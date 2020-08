Used 2005 INFINITI G35 for Sale Near Me

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

Bench Mark 2005 infiniti G35 Coupe.... Absolutely Perfect One Owner Certified and Guaranteed SOCAL ownership. Its pride filled owner only entrusted it to factory trained Infiniti dealership technicians. It reflects 19 service records on Carfax This Zealot Owner was so devoted that he refrained from any tempting modifications that might tarnish its purity. Supply and demand on these rare ( cult following ) cars is far out of sight in most cases as far availability is concerned. This Arrow straight G35 Is graced with Ivory Pearl Metallic finish that glistens in the sun and sparkles in the night lights. The cock pit is generously out fitted with Power sunroof, Bose Premium Sound System, Cold Weather Package, Power Seats, Fold Down Rear Seat, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, And most importantly Sport Shit Automatic transmission. If you have been searching for special fun sports car that is affordable and has been properly maintained and well loved . Well then today is your Lucky Day! New Inventory CALL FOR DETAILS! Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 INFINITI G35 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKCV54E25M405602

Stock: 11815

Certified Pre-Owned: No