523 Below Market
- 137,375 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$3,693 Below Market
- 165,526 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,273 Below Market
- 107,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,995$1,501 Below Market
- 103,489 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500
- 61,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$860 Below Market
- 121,185 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,790$422 Below Market
- 15,687 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,690
- 90,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$251 Below Market
- 75,166 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$487 Below Market
- 118,424 miles
$9,995$579 Below Market
- 94,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,595
- 143,200 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 130,207 miles
$8,995$358 Below Market
- 89,974 milesDelivery Available*
$13,590
- 93,488 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G37 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G37
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G37
Write a reviewSee all 143 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8143 Reviews
Report abuse
rileythecat,03/17/2016
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
If I could count all the hours I have spent reading car magazines, online car reviews, shopping for cars, etc., I'm pretty sure it would represent a good year of my life. These countless hours led me to the 2009 Infiniti G37, which I bought new in 2009 for $30k (list price of around $35k). I put 155,000 miles on it, with zero problems except for changing the brakes twice, the battery once, and power locks that sometimes didn't want to cooperate. Never got the locks fixed because it wasn't a big deal. I put new tires on twice, and I highly recommend the Michelin Primacy - great in the rain, and last for 60k miles. I spent a lot of time looking at various replacement options, but none had the combination of power, handling, interior space, quality, and reliability. So I traded it in last month on a 2013 G37. Just yesterday I had a $40,0000 BMW as a rental, and I was very happy to get back into my car. The used G37 is without question the best value out there. I feel bad for all the people paying high 20's or low 30's for a generic car with half the power and quadruple the problems when they could have a year-or-two-old G37 for less money.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.