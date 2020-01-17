Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Coupe for Sale Near Me

I am writing this review, because the other review said that he was only getting like 12.3 miles per gallon. My fuel mileage with city and highway driving has averaged 22.3 miles/gallon. The car has great acceleration and handling. I'm 6 feet tall 250 pounds and would not recommend the car for anyone larger than me. I am very happy with the car. I purchased mine as a certified pre-owned for $33,000 with 12,000 miles. As far as value for the money, nothing else comes even close. The car has also been very reliable. At 37,500 miles, I just replaced the tires and brakes all the way around. The trunk is a little tight, but I am able to get my golf clubs, two pair of golf shoes, shag bag, 2 golf shirts, 3 golf towels, and golf supplies in trunk. I think they should have just made the car a 2 seater like the 370Z and increased the trunk storage. I am very happy with my purchase. Now 53,000 miles no problems....replaced brakes at 40k with ray asbestos hybrid & happy with them... Now with 83,000 miles....replaced brakes and tires at 80K...rotors still good. I am still using the original battery ....load tests fine, but will probably replace soon. The only problems I have with the car are 1. Switch to control passenger window on drivers side is starting to act up...sometimes window does down an inch then stops...will probably have to be replace...when IPhone updated to IOS 10 could not receive phone calls on bluetooth hands free...can make outgoing but not receive. Cannot update or download software on-line....must take to Infiniti dealer and they want $80....I'm pretty disgusted with them and have been living with this inconvenience. Now with 88k miles no new problems....Decided to change OEM battery about 2 months ago prior to failure....barely passed load test. Switch to control passengers window seems fine now....never replaced. Still living with Bluetooth inconvenience. Still fun to drive, great reliability, and over all very happy with purchase....My only beef I have is that you have to use premium gas or it could damage the engine...At the present, premium costs 60 cents more per gallon than regular. I've tried running regular and noticed reduced performance. Now with 95K....no problems....changed rear differential, transfer case, and transmission fluid...pretty straightforward, but cannot replace trans filter(Infiniti says lasts life of car and no part available). Plan on replacing spark plugs....have to remove throttle bodies to reach, but will clean them, too. Also, will check serpentine belt, hoses, and antifreeze before winter, but I think the belts and hoses are OK. I changed antifreeze at 50K and will probably change again after replacing plugs. I am still happy with purchase. Car has had no major problems and so far have just had to do normal maintenance. 105K Now....changed plugs....everything is fine.....no problems very reliable vehicle.

