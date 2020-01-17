Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe for Sale Near Me

31 listings
Q60 Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    44,392 miles
    Great Deal

    $14,699

    $3,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe in Silver
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe

    15,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $2,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    76,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $2,549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe

    102,816 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,900

    $930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe

    72,850 miles
    Good Deal

    $15,900

    $837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe in Yellow
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe

    40,513 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe IPL in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe IPL

    84,071 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,700

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Red
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    20,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,385

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    95,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe

    42,969 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,990

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Yellow
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    48,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,488

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    61,589 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,799

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    58,893 miles

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    81,788 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Yellow
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    104,635 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,999

    $462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Yellow
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    88,270 miles
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    44,692 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $20,590

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Journey

    57,220 miles
    Fair Deal

    $17,720

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q60 Coupe searches:

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q60 Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.19 Reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (56%)
  • 2
    (11%)
Best Sport Coupe for the Money
Infiniti Q60 Rocks,07/16/2015
Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I am writing this review, because the other review said that he was only getting like 12.3 miles per gallon. My fuel mileage with city and highway driving has averaged 22.3 miles/gallon. The car has great acceleration and handling. I'm 6 feet tall 250 pounds and would not recommend the car for anyone larger than me. I am very happy with the car. I purchased mine as a certified pre-owned for $33,000 with 12,000 miles. As far as value for the money, nothing else comes even close. The car has also been very reliable. At 37,500 miles, I just replaced the tires and brakes all the way around. The trunk is a little tight, but I am able to get my golf clubs, two pair of golf shoes, shag bag, 2 golf shirts, 3 golf towels, and golf supplies in trunk. I think they should have just made the car a 2 seater like the 370Z and increased the trunk storage. I am very happy with my purchase. Now 53,000 miles no problems....replaced brakes at 40k with ray asbestos hybrid & happy with them... Now with 83,000 miles....replaced brakes and tires at 80K...rotors still good. I am still using the original battery ....load tests fine, but will probably replace soon. The only problems I have with the car are 1. Switch to control passenger window on drivers side is starting to act up...sometimes window does down an inch then stops...will probably have to be replace...when IPhone updated to IOS 10 could not receive phone calls on bluetooth hands free...can make outgoing but not receive. Cannot update or download software on-line....must take to Infiniti dealer and they want $80....I'm pretty disgusted with them and have been living with this inconvenience. Now with 88k miles no new problems....Decided to change OEM battery about 2 months ago prior to failure....barely passed load test. Switch to control passengers window seems fine now....never replaced. Still living with Bluetooth inconvenience. Still fun to drive, great reliability, and over all very happy with purchase....My only beef I have is that you have to use premium gas or it could damage the engine...At the present, premium costs 60 cents more per gallon than regular. I've tried running regular and noticed reduced performance. Now with 95K....no problems....changed rear differential, transfer case, and transmission fluid...pretty straightforward, but cannot replace trans filter(Infiniti says lasts life of car and no part available). Plan on replacing spark plugs....have to remove throttle bodies to reach, but will clean them, too. Also, will check serpentine belt, hoses, and antifreeze before winter, but I think the belts and hoses are OK. I changed antifreeze at 50K and will probably change again after replacing plugs. I am still happy with purchase. Car has had no major problems and so far have just had to do normal maintenance. 105K Now....changed plugs....everything is fine.....no problems very reliable vehicle.
Report abuse
